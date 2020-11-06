.

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on November 6, 2020.

The flips that flopped.

This is WAR. This is an information war. The media is the enemy. Patriots punish these enemies is by not supporting their channels with viewership. Please educate your downline about the corrupt, corporate media. (Irony, this article is posted on the equally corrupt site called Breitbart, but we are limited in where we can pick up headlines.)

AIM Patriot Terry reminds everyone of this Executive Order of September 12, 2018

“I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, find that the ability of persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States to interfere in or undermine public confidence in United States elections, including through the unauthorized accessing of election and campaign infrastructure or the covert distribution of propaganda and disinformation, constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” Read the rest of the order.

The new federal agency nobody knows about. Thomas Wictor

What did lard-ass Bill Barr have to say earlier this month about mass mail-in voting?🔥 Hold his feet to the flames, patriots. He uses strongly-worded letters and his legal motormouth to protect Senior Executive Services buddies.

A new dark web analysis has shown that almost the entire US Voter database was up for sale months before the US presidential election began.

Great website to share with your downline and watch the cases as they progress through your neck of the woods. Patriots stay informed. Bookmark this site and visit often.

Welcome to the 2020 Election Litigation Tracker, a joint project of Election Law at Ohio State and SCOTUSblog. During the 2020 election season, we will provide up-to-date information on major election law cases as they make their way through every level of the court system. Our goal is to serve as a resource on election law and administration for the general public, lawyers, educators, journalists and policymakers. You can read all of our previous election-related coverage here.

City of Buffalo postal carrier arrest

AIM Patriot John writes and sends the picture below:

Confirmed!

My voting receipt, which was printed as part of my original ballot, has the small “dots” (watermark) that is reported in this article, and elsewhere. (visualized with magnification and high-power light penetrating from behind the paper.) The receipt also has an obvious square box “barcode,” the type that looks like an ink blot. This was from the People’s Socialist Republic of California. – John

“Over the last 48 hours, we have sent out thousands and thousands of national guardsmen in 12 different states. Arrests have been going on, and will be continuing.” – Paraphrased by John of Dr. Steve Pieczenick in the linked video.

Keep in mind that old Stevie-boy is a retired CIA, M.D., and psychiatrist. He could easily be spewing disinformation, not truth. Afterall, Pieczenick is a self-confessed Tavistock-style ‘regime change operative’ for the CIA. In information warfare, you need to know the veracity of your sources. We trust Pieczenick about as much as we do Jerome Corsi (for the person that keeps sending us irrelevant musing from Corsi). AIM cats never forget the shills among us.

Stop the Steal!

StopTheSteal.us

We have some dirt and rocks coming up from the mines about Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that links her directly to the Pilgrims, billionaires Max Fischer and others, and something called Shadow Banking. If you have time today, drop into this Wikipedia site to learn more. (Yes, we know Wikipedia is a globalshit operation – but the overview here is still ok for our general purposes.)

Shadow Banking System

Here are some nuggets from the data mines that aren’t quite polished yet, but you can start alerting your downline to the next scumbag to be uncovered by the miners.

Focus on Ryan Friedrichs , husband of Sec. of State Jocelyn Benson.

Embroiled in a corruption scandal as we speak.

“Ryan Friedrichs — Detroit’s chief development officer who is tied to an ongoing criminal investigation into deleted government emails — is quitting his city job.”

Whenever we post an image like this without a source link, please know that it is for general information and you can source it if it is important to your downline or you can call it a “meme”.

The image below is someone’s opinion. No sources are provided; however, it is still important to consider that many are expressing this idea. What does your downline have to say about this image?

This, too, is a tweet that has content that is interesting, but we can only call it opinion for now as there were no source references. Musings from “Q” are not source links. View the contents of the tweet.

The Order of Things

1-POTUS twitter removal

2-Comm blackout [continental US]

3-CLAS movement PELOSI or PENCE

4-MIL assets under guise of riot control.

5-NAT MIL COM CEN

6-SEC OF DEF instructions

US Secret Service Imminent…

America_Under_Attack posts a how-to complaint against Jack Dorsey. Perhaps this is something you might consider doing, too.

I filed the following complaint above with my United States Senator and the United States Department of Justice. The reason why I wanted it to go through my local Democratic senator’s office, instead of directly to the DOJ, was that this was a legal application specifically asking Cantwell to endorse my criminal referral. As her endorsement is unlikely, I filed a second complaint directly with the FBI.

Read more about the crime of Conspiracy Against Rights here: https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R43830.pdf

Jack Dorsey conspired to infringe upon my, and others’ civil rights through unlawful discrimination in a place of public accommodation- and censorship of my political party. He did this by censoring the Republican candidate’s tweets, which data scientists showeved severely limited his engagement the night before the general election. In addition, Twitter violated my own civil rights by: limiting my own ability to comment, like and re-tweet on my political candidate’s politically-based statements. Finally, by non-consensually placing misleading warning labels on the President’s Tweets, Jack effectively altered the original nature and intent of the message, thereby tampering with a federally protected statement.

If you also believe that Jack Dorsey violated your civil rights as well, please feel free to file your own criminal report- but only do so in good faith if you read the Government FAQ above and you honestly believe Jack affected the election. We always follow the law.

While I cannot force the DOJ prosecutors to do anything, I hope you all understand just what 70 million+ instances of both real and punitive damages means in the civil side of the courts. The damages are incalculable (moon math). This could singlehandedly bring Twitter into insolvency, and financial liquidation.

Candace Owens. I am suing the “Fact-Checkers”

