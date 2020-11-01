.

.

.

The Battle of Athens: Restoring the Rule of Law

It’s come to this: A neighbor reports that AG William Barr’s house in McLean is being picketed by Trump supporters who believe he’s not doing enough to lock up Joe Biden @GlennKesslerWP

.

.

AFTER WHAT HAPPENED ON FRIDAY, EVEN THE DEMS ARE NOW TELLING THE TRUTH! [BIDEN CAMPAIGN TRAIN WRECK]

#COVID19 #Coronavirus STATS off by over 90% have been corrected by the CDC.



Watch this. Forward this. Send this to someone you know. Mark this. Remember this. Reference this. Take note of this. Pay attention to this. @OANN pic.twitter.com/iGyu7CGdfx — 🌟🌟🌟Jimmy Falk ❌ShadowBanned❌ (@JimmyFalk5) October 31, 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Ready for deeper insight into what it means to be an AIM cat? Bastet – Cat Goddess – Ancient Egyptian Mythology Documentary

AIM cats love to bring the President swamp rats and snakes to his feet each day with our cat reports and meows. Does your house cat bring you special treats?

.

.

Meow.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Arlene writes:

I live in Florida and received a voting report card from Lionel Dripps from Voter Participation Center (VPC) non government nonprofit 501(c)3 research organization in Tallahassee. Voterparticipation.org. 866 377-7304. I was given a code to unsubscribe which was on the outside and inside of the envelope. If I had any questions about vote by mail ballot dos.elections.myflorida.com/supervisors.

David E. sends us this:

Dear Betsy & Thomas,

Just tried to send you some information – but not sure that it got through as follows

I am an Englishman living in London UK. Today 1st Nov 2020 I have sent the following email to my Member of Parliament

Subject: What are you going to do to overturn the Government’s unlawful COVID-19 Policy?

Dear Mr Stewart,

I am Beckenham voter.

My research has established the following facts

1 No one has isolated the so-called COVID-19 virus.

2 No one has purified the same.

3 Therefore, the PCR test does not test for it at all.

4 Therefore, all test results are fraudulent.

5 The use of face masks results in irreversible brain damage.

6 Therefore, the Government’s policy of imprisoning the populace in their homes and closing down businesses and requiring the use of face mask is based on a lie and is

7 Consequently unlawful.

So, would you please be kind enough to advise me what action you are going to take to obtain the cooperation of your parliamentary colleagues to overturn this unlawful, irrational and destructive government policy.

.

.

AIM Patriot Patricia writes: “I voted for Tromp but I think big tech will shift votes. We must stop them … what can I do? I’m terrified of Biden.”

Our reply: Our money is on Kash and his team to have alerted the president about the cyber rigging.

.

.

AIM Patriot Judy texted: Did you see that hearse following the Biden-Harris bus out of Texas?

.

.

Tyla,

I just want to tell you how much you and Douglas, Michael, the Conclave, and Miners are appreciated. You are an amazing group and I am so glad I found you. Always count me in amongst the 48. If I leave this body, my spirit will participate and forever watch over all of you.

This is a great video I watched today by Bitcoin Ben who discusses the history of the [DS] and how they planned to take over the world. They were preparing to move their plan forward and then Trump came into the picture and changed everything. Trump has a secret weapon and is going to use it to bring down the [DS]. The [DS] system and plan are already dead.

https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2020/10/x22report-trump-has-a-secret-weapon-it-will-be-used-to-take-down-the-deep-state-bitcoin-ben-must-video-3550273.html

.

.

.

.

Could this person become your president?

These points come from an email that one of our AIM readers sent us. He said to feel free to lift and use in your own emails.

1. A person who is not an American citizen – rather, an anchor baby who never was naturalized and has not provided proof of citizenship.

2. A person who spent much of their young life growing up in another country but not with U. S. military or U.S. diplomatic parents.

3. A person who was raised by 2 parents who were active Marxists.

4. A person who used carnal means to advance a political career.

5. A person who for reasons of political legitimacy spent only half of one term as a U.S. senator.

6. A person who has no foreign policy experience.

7. A person who at the beginning of the campaign allowed misrepresentation of her ethnic ancestral background to appear as an African-American until called out for this.

8. A person whose 2nd generation ancestors enslaved African Americans.

9. A person who has said that the protests and riots taking place in Portland and Seattle and other places would not stop and should not stop and would spread to other cities. (Steven Colbert Show and the New York Post 9/26/20)

10. A person who has said that within the first 100 days of being elected would use an executive order to suspend the 2nd amendment rights of law abiding American citizens to confiscate their weapons which action would precipitate a hot Civil War.

11. A person who has said that her administration would re-establish all diplomatic relations and begin funding the terrorist PLO organization with hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars.

12. A person who during the primary debates was in favor of supporting AOC’s “green new deal” which would decimate the American economy,

13. A person who also supports due date” abortion.

13. If this person’s name is not obvious to you at this point here’s a clue…

Her first name rhymes with Allah !

.

.

.

VA_MAGApede posts: Don’t forget plualcultrudagacoutable

.

.

.

.

.

Gods of the Iron Age – ROBERT SEPEHR

.

Lady Gaga fails miserably pretending to be an American Patriot. Pathetic. Desperate. Very cringey.

Team 48: Douglas gave a lecture at the Embassy of Life Mastery in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan this weekend. We saved an audio version so that you could hear what he had to say about initiation in the 21st Century.

Raw audio file for sharing: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Initiation-in-the-21st-century-_-Douglas-Gabriel.mp3

The Gabriel books are available for free as our love offering to you and our small way of trying to heal a planet that has been under attack by evil forces for a very long time. The books also make a nice holiday gift – as print books or a special email with the link to the free books.

.

.

Maga Mama tweets: SYMBOLISM WILL BE THEIR DOWNFALL!!! Help me fill in the rest of the “Finger” Lakes. All of Hunter Biden’s companies are named after Finger Lakes. Rosemont SENECA ,ONEIDA Llc , OWASCO Llc. They match his tattoo!

.

Replying to @itswaytoolate3and@The_Real_FlyUnderground and underwater passageways from Finger Lakes connect to Canada through Lake Ontario. Were used to smuggle slaves during the Civil War (underground railroad) and smuggle rum into the US from Canada by famous mafia-affiliated liquormen during prohibition. Trails still active today. Rumors of armed guards and shady watchmen near underground/underwater routes. Finger Lakes is a known child sex trafficking hot spot. Rumors of underground Casinos exist as well. This smells fishy….

Could these be Hunter’s Finger Lakes?

.

Egyptian = Bastet. Modern translation = Betsy.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

