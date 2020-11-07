.

Looks like Ronna McDaniel is trashing fellow Republican Tina Barton (see video below) with inaccurate statements. Why would you do this, Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel? Trying to keep folks from looking at Dominion (Optech) software that your Uncle Mitt and Cousin Tagg operate to rig elections around the world?

Don’t forget that UK Privy Councillor Mark Malloch-Brown is part of this operation which makes this system FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Y’all remember that Executive Order that Trump signed regarding foreign interference in our elections?

It’s called fractionalized voting where the George Soros-Mitt Romney-Mark Malloch-Brown rigged election boxes that use Optech software count digital votes in fractions, not whole numbers. So you may think you vote once, but thanks to Mitt, Mark, and George, your vote may only count .76 of a vote. And someone who votes for Biden might get 1.25 votes.

Cat is out of the bag.

No matter where you are in the world, these rigged election machines are rigging your elections, too.

It is foreign interference in our elections because the software comes from the Privy Councillors Mark Malloch-Brown and George Soros…plus the man we know here in Michigan as Pierre Delecto. You may know him as Mitt Romney.

She is the clerk in Oakland County that you heard in the video above.

We sent Tina an email explaining the situation with the boxes. Dominion, Sequoia, and Optech are all election systems and software that George Soros had Secretary of States around the country install. Here in Michigan Soros/Sorath’s go-to gals to get stuff done are the THREE WITCHES OF MICHIGAN Jocelyn Benson, Gretchen WHitler, and Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel.

We suggested that Tina read three articles and call Ronna for an explanation as she can fast track questions to Uncle Mitt. We could use your help to alert the entire country by helping Tina understand what is happening in her county. Please contact Tina, no matter where you are in the world, and get her up to speed on the RIGGED election systems.

Remember, Tina’s “boss” is the Secretary of State who is a George Soros – Pilgrims lackey…and her “boss” is Heil Gretchen WHitler…. and the gal pushing the rigged voting machines is Ronna ROMNEY. Got it? Help Tina as a way to help your county, state, district, territory, or country in its election integrity.

Dominion Voting Systems software gave Trump votes to Biden. This is a map of their customers pulled directly from their website. NOTICE ANYTHING? Makes you wonder about Mitt Romney winning Utah, despite his unpopularity there.

British Privy Councilors George Soros and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown (form UN Deputy Sec. Gen., British Pilgrims Society, control all our machines (all brands) through an OpTech software backdoor. This is not new information folks! Act on it now! Abolish the electronic voting fraud.

Here we have Joe Biden, wearing what appears on camera to be a purple tie and suit, espousing the magic of picking up votes in thin air. He’s like a salesman for Mitt and Ronna Romney on how well you can do with Election Magic Boxes. Joe Biden deliver remarks as vote count continues

Fraction Magic – Detailed Vote Rigging Demonstration

The Trump counterattack will blow your mind. Start at 11:47, unless you need a review of WWI trench warfare.

Justice Alito has issued an Order than any ballots received after 8 pm on election day in Pennsylvania be segregated and secured – and if counted, counted separately. There is a petition pending before SCOTUS. Alito orders opposing side to reply by 2p Saturday. READ ORDER HERE.

Dominion purchased the same company that acquired Diebold machines in 2010. In June 2010, Dominion acquired Sequoia Voting Systems.

Dominion is connected to the Clinton Foundation

Is Dominion Software Throwing the Election to Biden?

Dominion is also part of the Clinton Foundation’s Delian Project used in third world countries to tally votes.

“Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has been antagonistic to election reform bills, as has the whole Republican party. The party narrative is that Democrats are trying to use the federal government to take over state and local elections; the political angle is that recognizing vulnerabilities or flaws in the election system could raise doubts about the legitimacy of the party’s – and Donald Trump’s – victory in 2016.”

Trump Team reports sheriff refuses to enforce court order

This is a meme, not actual quote..for those who are parody-challenged.

MARK OF THE BEAST

AIM Patriot Jazz sends us a copy of this letter with a note: “A UK school with the help of the British military is implementing the modern version of the forearm tattoo that was used on the Jews by the Nazis in Germany.”

This image is FYI. There were no sources to provide evidence, but something that we could imagine happening. Keep your eyes on the look out and send us intel as you find it.

The election results have been analyzed: President Trump did extremely well with women, men, minorities, seniors. Where he fell short and where Basement Joe dominated was in the dead population & those aged 125-150 years of age.

