Michigan GOP Chair: “Dozens of Michigan counties used the same software that caused 6,000 votes in one county to switch from Trump to Biden. These counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for similar discrepancies.” Share tweet.

Originally tweeted by Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) on November 6, 2020..

Is that a nervous Romney peering over the speaker’s shoulders?

Seriously, why hasn’t Ronna Romney McDaniel disclosed her family’s business of election rigging software? Have you asked Ronna about Uncle Mitt’s Optech software used to rig elections for nevertrumpers and DemonRats? She knows all about the family business and plays like a sweet girl who gives nice speeches and supports the President. We call B.S. She needs to immediately come clean and report her family crimes.

Read more about this software glitch as info is coming in on this Z.H. article. AIM cats read between the lines because they know all about the Romneys and cyber rigging.

Software ‘Glitch’ In Michigan Erroneously Gave 1000s Of Votes To Biden; Up To 47 Counties Compromised

Note: Breitbart is reporting that the media has claimed Joe Biden the winner and that Biden will make a statement tonight. Make sure your downline is prepared for the propaganda and knows that we will not concede.

‘Methodmapper’ posts: “They wouldn’t cheat this bad if they had a choice. This is their extinction event.”

h4ck31 adds: “I honestly think they planned on the fraud and forgot the sanity check the level of fraud that they had to do now they are petrified. You couldn’t pay me enough to be one of these state election officials trying to cover this up.

Two_Scoops_ posts: TURN OFF FOX NEWS! THEY ARE BEING USED TO PROGRAM TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO ACCEPT A FRAUDULENT BIDEN VICTORY! THEY WERE PART OF THIS FROM THE BEGINNING! BURN IN HELL FOX!!!

Trumpfan1 reminds us about Fox News: “Let’s not forget their executive VP Dan O’Brian is Biden’s former chief of staff!”

‘Bobb’ and others see right through the cucks on Fox News, posting: “Exactly, Laura Ingraham was talking about how they need to do better in the future when I switched her off. Go to hell. It’s now or never.”

Many folks are waiting to see if these Fox propagandists will turn in their resignations immediately or if they will continue to cluck for fake Fox News, along with head clucker Chris Wallace. Watching for resignations from Sean Hannity, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Brett Baier, Martha McCallum, and JEsse Waters in protest of their employer’s election interference.

Once a fox…always a fox. Their name always told us who they were, folks.

Show your patriotism and never turn on Fox News or Fox Business again. They are the enemy and you are giving them ‘aide and comfort” by watching their propaganda.

https://www.cisa.gov

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cybersecurity_and_Infrastructure_Security_Agency

Morpheus meets my Cat (The Matrix)

WE RIDE AT NOON, Saturday, Patriots.

Cavalry Help

AT YOUR STATE CAPITOL BUILDING:

This is a call to action for every state in the union. 12pm protest at your State Capitol. 1. Organize a team 2. Transport to your State Capitol 3. Share this on all social media platforms 4. Get up and GET OUT The future of our country depends on it.

BREAKING:#StopTheSteal ANNOUNCES DAY OF NATIONAL PROTEST.



EVERY STATE CAPITOL, SATURDAY, 12pm.



Share this like hell. GET UP AND GET OUT THERE! pic.twitter.com/N3LQ93QSiG — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 6, 2020

https://stopthesteal.us/ Page will be updated by 4PM today with ALL 50 states rally info.

Josh Caplan tweets: FOX 13: Utah attorney general says election process has been “compromised,” will take personal leave to help Trump campaign

Incredible: Twitter flags legitimate reporting on potential election fraud, then redirects you to Al Jazeera as their official "fact checker."

In other words, they trust Qatari state-owned propaganda over mainstream American journalism.

Originally tweeted by Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) on November 6, 2020.

The bar is set too high, c’mon man!

See you tomorrow, at noon, at your state capitol. Let’s go get ’em, AIM Cats. May the Force be with you.

