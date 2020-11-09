.

Nov. 09, 2020—Under the color and protection of the Queen’s Privy Councilor, Lord Mark Malloch-Brown directs a vast empire of banks, multi-national corporations and NGOs (non-governmental agencies). Malloch-Brown is a founding director of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation election-rigging scams around the world.



These globalist organizations are peopled with bankers, accountants, attorneys, hedge funds, film and TV producers, advertisers, public relations specialists, social media drones, radio and newspaper executives, politicians and corporate officials in a Gordian knot of interlocking globalist relationships.



What follows is a one-page summary of the clarion call for disqualifying these weaponized globalist-takeover voting systems.



https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/07/part-ii-lord-mark-malloch-brown.html#scrap-electronic-voting-machines-now

Full story:



https://americans4innovation.blogspot.com/2018/07/part-ii-lord-mark-malloch-brown.html



https://tinyurl.com/y8falsxy

PatrioticMemeLord posts:

The globalists were trying to fuck America.

America simply played it’s Trump card.

Trump card Stumps all.

You cannot Stump the Trump.

Trump has won and Kek has willed it so.

More *glitches* occurred in a deep red county in the key swing state of Wisconsin.

Roughly 13,400 ballots were counted by hand. Biden now leads by less than 20,000 votes.

The voting system: Election Systems & Software.

All the errors are running one way, towards Biden. #ICYMI

Originally tweeted by Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) on November 8, 2020.

Download a PDF of this graphic at:

Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel knows full well that Uncle Mitt rigs the election boxes. Has she reported this to President Trump, yet? Democrats and the media want to ignore clear irregularities Don’t let her play you for a fool. Demand that she answer for Mitt’s corruption!

Let’s be very clear about the 2020 election outcome: FRAUD VITIATES EVERYTHING.

Originally tweeted by Drebonacci (@Drestradamus) on November 6, 2020.

Treason in the Swamp

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Exhausted-from-so-much-winning.mp3

@SidneyPowell1 going after Dominion on Fox News. Open this tweet and open thread for more!

Are You Ready for a “Dark Winter”?

This clip from “Man of the Year”

You are watching a movie. Predictive programming.

Originally tweeted by Julian’s Rum 🥃 (@JuliansRum) on November 7, 2020.

This note in from AIM patriot John:

Read full thread: “In case y’all are wondering who at the DOJ is in charge of election law matters at the @TheJusticeDept — there are two places to look. First, the Civil Rights Division of DOJ, which is headed by Eric Dreiband, Don McGahn (former WH Counsel) law partner. DOJ says it sent/

EXCERPT:

4/ and guess who is in charge of the Election Crimes Branch of the DOJ Criminal Division? A career guy named Richard Pilger: and if the name seems vaguely familiar at all, it’s because Pilger was deeply involved in the Lois Lerner IRS scandal.

5/ … Allegedly colluding with her on ways to target and prosecute conservative organizations like Tea Party and others.“

John also dropped this nugget on us:

On Election night, Trump and his campaign team assembled in the Eisenhower Building just west of the White House to watch the results come in. Know what is there? A SCIF. @tom2badcat

Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility. (SCIF) The kind used by Army intelligence cyber security division. They were monitoring the fraud in real time. @tom2badcat

US Army Intellegence and Security Command SCIF

What happens when the LEGAL votes are counted.

Kathryn Boockvar, groomed Pilgrims Society terrorist agent (we believe) placed in PA for just a time as this

Kathryn Boockvar, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State, used Twitter in 2017 to trash Trump while failing to disclose her early grooming relationship with Twitter, not to mention members of the new British Empire media elite, including AT&T, Time, Comcast and numerous British Pilgrims Society members.

THE EVIDENCE OF BOOCKVAR FRAUD AGAINST THE STATE AND NATION IS OVERWHELMING—SHE’S A GROOMED AGENT OF THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY AND ITS SES MINIONS IN AMERICA

Boockvar also failed to disclose her longtime association with Wilmer Hale LLP and Robert S. Mueller, III, the perpetrator of the Trump-Russia Hoax.

Her undisclosed relationships with Akzo Nobel implicate Boockvar in the GlaxoSmithKline, ICI, AstraZeneca, Pirbright Institute Coronavirus vaccine hoax currently raging.

Her undisclosed relationship to Elliot Management implicates her in Obamacare deceptions and the Obama White House U.S. Digital Service (Todd Y. Park—Facebook) election scam funded with $1.5B in funds from Eric Schmidt, Google.

Her undisclosed relationships with Apollo Global Management ties her directly to the C.I.A.’s Blackstone Group, GE, Citigroup, Hexion, McGraw Hill.

Her alleged authorship in 1994 (age 26) of “women’s procreative rights” article (she boasts that it is cited by the U.N.) was very likely not authored by her, thus opening her to blackmail charges of plagiarism since she claimed it in numerous election disclosures subsequently

https://tinyurl.com/y3b3yplo

Waking Up to the Truth (Full Length) This video was uploaded in 2011 and has some excellent historic clips. History buffs will love seeing actual footage of Norman Dodd and others call out the swamp many decades ago. If your downline is ready to learn more about real American history, please pass along this link. Or save it for a rainy day.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately..

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

This Executive Order effects the Senior Executive Service. Here is a notice of one of the officials resigning in protest.

From the propaganda rag NY Times linked in the tweet: “The head of a federal panel that advises the White House on compensation issues resigned on Monday to protest President Trump’s new executive order that could wipe out employment protections for tens of thousands of federal workers.

Ronald P. Sanders, the chairman of the Federal Salary Council, who was appointed by Mr. Trump in 2017, said that the new executive order would replace “political expertise with political obeisance.”

The order, signed last week, gives Mr. Trump and his political appointees the power to hire and fire certain federal civil servants who now hold jobs that are supposed to be exempt from political influence.”

Stop The Steal.us

MUST WATCH video on how election systems are rigged. Hard proof.

Kevin Freeman. (Nov. 03, 2020). Voter Fraud: Your Vote Can be Changed Without You Even Knowing. Worldview Weekend.

https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/voter-fraud-your-vote-can-be-changed-without-you-even-knowing

Upon Him – REVERE, Thrive Worship



