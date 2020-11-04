Michigan Secretary of State is a Pilgrims Operative Put in Place to Destroy Trump

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Experience: Election Rigging, Propaganda, Surveillance, SeditiON

.

Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s Secretary of State. She is a British Pilgrim Society groomed, NPR, Five Eyes “special relationship” operative put in place to destroy Donald Trump’s lead in Michigan.

.

.

NEONAZI, white supremacist runs the SOS office in Michigan! We are in the studio now recording an audio describing how Benson is a corrupt agent and must be exposed by Michigan patriots for election fraud. Check back for the upload.

.

.

If Benson is found guilty of treason, patriots, she will need to be executed by the federal authorities. All of these political hacks taking part in this hard coup against the president will need to be tried and, if found guilty, executed.

Don’t let pretty little traitors like Jocelyn Benson make you go all soft. Convicted traitors need to be executed for treason, sedition, and/or crimes against humanity.

.

.

.

.

.

