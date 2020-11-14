.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE: March For Trump in Washington, D.C. All Day LIVE Coverage

President Trump warned them before they rigged the November 2018 election that officials were watching for fraud. They were warned. They intentionally committed treason.

Crown Agents Bill (Lords). (Jun. 06, 1995). HISTORY OF THE CROWN AGENTS, new foundation proposed, Second Reading, Order HC Deb 06 June 1995, Vol. 261, cc35-117. UK Parliament Hansard.

(MEMO: Canada has no Crown other than the British Crown.)

Website. (Accessed Apr. 13, 2018). Crown Agents work with the U.S. government, incl. supporting records, overview: pp. 44-46. Crown Agents Foundation.

Good stuff about Crown Agents inside the link below. We highlighted words, phrases, and remarks that will interest you:

The British Crown (Pilgrims Society) meddles in America’s business, culture and daily life through the Crown Agents etc.

PDF, p. 12

AIM Patriot Elaine points out:

CISA formed a ‘Committee’ & claimed:

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

Yeah, right! Once you see who’s on the ‘Committee’, you’ll laugh yourself silly, then think “Do they really think they’ll be protected from prosecution by being on this scam?” Amusement time…….

Joint Statement from Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees



Bless you Tyla, Doug, Michael & ALL the miners!

Fraud Vitiates Everything

November 13, 2020 Lin Wood tweets: I filed a lawsuit today in federal court in Atlanta to establish that the March 6, 2020 Consent Agreement by the GA Secretary of State rendered UNLAWFUL the 11/3 GA general election. I am right under established law. PDF HERE.

November 13, 2020 Lin Wood tweets:

John Podesta

Donna Brazille

Smartmatic

and Georgia Soros.

Who would have thought it? Lesson learned in 2016 after computer scheme fell short. They added ballots by mail. Didn’t work in 2016. Won’t work in 2020. Did work in 2018 midterms. @realDonaldTrump not on ballot.

November 13, 2020, Lin Wood tweets:

Would it greatly concern you if all of the votes in the 2020 Presidential election were routed to Amazon servers in Barcelona & Frankfurt before being reported or is it just me? #FightBack for No Hacked Elections

Lin Wood tweets on November 13, 2020:

Biden & his criminal cronies are not going to sleep well tonight. Well, Biden might because he probably forgot the name Scytl. His co-conspirators know name well. They also know the name Paragon, company which purchased Scytl in 10/20. Every will be revealed. #FightBack

Congressman Louie Gohmert talks about a “server raid” in Germany

AIM Patriot Pat Cusak left this below in the comment box:

Anybody know this guy? Looking for Sidney Powell announcement of Domain (or is it Scytl) server raid in Frankfurt.

https://www.facebook.com/urbanconservativesofamericacorporate/posts/213480266810031

TJ posts:

“Brian Kemp’s chief of staff moved on to lobby for DOMINION, who sold products to Georgia, while GA Secretary of State took campaign cash from wife of Dominion’s partner’s CEO.”

“Georgia proved itself to be a disgrace, and this is a FAILED ELECTION”

Brian Kemp’s chief of staff moved on to lobby for DOMINION, who sold products to Georgia, while GA Secretary of State took campaign cash from wife of Dominion’s partner’s CEO.

— Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) November 14, 2020

Known as the Secretary of State Project (SOSP), the organization was formed by liberal activists in 2006 to put Democrats in charge of state election offices, where key decisions are often made in close races on which ballots are counted and which are not.

— 𝕔hi𝓁𝓁iຖ໐iˢ (@chiIIum) November 14, 2020

‘Comgri’ posts:

Scytl was funded by venture capital. It raised $9 million in 2006 from investors including Balderton Capital and Nauta Capital, and $104 million in 2014 in multiple funding rounds from investors including Vulcan Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Vy Capital, Adams Street Partners and Industry Ventures.[6] Paul Allen (co-founder of Microsoft with Bill Gates) invested $40 million in 2014.

2018 partnering with Amazon

Scytl became a partner of Amazon Web Services by November 2018. They host their services on Amazon’s cloud platform.

Paragon Group

The acquisition also includes Civiciti, the citizen participation platform launched by the software company in 2016, and Scytl subsidiaries in USA, Canada, Australia, France and Greece. This acquisition unveils Paragon’s group strategy to position Service Point Solutions as a pan-european platform for high-growth digital business.

In case you missed this statement from SCOTUS Justice Alito inside an article we posted previously, this YouTube version from Fox Pravda is now available so that you can easily share with others. Justice Alito criticizes COVID-19 restrictions and ‘rule by experts’

RazorFist on the Election

Dora reports:

The French Republic closes the churches — the faithful assemble and chant in front of them, anyway.

At Saint-Sulpice, Paris: https://t.co/qN7yyGhwJ7

— Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) November 13, 2020

The dead are always present

We are living together with the so-called dead. The dead are always present. They move and have their being in a super-sensible world. We are not separated from them by our ‘real being,’ only by our condition of consciousness. We are only separated from them as in sleep we are separated from the things around us; we sleep in a room and do not see the chairs and other things. Though we do not describe it thus, yet as regards our feeling and will, we ‘sleep’ in the so-called waking condition among the dead, just as we do not perceive the physical objects around us when we sleep.

Thus we do not live separated from the world ruled by the forces of the dead, we are together with them in one common world. In our ordinary consciousness we are only separated from them by the state of that consciousness.

This knowledge of our common life with the dead will be one of the most important elements which Spiritual Science is to implant in the general human consciousness, in the general civilisation of mankind for the future; for those who believe that what takes place around them occurs only through the forces perceived in the life of the senses, know nothing of the reality; they do not know that the forces of the dead are always at work, always present.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 181 – Earthly Death and Cosmic Life: Lecture 3: The Living and the Dead– Berlin, 5th February 1918

Make sure your downline knows who is behind the overthrow attempt of President Trump, the rigged elections, the coronavirus hoax…all to keep the British Imperial Empire and the Pilgrims in control of planet Earth.

