We all know the truth – Jon Voight

To Retain An Election: A Rant (Language warning)

The tweet reads: Pres. Trump is “like a cornered cat…he’s going to lash out and the fact…that he has the powers of the presidency in his hands is quite worrisome.”

Former CIA dir. John Brennan calls on VP Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip Pres. Trump of his powers.

Originally tweeted by Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) on November 10, 2020.

WHAT? WHAT? Did John Brennan just liken the President as a cornered cat or tiger? AIM cats know all about what to do in this situation. Here we have POTUS, represented by the lion, with hyenas (yes, these would be your democrats, media, and globalshits) attacking him relentlessly. But look who comes to his defense. Lion Attacked by Clan of Hyenas

We are a PRIDE of cats. We will always be ready to protect the president.

Learn More About the Close-Knit, Mostly Matriarchal Society of Lions

Here’s a patriot lion with a few choice options for the traitor John Brennan. Notice that the tweets are from 2018.

Who is Anthony Tata and why does his tweet matter? Here’s a WaPo article to see what the enemy perceives of Tata.

What about that “Dark Winter” that Joe Biden was warning about? Looks like Tata already wrote the book.

EXCERPT: “The world order is being hacked to pieces . . .

By the time anyone realizes what’s happening, it is too late. A dark network of hackers has infiltrated the computers of the U.S. military, unleashing chaos across the globe. U.S. missiles strike the wrong targets. Defense systems fail. Power grids shut down. Within hours, America’s enemies move in. Russian tanks plow through northern Europe. Iranian troops invade Iraq. North Korea destroys Seoul and fires missiles at Japan.

Phase 1 of ComWar is complete.

Enter Jake Mahegan and his team. Their mission: locate the nerve center of ComWar—aka Computer Optimized Warfare—and shut down the operation through any means necessary. There are three ComWar headquarters, each hidden deep underground in Russia, Iran, and North Korea. Each contains a human biometric nuclear key that the team must capture to shut down the imminent nuclear strikes. Splitting up the team is Mahegan’s only chance to prevent the next wave of cyber attacks. But even that won’t stop the sleeper cell agents—here in the United States . . .

When Phase 2 ends, World War III begins.”

Listen to Senator Marsha Blackburn rip this traitor apart. Then share the tweet.

President Trump tweets: Andrew McCabe was exposed for who he is today in the U.S. Senate. He was totally destroyed – an ignorant fool. The great people of the FBI must make sure that he and his former boss, James Comey, pay the price for what they have done to the reputation of the FBI.

Next to visit Mitch McConnell is the British agent, Gina Haspel.

In case your downline needs a refresher on this bitch’s espionage against the United States, pass the meme below around. Once tried and found guilty, she will need to be executed for treason and espionage. In modern day Nuremberg-style trials, you will see as many women found guilty as men.

MUST WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany runs through voting allegations in 234 pages of affidavits

4chan is mapping out Portland antifa organization. Details inside.

One Nation Calls On Parliament To Reject “The Great Reset”

Here is former Republican representative for Michigan Mike Rogers, now MAGA turncoat, tweeting about the real agenda of calling Biden a ‘president-elect’:

@JoeBiden should receive the President’s Daily Brief (PDB) starting today. He needs to know what the latest threats are & begin to plan accordingly. This isn’t about politics; this is about national security. Tweet

Yep, the enemy has no clue what President Trump and his intelligence team are up to and they need to know ASAP before their house of cards comes down. Hence, the need for the PDBs. But we patriots are running a counter-intelligence operation on them and know full well that they do not know what we know about them that is going to suck them all down one huge drain in the swamp.

It’s going to be epic.

Odd .. was this tweet deleted? We cannot find its source link.

Patriots do not watch Fox News. We are fighting the Great Information War. Fox News is propaganda – weapons for the mind to distort reality.

Trump WINS North Carolina as Liberal Media is RED PILLING Americans Like NEVER BEFORE Start Steve at 1:43.

TheDonald.win has officially declared Donald J. Trump the Projected Winner of the 2020 Presidential Election with the map below.

Your downline might benefit from this video summary. AIM graduates already know this stuff, but, a few layers down on our ascent to TRUTH, folks don’t know as much as you do. Burned Books; A Story About How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals

Patriots, stay steady. Keep calm. What we are seeing is the “water that is being drawn away from the shore” as the Democrats fully expose who they are and what they did. They are so discombobulated that they can’t see the mountain of tide that has turned against them. Watch out!

The red tsunami is about to hit.

Toby Keith – American Soldier

