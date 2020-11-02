.

These clowns think they are a fourth branch of government and that they can overturn the will and vote of We the People. These are the types of SES operatives that have been thwarting the will of the people for the last four years. Time for AIM cats to start rounding up the rats and snakes in the swamp.

Share the raw video file. This is sedition being committed on Chinese Zoom. https://videos.files.wordpress.com/4FsYzqYI/ses-planning-sedition-1_hd.mp4

Snakes…lots of swamp snakes. Rats, too.

President Trump reads the “Snake Poem” at his rally in North Carolina

Meow.

Yes, this is the SHIFT we have all been waiting for. Today and tomorrow, we will be riding the razor’s edge, between the old world of war, famine and poverty and a new world of hope, peace and prosperity. It has been a war of all times – the Pilgrims Society vs. Humanity. Not everyone will make it into the ARK of CONSCIOUSNESS. Prepare to batten down the hatches, patriots. Noah’s Ark

“All exit polling is pushed by media in their effort to create a self-fulfilling prophecy. The election year media polling is already skewed with manipulated outcomes; they do the same thing with the exit polling, only they do it on election day in rapid succession.

Again, just a brief reminder:… if the media are willing to set up planted audience members to the benefit of Joe Biden (they have); and if the media are willingly and purposefully going to manipulate debate moderators, debate questions and non-questions, and town-hall audience scripts to undermine President Trump (again, they have); then what do you think those same media outlets are doing with their polling?” Read more about the fake election polls.

LARGEST Trump Car Rally in San Fernando Valley

Biggest South Bay Trump Rally

Trump Train led by New Yorkers shut down the entire bridge

Like we have been saying, it’s going to be BIBLICAL (metaphorically)….Tsunami and Arks Scenes – Pure Action

Oh my God I Will Vote for Donald Trump! Performed at Trump Rally in Miami

Biden Crime Family Anatomized: How they did what they did

Why do cats have whiskers…and why do humans have a pineal gland? The Secrets of Pineal Gland Scientific Proof

Read the article inside the link below. Read between the lines and you will see how CommonPass is a Pilgrims Society operation, using groomed corporate operatives – Paul Meyer and Bradley Perkin – and transnational entities like Vanguard, Rand, World Economic Forum, and Morgan Stanley.

It’s a Pilgrims Society operation to commit GLOBAL GENOCIDE.

AIM Patriot Bill wants to know: I absolutely love all that you guys do and thank you for your wonderful energies. I have been a long time follower of your channel. I am searching for the tutorial that Tyla did on making colloidal silver. I was hoping you could send me the link.

Our reply: We ALWAYS use silver water, each and every day. So easy to make once you gather your supplies. How to make colloidal silver water recipe. Keep in mind, this makes an excellent holiday or anytime gift. Bundle up all the supplies in a pretty basket with bow. Be extra sweet and put the clamps on the wires and include a Mason jar. Include the instructions and let your gift bring healing year, after year.

Bigsweaties adds: He also coauthored this paper. Published in the New England Journal of Medicine that states this will be no worse than the flu. Published in February of 2020. Skip to paragraph 3. Covid-19 — Navigating the Uncharted

AIM Patriot fauxscienceslayer posts: Communism, fascism, marxism, nazism, progressivism and socialism are all rebranded FEUDALISM. There are only two systems of social order, either you have Free Speech, Private Property and rule by informed consent, or YOU DO NOT. Do not be fooled by candy coated utopia, it always ends in death camps.

AIM Patriot here: Anthony from Melbourne Australia trying out his hand at a video meme. GWHQ 4 Kew & U

Odds Are You’re One of These People

AIM Patriot David M. reminds us what happens to mummies when approached by kitties.

The Mummy Is Scared Of Cats | The Mummy (1999)

Speaking of snakes….Cats vs Snakes | Kittisaurus

Meow.

The Twitter Bootlicker

White House slams Dr. Fauci for ‘playing politics’ days before the election after ‘impartial’ COVID expert said he has ‘real problems’ with Trump’s favored Dr. Atlas who ‘doesn’t know what he is talking about’ Read all about it!

Where are we headed post-election, post RED TSUNAMI?

Saint Trump, Defender of the Constitution

spoogles notes:

Hunter Biden’s Signed Engagement Letter With Chinese “Spy Chief”

Hunter Biden, per this document, was provided $1,000,000 as a retainer for his “legal” services by Patrick Ho, who was designated the Deputy Chairman and Secretary General of China Energy Fund Committee. Ho is also referred to by Hunter Biden as “the senior intel chief” for China.

The China Energy Fund Committee is now defunct.

Was Joe Biden’s Son Part of a Chinese Spy Operation to Steal U.S. Nuclear Technology?

