.

.

Patriots do not watch propaganda networks. Patriots do not let friends and family watch Tavistock brainwashing without letting them know that they are being programmed by evil Pilgrims and globalists.

.

“The network has stabbed its loyal viewers in the back, and the viewers are not taking it lying down. They are switching over to Newsmax and OAN or just leaving their televisions off. Thankfully, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of other sources for actual news. Zuckerberg, Dorsey, and their fellow tyrants of social media are not the only games in town. They are Soviet-style censors of any thoughts or words with which they disagree. This is how they control the dissemination and suppression of information.”

.

KATHY BOOCKVAR , PA SEC OF STATE, HIDES LIFELONG FOREIGN & CORPORATE ASSOCIATIONS WITH SIR EVELYN ROTHSCHILD , BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY, THE BRONFMANS , NXIVM SEX TRAFFICKING, DNA-ALTERING EUGENICS, VACCINE BIOTECH WEAPONS, AND DOMINION ELECTION RIGGING

Here’s how Kathy Boockvar rolls in Pennsylvania:

.

VIDEO Georgia’s Secretary of State Holds News Conference to Announce Election Results (The audio is not too good)

.

EXCERPT: “Mykale (Kelly) Garrett presents the most interesting case of entanglement between Dominion and the Democratic machine. During the past year, Ms. Garrett made four donations to ActBlue. According to her LinkedIn page, Ms. Garrett worked for Dominion from May 2017 to November 2019 while she simultaneously served as mayor pro tem (until November 2017), mayor (November 2017-current) and city council member (November 2011-current) in Lathrup Village (located in Oakland County), Michigan. As her location while employed with Dominion is listed as remote, one cannot say where her work occurred or even why she held the position with her concurrent responsibilities in two government jobs. Immediately after leaving Dominion, she became deputy director of the Oakland County Michigan Democratic Party, a title she held until May 2020.

Oakland County may sound familiar due to it being the site of the most notable computer “glitch” in the recent election where several thousand absentee votes were discovered to have been counted twice. A total of 6133 of 38792 (15.8%) votes were double counted and initially resulted in a victory of 104 votes for the Democratic candidate. After correction, the Republican candidate secured a victory of 1127 votes.”

Reader note: Oakland Country is where the George Romney family is from. George Romney was once the governor of Michigan. Ronna lives in the county adjacent to Oakland, Wayne County – where we see rampant voter fraud in the city of Detroit. This is the Romney’s stomping grounds so why is Ronna silent about her family election fraud business?

President Trump tweets: I am pleased to announce that I have given my full support and endorsement to Ronna McDaniel to continue heading the Republican National Committee (RNC). With 72 MILLION votes, we received more votes than any sitting President in U.S. history – and we will win!

.

Where Are Ronna’s Loyalties? TO the president and his supporters … or to RiNOs and the Romney International election rigging Machine? If Ronna knows and is not telling…can you spell T R E A S O N ?

Simply put: If Ronna is loyal to the President, she needs to confess the family corruption. If she stays silent, she is just another Romney backstabber.

.

.

.

This image below sent by AIM Patriot Parker who noted that, if true, would be significant. If any of you find source documentation, let us know. AIM Patriot Ulrich is in Germany- perhaps he has better intel.

“Scytl is a Barcelona-based company that provides electronic voting systems worldwide, many of which have proven vulnerable to electronic manipulation. General election voting records are automatically forwarded to DNS addresses that include ES&S, Scytl in Barcelona, Smartmatic12 in London, and a Russian server at South Ural State University in Chelyabinsk.”

Here’s a video that describes what Scytl does (from its website). Creepy globalist agendas and technologies.

.

You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to?

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on November 11, 2020.

.

The witches of the Soros-Romney election fraud machine.

.

.

.

.

.

Traitor ladies wearing hemp rope necklaces are all the rage this Season of Treason .

Here are some suggestions from commentors on what President Trump might do with these Clowns in Action.

Suggestion #1: “Git your ass in my office with the declassified docs by 0700h tomorrow or look for another job. And bring the deputy. And his deputy, I don’t wanna have to say this 3 times”

Suggestion #2:“March the bitch in the oval office between 2 Marines. If she doesn’t have the docs you revoke her security, fire her, and have the Marines heave her ass out on the sidewalk. Then they go get the deputy or acting second banana. Rinse and repeat.”

.

“A.G. William Barr, who at last ordered the vast force at his disposal — oh, so slowly and reluctantly, it appears — to begin investigating the snowballing reports of vote fraud arising from every county of this Grand Republic. Within minutes, Election Crimes Branch chief Richard Pilger, the man responsible for preventing this kind of offense in the first place, rather than take charge and do the work he’s been trained to do for years, up and resigned, with sonic booms heard as he raced for the exit.”

.

.

James Woods tweeted: The Left can put whipped cream on shit all they want, but 70,000,000 Americans are outraged about this befouled election. We don’t accept this fraudulent result, and none of us is inclined to bury the hatchet with a mob that lied, cheated, burned, and looted to get their way.

.

.

.

.

.

This is the audio from Detroit, Wayne County, that we posted awhile ago, but has apparently been taken down and social media has censored. State employees train poll workers how to lie to voters, destroy absentee ballots, and stop challengers: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vzjWWJTXpXeO/

.

.

Charges Brought against British MP’s

.

.

The Vortex — The Lie

.

.

Why Simon Property Group & Brookfield Property, #1 & #2 Mall Landlords, Bought J.C. Penney and Other Collapsed Retailers out of Bankruptcy Read all about it!

.

Bock Saga – Welcome to Altlantis

Schrödinger’s Cat Yes, Schrodinger harmed cats in the making of his experiment.

.

Tweet thread from Greg Rubini:

1) Real Data: before the FIX was in [THREAD] Pennsylvania: TRUMP 56% BIDEN 41% more States in this Thread please Retweet!

2) Michigan: TRUMP 58% BIDEN 40%

3) Georgia TRUMP 56% BIDEN 43%

4) Wisconsin: TRUMP 55% BIDEN 44%

5) Virginia: TRUMP 59% BIDEN 39%

6) Rhode Island TRUMP 54% BIDEN 44%

12) California: TRUMP 62% BIDEN 35%

.

.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

