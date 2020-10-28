MICHAEL R. POMPEO: GROOMED ‘RINO’ INTERLOCKED WITH THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND PRIVY COUNCIL

.

.

.

Why do we conclude this?

The Pilgrims Society has groomed every U.S. Secretary of State, War and C.I.A. director, since 1899, Elihu Root—cofounder of the Pilgrims Society in 1902

Pompeo’s predecessor is Henry Kissinger, vice president of the Pilgrims Society during the 2008 bank bailout

Pompeo’s all-too-perfect resume trained him for the task of ruling as a Pilgrims puppet, just like the presidents before him, except Trump

They showed their hand when they fabricated aerospace and oil companies for Pompeo to run

His stepson, Nicholas, got too anxious to cash in; he just jumped to WestCap Financial this month, Oct. 2020, just before the election (a C.I.A.-controlled firm)

We have a mountain of evidence yet to link to this post. We decided to go ahead and post the write up so far while we continue to process the evidence.

Oct. 28, 2020—Mike Pompeo’s rise from obscurity to run the C.I.A., and now the State Department, illustrates perfectly how much the British Pilgrims Society (“Deep State”) is still in control of the U.S. government, even with President Trump in the White House.

These Pilgrims foment endless wars (WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Rwanda, Kosovo, Syria, Ukraine, Iraq, terrorism, false flags like 911, embassy bombings, Kansas City federal building, Sandy Hook, etc.) to seize property and power for an imperial corporate class, while hiding their agenda with propaganda, censorship, mind control, medical tyranny and ultimately depopulation of We the People.

Mike Pompeo’s biography and timeline is available here—the most comprehensive available.

Pompeo was valedictorian of his CA high school and West Point, so his public relations says. Five years military intelligence in Germany. Harvard Law. Mentored by a string of white shoe lawyer firms (hired liars). Watched Williams and Connolly (Clinton’s lawyer) hatch a string of dubious pre-Patriot Acts. Founded custom-made aerospace and oil companies with sweetheart military-industrial contracts funded by JPMorgan Chase and Bain Capital (Mitt Romney).

Nine years in Congress without chairing a single subcommittee. Member of the Benghazi Select Committee despite Clinton lawyer ties. Policy advisor to the Koch Brothers foundation. CIA Director. Secretary of State. Awards galore.

Sound too good to be true? In our opinion, it is. Mike was groomed by the British Pilgrims Society, who sealed the deal with their officer, Caspar Weinberger, someone who they made Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (GBE) after his graduation from West Point.

See proof of Weinberger’s leadership of the Pilgrims Society

.

Pompeo’s too-good-to-be-true grooming started upon graduation from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, California.

Pompeo’s grooming is classical Pilgrims Society recruitment of next-generation check-the-box American drones:

? Sexual Promiscuity

Military & Intelligence Education

Legal & Law Enforcement

Defense Contracting

Foundations

Religious Affiliation

Oil & Gas

Politics

Awards, Honours & Memberships

Substitute Spouse

C.I.A. Director

Media Propaganda

Secretary of State

Insider Trading & Nepotism

.

.

1. CHECKBOX: ? SEXUAL PROMISCUITY

The only category that is not observable (yet) in Pompeo’s background is sexual promiscuity. However, Pompeo is an admitted liar, as he so famously said with glee, and sadly, with applause from the Texas A&M audience:

Mike Pompeo. (Apr.15, 2019): “We lied, we cheated, we stole”

It is certain that Jeffrey Epstein-level sexual promiscuity is exploited within the C.I.A. circles that Pompeo directs.

For example, British SERCO’s CEO is listed in Epstein’s Black Book, as is Henry Kissinger, Pompeo’s predecessor and Pilgrims Society vice president.

There are other serious question marks.

In his 1997 life-change makeover, Pompeo dumped his first wife, Leslie Cain Libert from Islip, NY, whom he had married the same day (May 28, 1986) that he graduated from West Point in 1986. They had no children in their 11-year marriage, including their five years allegedly patrolling the East German border—a post infamously known for spying and intelligence. Leslie has dropped off the radar screen.

On the rebound in 1997, Pompeo met twice-divorced Susan Elaine Justice Mostrous while he was working at the Clinton Foundation’s law firm Williams & Connolly LLP in Washington, D.C. Williams & Connolly was involved in a massive coverup of evidence while also working with James P. Chandler III in creating a string of Acts on Oct. 11, 1996 that dramatically sacrificed American sovereignty: Economic Espionage Act, Trade Secrets Act and the False Statements Accountability Act (think the opposite when interpreting these statute titles). And, in the first prosecution of these Acts in US. v. Hsu, Aug. 28, 1998. Chandler later stole social networking inventor Leader Technologies’ source code and gave it to the IBM Eclipse Foundation for global “open source” distribution, relabeled with IBM copyrights.

No marriage certificate, or even news paper wedding announcement, has been found. Pompeo says he married Susan in 2000.

Susan Justice Mostrous had a son Nicholas from her second marriage), so Pompeo was her third marriage.

Is Karen a gold digger? At both the C.I.A. and State Department, some employees have complained about Susan’s odd, activist spouse role, dubbing her “the first lady of the C.I.A.” –unprecedented spouse involvement, we are told, especially for a spouse new to the position.

Mike and Susan are childless. She has many variants to her name, including Susan Pompeo, Susan E. Justice, Susan Mostrous, Susan E. Monstrous, Susan J. Pompeo, Susan Justice and more.

We do know that Susan was the senior vice president of Emprise Bank, a Wichita Bank that helped facilitate loans to Pompeo’s dubious Thayer Aerospace business.

These loans for contracts well into the $100s of millions (involved J.P. Morgan Chase, Bain Capital (Mitt Romney), the Koch Brothers and several obscure “venture” firms with no prior history, and that have subsequently ceased operation.

INSIDER TRADING IN OIL AND AEROSPACE EVIDENT

Pompeo’s Thayer Aerospace (later named Nex-Tech Aerospace) immediately secured major contracts with Boeing, Raytheon, Lockheed, Cessna, Gulfstream and BAE Systems (British Aerospace).

Needless to say, such lucrative sales for a start-up telegraph graft and insider trading, especially when one considers that Pompeo had no prior experience starting and running a business, and no experience in aerospace.

Given this dubious pedigree alone, if Pompeo was not directly involved in the normal sexual grooming of the Pilgrims Society’s “card board cutout CEO school,” he certainly knows about it, yet he remains silent, to the public’s detriment.

Pompeo claims to be an evangelical, Sunday School teacher and a Tea Party advocate, but beyond the labels, his actions appear made for TV. Recent investigations are discovering hundreds of years of occult activity are at the foundation of the Pilgrims Society.

The last time we checked, the occult and evangelicalism are oil and water.

No evidence appears to be available on Mostrous’ previous two marriages. In our experience, such disappearance of normally available background is intentional, and able to be accomplished through data censors who roam the Internet deleting information deemed unhelpful to the Pilgrims agenda. They can do that because they control Big Tech.

2. CHECKBOX: MILITARY & INTELLIGENCE EDUCATION

Pompeo was sponsored into West Point by his Rep. Bob Dornan who was a four-term member of the House Intelligence Committee (ca 1977-97). Dornan’s tenure was during the formative years of the Pilgrims Society’s takeover of the Clinton Executive Branch. The House Intelligence Committee helped facilitate the takeover, working closely with James P. Chandler, III, Williams & Connolly LLP, Wilmer Hale LLP, James B. Comey, Robert S. Mueller, III, etc.

Evidently, the Pilgrims Society recruiters at West Point liked Mike.

In those four years Mike was pushed to the head of the class.

In our long view of the Pilgrims Society grooming techniques (at Harvard, Oxford, Yale, Cambridge, Columbia, Stanford, GWU, Georgetown), grooming into the intelligence ranks involves the occult, drugs, compromising parties sponsored by powerful patrons and sexual compromise with men, women, children and/or animals.

By the time acceptable Pilgrims recruits emerge from these academies they are already mind controlled. Many who go in straight come out gay and follow orders readily. It is just what they do as a form of mind control, as we have observed.

On the same day as his West Point graduation (1986), Pompeo married Leslie Cain Libert from Islip, NY. He divorced her in 1997 without having children.

Pompeo then spent the next five years (1986-1991) “guarding” the East German border. These were intelligence posts. There he certainly learned the inner workings of Pilgrims Society-controlled “Five Eyes”—the intelligence sharing agreement America made in Mar. 05, 1946 with the UK and Commonwealth that forms the backbone of the suspiciously overused phrase “special relationship.”

3. LEGAL & LAW ENFORCEMENT GROOMING

Next came Pompeo’s legal and law grooming (1991-1997).

Harvard Law (1991-1994) Harvard Professor Mary Ann Glendon tutored (1991-1994) Harvard Law Review editor (1994) U.S. Attorney, CA intern (1992) O’Melveny & Myers LLP intern (1993) Hogan & Hartson LLP intern (1993) Carnegie Endowment for International Peace FBI encryption conference (1993); mentoring by Clinton senior security advisor James P. Chandler, III, John Podesta Highlands Group “public-private” DoD Office of Net Assessment technology weaponization forums (1995); Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, Lidos (SAIC), etc. illegally participated; led by warmonger Andrew W. Marshall Whitewater scandal cover up by Williams & Connolly LLP (1993-1996) Williams & Connolly LLP associate partner (1994-1997) James P. Chandler, III, Economic Espionage, Federal Trade Secrets, False Statements Accountability Acts (1996)

.

This is more proof why attorneys and intelligence officers should not be allowed to hold public office or administrative posts. They are fundamentally trading unethically on inside knowledge.

4. CHECKBOX: DEFENSE CONTRACTING

Magically, Pompeo transitioned out of legal and law enforcement grooming and directly into defense contracting with some of the largest and most corrupt defense contractors and their bankers on earth—all major players in the British Pilgrims Society and Privy Council.

With no prior commercial experience (or industry knowledge), Mike started Thayer Aerospace with many tens of millions of dollars in funding from the Koch Brothers, JPMorgan Chase, and a number of dubious venture companies that seem to have popped up just for Pompeo’s aerospace deals—which have subsequently disappeared.

Pompeo’s genius salesmanship landed him lucrative Fighter Jet contracts with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Gulfstream, Beechcraft, Cessna, Spirit AeroSystems and BAE Systems (British Aerospace) Plc.

Lockheed had earlier sold BAE its lucrative electronic warfare systems (Sep. 26, 2000), only to then buy those products back from BAE (no doubt replete with British encryption backdoors), allowing the British to monitor all U.S. aircraft via a QinetiQ (British government; Queen’s Gold Share-controlled) contract to manage global inventory for the U.S. Army! Seriously, a BRITISH company.

Earlier, on Jun. 07, 1993, Lockheed Martin co-founded Highlands Group (DARPA, DoD Office of Net Assessment where James P. Chandler, III was a co-director) through numerous surrogates to weaponize promising technologies flowing through the U.S. and UK patent offices

In Feb. 1995, Lockheed Martin participated in a meeting to authorize the FBI to be given a universal backdoor encryption key to the Internet. (Congress rejected the effort, but SES bureaucrats went around Congress and embedded the secret key in export licensing requirements).

On Sep. 29, 1999, Lockheed Martin’s CEO Norman R. Augustine became one of the founding trustees of In-Q-Tel, founded as a “private” entity by the C.I.A. to fund technology development for the Agency.

On Sep. 10, 2000, Michael Pompeo’s company Thayer Aerospace was awarded a $124 million seven-year contact to build doors for Boeing jets.

On Sep. 26, 2000, Lockheed Martin sold a mission-critical electronics warfare division to BAE (British Aerospace) Systems.

On Apr. 07, 2002, Pompeo’s Thayer Aerospace was named a Lockheed / BAE / Grumman subcontractor for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

.

On Nov. 11, 2002, the Queen’s Privy Council, led by Sir Richard Symonds, the keeper of the Queen’s Golden Shares, founded QinetiQ Holdings Limited using British MOD (UK) and Carlyle Group (US) funds to pursue US-UK military, commercial and intelligence contracts.

Fig. 8—L/R: Baroness Elizabeth Lydia Manningham-Buller (”M”), Sir Jonathan Richard Symonds (“Ol’ Five Fingers Johnny”). Manningham-Buller is the chair of Wellcome Trust, among others. Symonds has been groomed by the Pilgrims Society his entire career in finance, technology and pharmaceuticals to set up the destroyer communications company, QinetiQ Group Plc, to reign down 5G milliwaves to weaken our immune systems and release Coronavirus carrying nanotechnology that has been developed by the likes of recently indicted Harvard professor Dr. Charles Lieber.



For more, see AFI. (Mar. 16, 2020). Weaponized Coronavirus is an Anglo-American Pilgrims Society Attack on Competitors in America and China. Americans for Innovation.

.

This fact alone makes Pompeo’s rhetoric about Chinese theft of intellectual property disingenuous when one considers that Lockheed, Raytheon, BAE (British Aerospace), etc. are obscene intellectual property thieves, including Leader Technologies’ inventions of social networking.

A few months after Pompeo’s sweetheart Lockheed contract, on Nov. 2002, Sir Richard Symonds facilitated the British Ministry of Defence starting QinetiQ—a clone of SERCO.

In 2003, Lockheed’s directors included Norman R. Augustine, co-founder of C.I.A. In-Q-Tel (which he failed to disclose to the Lockheed shareholders); E.C. “Pete” Aldridge, Jr., Under SecDef USAF (1981-86), NRO director (1981-88),Sec. of Air Force (1986-1988), Under SecDef Acquisitions (2001-2003), CEO of The Aerospace Corp (Senior Executive Service-controlled); Cable & Wireless plc division (UK).

Also on Lockheed’s board were:

Joseph W. Ralston, Joint Chiefs of Staff; NATO

Frank Savage, Qualcomm

John R. Ukropina, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Stanford (Pompeo’s former firm)

On Oct. 21, 2006, C.I.A. director George Tenet became a QinetiQ director in the UK, subject to the British monarch who holds iron-fisted control over QinetiQ

On Feb. 08, 2008, Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani, Jr. became a QintetiQ director.

Pompeo’s relationships clearly interlock in close associations with British royalty, BAE (British Aerospace), Lockheed Martin, the British Privy Council, British Monarch, British Pilgrims Society and the British coup attempts against U.S. President Donald Trump disguised as “pee pee” dossiers and China-viruses.

The Joint Strike Fighter contract involved both Lockheed and its kissing cousin BAE Systems (UK). In fact, in 2000 Lockheed sold the electronics warfare division to BAE, which they are now contracting with along with Pompeo.

On Apr. 04, 2004—after Pompeo was awarded his Lockheed-BAE contract, BAE reported in its next annual report that it was wholly-controlled by an iron-fisted “Special Share” with the British Crown (the “Golden Share”). Therefore, all Pompeo interactions with the British were subject to Crown approval. Pompeo’s top secret contract with Lockheed involved equally top secret interactions with British Aerospace, controlled by the Queen. BAE was controlled by these directors:

Sir Richard Evans, Commander of the British Empire (CBE) Michael Lester, General Electric Company George Rose, Rover, Saab, Leyland, Airbus Dr. Ulrich Cartellieri, Deutsche Bank AG, Bosch AG. Lord Hesketh, Knight of the British Empire, House of Lords Whip, Privy Council Sir Peter Mason, Knight of the British Empire, UK Trade and Investment Michael Portillo, MP, Secretary of State Paolo Scaroni, CEO, Alliance Unichem plc, Amro Bank NV, Burmah Castrol plc

.

Further, Pompeo’s former law partner at O’Melveny & Myers LLP was a Lockheed Director.

Given Pompeo’s control and ownership of Thayer Aerospace from 1997-2006, and given his mentors Lockheed, BAE, Boeing, In-Q-Tel and QinetiQ, and given the simultaneous relationships of present and future intelligence and law enforcement individuals with the British, it is inconceivable that Mike Pompeo is anything other than an advocate for the Pilgrims Society and the devolution of American sovereignty.

On Apr. 20, 2002, Thayer Aerospace was awarded a lucrative contract from Lockheed. Two-half years earlier, on Sep. 30, 1999, Lockheed’s CEO Norman R. Augustine was a founding trustee of C.I.A. In-Q-Tel that has become notorious for stealing and weaponizing intellectual property.

This fact alone makes Pompeo’s rhetoric about Chinese theft of intellectual property disingenuous when one considers that Lockheed, Raytheon, BAE (British Aerospace), etc. are obscene intellectual property thieves, including Leader Technologies’ inventions of social networking.

A few months after Pompeo’s sweetheart Lockheed contract, on Nov. 2002, Sir Richard Symonds facilitated the British Ministry of Defence starting QinetiQ–a clone of SERCO.

Symonds is the chief accountant for the British Monarch’s iron-fisted control over key industries through a special veto power called a “Special Share,” sometimes called the Queen’s “Golden Share.”

Interlocking Relationship to the British Pilgrims Society

Pompeo’s out-of-no-where contracts with Lockheed, British Aerospace and Raytheon expose his Pilgrims Society grooming. These companies all have interlocking relationships, all involving the British monarch’s ultimate control of those companies.

For example, Lockheed owns controlling stock in AWE Limited (British Atomic Weapons Establishment). AWE is a Monarch’s Golden Share company. SERCO owns a 1/3rd share of AWE and is also controlled by the Monarch’s Golden Share. Only a fool cannot see that Lockheed Martin, ostensibly an American company, is controlled by the British Pilgrims Society through its lackies in the Privy Council.

In addition, Lockheed and British Aerospace regularly sell divisions to each other, thus making the interlocking relationships a hair ball of evil.

The fact that in 2000 Lockheed sold BAE its electronic warfare business before Pompeo was awarded his Thayer Aerospace contract with no prior experience, shows Pompeo’s Pilgrims Society grooming.

Here’s how it works with these ultra-corrupt UK and US defense contractors. They interlock their ownership in sales of various divisions and then contracting the work back to each other. Then, whenever they need to place a groomed individual into the business, they make him CEO, feed him cash to look like he is a connected financial genius, then obtain warrants to purchase stock.

Once the CEO has been sufficiently groomed, and in order to keep his resume clean, they facilitate a sale of that division back to the previous corporate owner, with a few name changes thrown in to throw regulators off the scent. The groomed one is then touted as a “mergers and acquisitions” genius.

During the entire time of the groomed one’s time as CEO, he does no work, subcontracts all the real work to the company who sold the business to him in the first place, and then dutifully makes speeches and accepts accolades and awards.

When the groomed one moves on to the next grooming topic, the JPMorgan banker that “loaned” him the money, facilitates a sale of the company back to the original owner (the intellectual property never left their hands anyway), and the banker profits 10%, as did JPMorgan Chase in Pompeo’s case. When the grooming company is sold, JPMorgan cashes in their stock warrants (~10% in Pompeo’s case) and collects principal and interest on the loan. Fake company. Fake contracts. Usurious profit taking.

5. CHECKBOX: FOUNDATION GROOMING

From 2004-2008, Mike was made a director/trustee of the Flint Hills Center for Public Policy, renamed the Kansas Policy Institute. This is the Koch Brother’s version of the Open Society (George Soros), Clinton, Obama, Gates and Wellcome Foundations. These foundations pay no taxes, operate with no transparency and treasonously buy influence globally.

No reasonable person can believe that Pompeo’s work for the Koch Brothers could be anything other than grooming and influence peddling.

6. CHECKBOX: RELIGIOUS AFFILIATION GROOMING

Pompeo’s alleged “evangelical” convictions appear tepid. Touting that one is a Sunday School teacher is nice human nature propaganda, whether true or not.

Pompeo says he is pro-life, but did not sponsor a single bill in Congress to stop it.

Pompeo says he is anti-gay marriage, but puts up no practical proposals.

Pompeo’s faith words appear to be more political rhetoric than conviction.

More importantly, Pompeo bragged about lying, cheating and stealing in his Texas A&M speech. This proves that he compartmentalizes his “evangelical” values, thus rendering them meaningless, and in fact, harmful because they mislead young and old alike that sin is a necessary part of his job for We the People. (Editor: Welcome to degenerate world—men and women with no honor or character. They can only lead their fellow human beings to perdition.)

7. CHECKBOX: OIL & GAS INDUSTRY GROOMING

From 2008-2012, with no prior experience in the oil and gas business, Pompeo was appointed president of Sentry International, Wichita Kansas, an oil field equipment manufacturer.

Just like Hunter Biden had no experience in the Oil business with Burisma, neither did Pompeo with Sentry International. But, one difference is that Pompeo’s father was not the vice president. But wait, just this week, Pompeo’s stepson Nicholas has just take a vice president position with WestCap Financial, a known C.I.A. front company.

9. CHECKBOX: POLITICAL GROOMING

From 2008-2012, Mike was an officer in the Republican National Committee in Kansas.

In 2008, he helped lead Kansas for McCain (Pilgrims Society)

From 2011-17, Mike became U.S. Representative for Kansas’s 4th congressional district. His chief of staff was Mark Chenoweth, former Koch lawyer. During his three terms, without a single campaign setback, Pompeo did not chair a single committee or subcommittee in the House. (If you discovered otherwise, please let us know and we will correct this record.)

Such an undistinguished legislative career telegraphs an ulterior purpose for his time as a Kansas Representative.

In 2012, Mike helped lead Kansas for Romney (Pilgrims Society)

In 2014-2016, Mike was a member of the House Select Committee on Benghazi where he pretended to be a conservative voice, but mostly helped render the committee flaccid, despite clear evidence of Hillary Clinton’s (Pilgrims Society) guilt

In 2015, Mike helped lead Kansas for Rubio (Pilgrims Society)

In 2016, Mike advocated for the reinstatement of blanket surveillance of all Americans (a British Pilgrims “Five Eyes” mandate)

9. CHECKBOX: AWARDS, HONOURS & MEMBERSHIPS GROOMING

Pompeo’s list of awards and memberships is breathtaking. The fact is, only superhuman powers could even get him to the meetings and ceremonies. These awards and titles are just what the Pilgrims Society has learned keeps the spouse happy (and compliant). See esp. Sec. 10-13.

National Association of Manufacturers Award for Manufacturing, Legislative Excellence: 2011 and 2013 Associated Builders & Contractors Champion of the Merit Shop: 2012 American Conservative Union “Defender of Liberty” award: 2012, 2013, 2014 National Taxpayers Union Taxpayers’ Friend Award: 2013, 2015 Family Research Council True Blue Award: 2013, 2016 Citizens Against Government Waste Taxpayer Hero: 2014, 2015 Kansas Farm Bureau Friend of Agriculture: 2014 National Retail Federation Heroes of Main Street: 2014 National Association of Wheat Growers Wheat Advocate Award: 2015 American Conservative Union Defender of Liberty Award: 2015 American Soybean Association Soy Champion: 2016 International Foodservice Distributors Association Thomas Jefferson Award: 2016 National Federation of Independent Business Defender of Small Business: 2015, 2016 Army Service Ribbon, 1986-1991 National Defense Service Medal, 1986-1991 Army Label Button, 1986-1991 Overseas Service Ribbon, 1986-1991 Army Commendation Medial, 1986-1991 Army Achievement Medial with one Oakleaf cluster, 1986-1991 Parachutists Badge, 1986-1991 Cavalry Saber Award, USMA, 1986 General Robert E. Wood Award, 1986 General Winfield S. Scott Memorial Award, 1986 Kansas Policy Institute (Flint Hills Center for Public Policy, Trustee, 2002-2010 American Legion, Member, 2012-present Military Officers Association, Member, ca. 2010-present National Rifle Association, Member, 2008-present Young Presidents Organization (YPO), education chair, ca. 2000-present Wichita Country Club, Member, 2005-2011 Easminster Presbyterian Church, deacon, Sunday school teacher, ca. 2006-2010 Orpheum Theater, Wichita, director, 2004-2006 Industrial Container Services, director, ca. 2005-2008 YMCA, Wichita South Branch, director, 2007-2009

10.CHECKBOX: SUBSTITUTE SPOUSE

Pompeo’s 1997 divorce to Leslie Libert and 2000 rebound marriage to banker, handler Susan E. Justice Mostrous certainly checks this box. Given her spouse-of-the-CIA-Director activism at Langley, her role may be based on grooming and rather than love.

11. CHECKBOX: C.I.A. DIRECTOR

On Jan 23, 2017, Mike was appointed director of the Pilgrims Society C.I.A. by President Trump.

On Apr 26, 2018, Mike resigned his post as Pilgrims Society C.I.A. to become Secretary of State.

12. CHECKBOX: MEDIA PROPAGANDA GROOMING

From 2017-2020, Mike was a director of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, formerly the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) that targets propaganda on all Americans for the Pilgrims Society C.I.A.

13. CHECKBOX: SECRETARY OF STATE

On Apr. 26, 2018, Mike was appointed Secretary of State. He now buzzes around the planet to pollinate Pilgrims Society flowers who conspire to takedown the American Republic.

Pilgrims Society propaganda outlets like Reuters (Rothschilds), Associated Press, Washington Post, New York Times, Guardian, Daily Mail, Telegraph, BBC, etc. are floating the notion that Pompeo might run for president.

God help us if that ever happens. Unlike President Trump who knows how to solve problems and get things done, even in the midst of corrupt opposition, Pompeo shows few skills other than glad-handing.

14. CHECKBOX: INSIDER TRADING & NEPOTISM

Pompeo’s stepson, Michael Pompeo, just this week announced on his LinkedIn profile that he has become a vice president of WestCap Financial Services (San Fran, New York) founded in 1997 by Laurense Tosi who is a C.I.A. operative at The Blackstone Group CFO; AirBnB CFO; Managing Partner, COO of Merrill Lynch

How is the Pompeo’s nepotism and insider trading any different that the Bidens?

POSTSCRIPT

Pompeo was born in Orange, California, the son of Dorothy (born Mercer) and Wayne Pompeo. His father was of Italian ancestry; his grandparents, Carlo Pompeo and Adelina Tollis, were born in Pacentro, Abruzzo, and emigrated to the United States in 1899 and 1900, respectively.

In 1982, Pompeo graduated from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley, California, where he played forward on the basketball team and was valedictorian.

Los Amigos was founded in 1968 as an experimental “open education” school with no doors and maximum chaos. In other words, Pompeo was educated by Pilgrims Society anti-Republic propagandist Andrew Carnegie curricula. That textbook and classroom curricula intentionally dumbs down the U.S. population’s understanding of civics, freedom and private property. We have shown clear proof that this dumbing down of America is one of the British Pilgrims Society’s 120-year+ objectives to get Americans to accept British rule again, as well as corporate ownership of private property.

In 1982, Pompeo graduated from his experimental high school watching Pilgrim Society and his Knights of Malta Prince Charles ravish Princess Diana Spencer (1981).

British corporate imperialists have controlled American Secretaries of State/War since Pilgrims Society co-founder Elihu Root (1899).

British MI6 Pilgrims have controlled OSS/C.I.A. directors since Bill Donovan and Allan Dulles (1940)—the men who killed President Kennedy for his plans to dismantle the CIA after the Bay of Pigs debacle.

Donovan and Dulles established the Bank for International Settlements in Switzerland to run a secret stolen gold market for the Pilgrims Society.

British Banker Lords Rothschild (with family de Worms Lord Pirbright, PM Rosebery) with their protégés Rhodes, Stead, JPMorgan, Rockefeller, Carnegie, Vanderbilt, Watson and Ford promote endless war profiteering, while pushing communism, secularism and immorality on “the masses”

Pompeo is an evident Pilgrims Society tool. His family lacks the haughty pedigree to ever be invited into the Pilgrims Society inner circle. However, they will pretend they might make an exception if ‘Mikey is a good little boy,’ just like they have done with previous Secretaries of State and C.I.A. directors.

For example, to this day both the American Pilgrims Society and the OSS award annually the William J. Donovan Award. They know the American (OSS Donovan) that buttered their bread after WWI through WWII. In fact, the American Pilgrims hid behind Donovan’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit sometime between 2001 and 2003.

ACTION ITEMS

Demand that Pompeo fully disclose his ties to Britain via Lockheed Martin and British Aerospace (BAE). Demand that Pompeo fully disclose his dealings with British SERCO, QintetiQ and their interlocking relationships with foreign companies and powers, including Lockheed, BAE, Raytheon and The Aerospace Corporation (SES). Demand that Pompeo disclose his British intelligence conflicts with SERCO in the recent letting of the $57 million U.S. Space Force contract in the British Indian Ocean colony of Diego Garcia. Did Pompeo disclose his massive conflicts of interest with British Crown-controlled companies like Lockheed and BAE, among others? Demand to know why Pompeo did not recuse himself from the Benghazi Select Committee since he used to work for Hillary Clinton’s law firm Williams & Connolly and worked on security related matters with the firm. Demand to see full disclosures of his spouses’ resumes, including family and jobs before and since marriage. Demand full disclosure of his activities for the five years he was in the Army intelligence. Demand to know how a person like Pompeo, with no prior experience in law, defense contracting and petroleum is able to land lucrative contracts with JPMorgan, Bain Capital, Koch et al financing. Explain how his and his family’s conduct is any different than Hunter Biden’s payments for consulting on oil to Burisma oil without experience. Demand to see what activities Pompeo was involved in while at Williams & Connolly LLP.

.

.

MR. POMPEO: YOUR RESUME IS TOO GOOD NOT TO BE CORRUPT

FOREIGN GROOMING CREATES AMBIGUOUS LOYALTIES

Mr. Secretary. Your resume is definitely too good not to be corrupt. Inquiring minds want to know how you did all these things. Those same minds demand that you fully disclose all your British Pilgrims Society connections.

Are you a Pilgrims Society Member, English-Speaking Society Member, Crown Agent, Knight of Malta, or member of any other secret society, including the C.I.A./OSS Alumni Associations, honorary or otherwise?

Who do you work for other than the American People?

You need to explain your way-too-perfect groomed resume. Who were/are your handlers?

.

