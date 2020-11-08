.

LEIGH DUNDAS JUST GOT OFF A CONFERENCE CALL WITH TRUMP’S LAWYER AND BILL STEPIEN

They were all playing for the same team – the Globalists, that we can now identify with a name and address – the Pilgrims Society. The group operates around the world, but here are two official locations (see below). They are actually the world’s most dangerous and sophisticated TERRORIST organization ever. They own the media, which is their mouthpiece to brainwash the people. They run the banks, the NGOs, and now we can see….they run the elections.

President Trump is exposing their operations for the entire world to see. Make sure your downline is comfortable with naming the Pilgrims Society as a terrorist organization. Make sure they can use the name in describing “the globalists”.

Their power lies in their secrecy.

Start sending them torches (letters) and pitchforks (packages) to let them know that WE THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD know who they are…and we are coming after them.

Demand R E P A R A T I O N S. Seize their wealth. Close down their rat lines. Execute the tried and convicted traitors, no matter how powerful and illustrious they are.

Greatest Speech in American History (Abe Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address)

“Your children had to go to school on their computers for a year and your grandfather had to die alone and your neighborhood bar had to go bankrupt because of Covid, but this is perfectly okay.”

Originally tweeted by Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) on November 7, 2020.

John F. Kennedy: Powerful Inspirational speech

Pilgrim Society clucks, like Boris, think that if they yell this enough it will be true. We have a legal and constitutional process for anointing a president, Mr. Pilgrim, and it isn’t you and the British-American Pilgrims media who determine the winner of a United States presidential election.

Listen to Johnson pushing that “special relationship” crap when we all know it’s the British Imperial Empire that has put our country and the world in ruins from needless banker wars, plandemics, and satanic evil.

Boris Johnson congratulates Biden and Harris: ‘There is more that unites us than divides us’

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Joe, we’ve had a long & warm personal relationship for nearly 40 years, and I know you as a great friend of Israel. I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the U.S. and Israel. Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu

And for no reason at all 71 million Americans sighted their guns and cleaneD their field gear.

NOT ELIGIBLE TO HOLD OFFICE

Kamala Devi Harris. (Oct. 20, 1964). Birth Certificate, m. Goplan Shyamala, Caucasian Indian, Age 26, f. Donald Jasper Harris, Age 26, Jamaican, File No. 64-295984, Alameda Cty. Oakland, CA.

US election | Beverly Hills Trump supporters reject Biden’s victory

I Have a Dream speech by Martin Luther King .Jr HD

Looks like lard ass is just another Senior Executive Service traitor .

‘Clivus Multrum’ posts:

AG Barr hasn’t done anything other than a perfunctory, no way around it prosecution on SpyGate for two years.

AG Barr hasn’t done anything on Antifa and other violent anti-American street mobs, which he said he was looking into six months ago.

AG Barr had access to the Hunter Biden laptop from hell which contained prima facie evidence of several crimes for a year and has done absolutely nothing about it.

Tomorrow Team Trump will produce sworn affidavits outlining pre-planned & widespread voter fraud and AG Barr will most likely remain silent . . . , Why?

Because he doesn’t want to appear as if he’s being political when EVERY SINGLE CRIME HE’S IGNORED ALL THIS TIME IS A CRIME IN ITSELF WHICH IS THE VERY DEFINITION OF “BEING POLITICAL”

Hell, DJT might as well have appointed Eric Holder as AG.

Patriots warning spineless GOP’s not supporting Trump – ‘Stop the Steal’ protest in Nashville

Trump supporters protest over what they consider to be a rigged election in Atlanta

The memes and images below are from AIM spiritual warriors in Australia. The call to action is suggested and letters have been prepared for you to edit and send out. Please circulate this info through your downline. Thank you, ‘spiritualsamurai’.

GET THIS LETTER OUT TO ALL THE MINISTERS BEFORE THIS BILL IS PASSED.

(Simply copy and paste email addresses to BCC)

Protest letter generic word version editable + emails list of ministers

Protest letter unique identifier word version editable

Protest letter generic PDF ready to go.

These are some of the people who voted in Pennsylvania

840 were 101 years old or older

39 lived through the Civil War

45 were born in the 1800s

See it here for yourself: https://data.pa.gov/Government-Eff

Never Fair Weather

Phil Robertson’s Post-Election Prayer for Our Nation and Our President

London Has Fallen | Lockdown Protests

‘JRD’ posts a sentiment that we are seeing all over the patriot networks:

What a joy to read the comments on Maria Bartiromo’s Parler account.

EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. Tells her to leave FOX and that they refuse to watch any show on FOX Networks.

WOLVER-FREAKIN’-RINES !!

America Medley | Anthem Lights

My Beautiful America – The Charlie Daniels Band

