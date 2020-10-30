.

Did you see the video we posted yesterday? Here it is. Another fat ass crown agent trying to take down America. That’s why he is known among patriots as being POMP-ASS.

Archbishop Viganò Addresses the Catholic Identity Conference 2020; Francis & the New World Order

Readers were notifying us that they get a blank screen when trying to access our web site http://www.aim4truth.org.

That means your internet provider is censoring our site.

Solution: type “pwa” before any page url that you want to access, or go to the main page at pwa.aim4truth.org. Then scroll to find the most recent reports. This takes you to our app site. You can also download the app for free and access us any time on your Droid or Apple device.

NYS BOE uses Born a Citizen rather than Natural Born Citizen as if the US Constitution Article 2 Section 1 Clause 5 natural born Citizen term of art were equivalent even so far as to effect retroactively the New York Consolidated Real Property Law Section 18 that somehow should read Born a Citizen rather than the natural born Citizen requirement for private land ownership, lease and or inheritance of strategic mineral natural resources such as Iron Titanium Coal Copper by foreign enemies.

Please note that we do not have sources on this. We just have this tweet. For the time being, this is just a heads up for something to watch. If you find proof of this, please post in the comment box and/or send us your links.

Next up: Preparing Hildabeast for the gallows! Killary Clinton Body Count Song.

Submission

Words from a citizen who is being terrorized by the Pilgrims Society operation to lockdown the planet and exterminate humanity:

It’s been three months since I saw another human face besides [my partner’s].

Seven months since [my partner] and I had a little break together in the form of going and having a coffee down the street.

Over a year since I last sat out in nature. Sitting staring at the wall for two hours, again, unable to move.

Despair

Horrible negative emotions virtually all day.

Awake and tired nights, distress.

I can’t think of anything to look forward to because I don’t know when we will be allowed to do anything.

Just go for a drive, go to the forest.

Just go somewhere together, far from all this.

We are not allowed.

The police could enter our homes at any point and arrest us if we say the “wrong” thing online. That has happened.

This doesn’t feel human.

I don’t smile.

I don’t laugh.

I worked out the other day and I felt nothing, no pain.

Nothing would register as pain.

I couldn’t feel anything.

I feel far away from myself.

Sometimes I forget how long the day has been going for.

Does it matter?

You’re not allowed to leave, even if family members are terminally ill. They could die before we are let out of Melbourne. We got told it isn’t a good enough reason to be let out.

You aren’t allowed more than five kilometers from your house.

You aren’t allowed to buy a takeaway coffee and sit under a tree or on the ground anywhere that isn’t your house.

This isn’t human.

This isn’t human.

This isn’t human.

This isn’t human.

There is no empathy here.

No price is too high.

Suicide is not too great a price to pay.

Self-harm is not too great a price to pay.

Structural brain changes in large portions of the population is not too high a price to pay.

Do you know what prolonged social isolation does to the brain?

We are made to feel it does not matter because all we are, are numbers.

We are not people; we are the masses without a say

Without a time period to look forward to when we can hug again

I am sharing my experience because you should know the truth. Source

Van Morrison – No More Lockdown

AIM Patriot Jane writes: I have a question. I heard President Trump has signed something that will take effect on Jan 1st. Whatever it is can’t be stopped and is supposed to be great for America, but we can’t know about it until then. Have you heard this, and what do you think it is? Please let us know!

Can the Government Control the Weather?

Sweet Dreams America… Vote Trump to avoid this Nightmare.

Revelations to John – What A Beautiful Black Sky

If I were the devil

My new hero 😂 pic.twitter.com/2MoIXAvx2g — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) October 29, 2020

