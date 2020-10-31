.

We sang these words in 2016, but the globalists paid us no mind. Now, in 2020, we sing it again, this time louder. Deporables of the World Unite to overthrow tyranny and usher in global peace and prosperity.

HUGE Huntington Beach Trump Rally

Strength

At night, little kids check under the bed for Joe Biden

NARC ON YOUR EMPLOYERS! Reminder Trump has hotline for reporting anti-white SJW race-bait training for federal contractors. 202-343-2008 posted by luketheuke

Trump created a hotline for reporting violations of his executive order that bans anti-White anti-American trainings. It’s already received more than 140 calls.

On Sept. 22, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans or limits anti-White and anti-American trainings within government agencies and contractors.

The executive order banned agencies or companies receiving federal funding from participating in "offensive and anti-American race and sex stereotyping and scapegoating" trainings. Trainings that included terms such as "critical race theory," "White privilege," and "unconscious bias," among other words are subject to investigation, according to the Office of Management and Budget. As part of it, the government created a hotline where people can report alleged violations of the order: 202-343-2008 or OFCCPComplaintHotline@dol.gov.

https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/ofccp/ofccp20200928-0

Kamala Harris introduced as “the next president of the United States”

Texas Trump Caravan of Cars and Trucks Escort Biden Bus

Biden Harris Bus Get A Texas Welcome And Escort MAGA Style!

“My daughter is 43 and has never registered to vote and doesn’t plan to. I went to Oregon http://vote.com and all’s I had to do is put her name and birth date in the field……. low and behold, she’s a registered democrat and her ballot was received Oct 18th. I pray that the Trump team is on top of this shit and it gets exposed.”

From https://gab.com/IheartPOTUS/posts/105130738962022985

2020 The Movie: Cast Interviews

Do you see that humanity is experiencing an initiation? It is one of consciousness. Like Noah’s flood, except we have built an ‘ark of consciousness’ to weather the storm. Those who did not wake in time will be like the drowning souls that Noah saw as he closed the doors on the ark.

Not everyone will make it into our new world of consciousness. For years we may see the vestiges of the old world as remaining mask wearers among us or life-long TDS sufferers still rambling on about orange man bad. But for those of you that made it on this ark of consciousness called, endearingly, the Mothership, we a have charted a course to the stars and the best is yet to come, oh baby.

“I’M SHAKING RIGHT NOW, it’s about to GET SCARIER!!!” | Ralph Smart

Are you thinking what we are thinking? Cats and Domino

