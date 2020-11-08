.

KEEP THE FAITH

Let’s remember who we are. RONALD REAGAN | One Nation Under God

President Donald J Trump ultimate inspirational tribute

Symbolism of Jesus Christ in “One Nation Under God” – Jon McNaughton

Viganò on AntiChrist, Magic Circle, and Katechon

Hang on, folks…. The truth will not be suppressed.

We won the election. We follow the Constitution. We are a nation of law and order.

Make sure your downline is informed that the media or self-proclamations by demented old men do not determine the winner of a United States presidency. In years past, the media would “call the election” and the “loser” would concede. This is Pilgrims Society Kabuki Theater. Over time, you may have thought that this was the method presidential elections were determined.

But that was a lie and the Pilgrims Society media was brainwashing you to believe something that was not true. We have a specific process to determine the winner. Please familiarize yourself with the Constitution roles of these offices do: the Office of Federal Register, the Electoral College, and the National Archives.

The only reason we have had the illusion of a “peaceful transition of power” from one president to another has been because the candidates, both Republican and Democrat, were always selected by the Pilgrims. Presidential elections have always been a big fat lie and we saw this happen when a non-Pilgrim candidate President Trump won in 2016 which immediately launched one coup attempt after another…Russia collusion, impeachment, and now massive vote fraud.

Many people are not aware of how things really work because the Pilgrims, who control the school textbook publishers, made sure our civics books and high school teachers were lackadaisical at best. More propaganda, but at an school indoctrination level. Make it your job to know how the process works and get your downline up to speed.

AIM Patriot Christopher Strunk sends us a note about the Office of Federal Register and remarks: “OFR acts as an intermediary by receiving Certificates of Ascertainment of electors and Certificates of Vote from the States and the District of Columbia and reviewing them for legal sufficiency.”

The Office of the Federal Register has successfully been sued in the past on a different matter – the cause of actions would be a Writ of Mandamus if you them to investigate Harris’ eligibility and/or Writ of Prohibition to stop them from doing something.

Bottom line: Next President is officially declared by President of Senate, i.e. Vice President of U.S., on January 6.

In other words, fake news or anyone else prematurely “declaring” Biden President is propaganda.

https://history.house.gov/Institution/Electoral-College/Electoral-College

“PRESIDENT-ELECTS” only exist when a candidate receives the requisite number of Electoral College votes, and that won’t officially occur until next month.

For now the election is in dispute, despite what the mainstream media would have you believe.

Originally tweeted by BeachMilk (@YellowCube7) on November 8, 2020.

Don’t forget history. Joe Biden. Anita Hill. Clarence Thomas. Catch up here. Yes, that would Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas! Karmic adjustments coming.

Fox News Turncoats

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Donald Trump should accept ‘the unfavorable outcome’ of the election with ‘grace and composure’

Fox News Cancels ‘Justice With Judge Jeanine’ This Weekend Over Trump

Brigitte Gabriel tweets: BREAKING: Fox News now projects it has lost most of its viewers.

A vanilla statement from Mr. Dobbs.

This is what the communists have in store for the rest of us when (in their delusions) they install Biden in office. Not going to happen…but we need to understand how evil these folks are. https://t.co/Y4FDIgKFDt

One internet poster wrote:

“I want him to start his victory speech by saying “Sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business”

That would be EPIC.

Charles Jenkins – Winning

We told you that face masks must be resisted as though your life and freedom depends on it. This poster is being passed around…but doesn’t explain that it is really a road to GLOBAL GENOCIDE. Make sure your downline knows what the Pilgrims Society’s plan is for humanity.

Here is a star player from the Pilgrims Society.

Of course we know this actor is not MAGA, but his performance is one that many resonate with in terms of Donald Trump, or any of his supporters, giving any kind of concession speech. Language warning.

Here is Harshman’s Facebook. He has confessed his crimes.

Lee Greenwood, US soldiers release new version of ‘God Bless the USA’

Original Song – I Will Stand – Allegiance Featuring Jake Sammons Official Lyric Video

Charlie Daniels recites Red Skelton’s Pledge of Allegiance

The Left is celebrating early…. Iron Man never backs down

Keep the faith

Amazing Grace – Pentatonix

THE BENSON EFFECT

Wisconsin

Michigan

Benford’s Law – How mathematics can detect fraud!

“You Will Win” by Jekalyn Carr

‘YugeMike’ wrote and posted the picture below: My Aunt took this picture at Trump National in VA. She said she was fighting back tears and yelled over “We love you, Mr. President. Thank you for everything you’ve done for our country.” She said he stopped, gave her a thumbs up and said “Don’t worry, we’re going to win.”

KEEP THE FAITH

Instead of watching and reading propaganda news, now is the time to return to your spiritual faith and its teachings. Get the Bible out and start reading again. Enjoy the inspirations we have left you on the Gabriel Bookshelf. Participate in a place of worship and keep fellowship in Christ. Create an altar in your home and set time aside for quiet meditation and reflection.

Start a study group for the Constitution and American civics. Create your version of story time with a patriot for the little ones at your local library.

So many wonderful things that you can do that are positive and uplifting to keep America great. Onward Christian soldiers!

The Battle Hymn of the Republic

