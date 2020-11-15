.

Excellent video exposing Smartmatic in Venezuela. English narrated over Venezuelan video. 36min Conexiones Peligrosas

2018 – THE CEO OF SMARTMATIC LOOKS ROUGH AS HE PUBLICLY ADMITS HIS ENTIRE COMPANY IS BS. YOU CAN USE HIS MACHINES TO RIG AN ELECTION MANY WAYS INCLUDING ALTERING THE TURNOUT NUMBERS

2011 – SMARTMATIC CEO DESCRIBES HIS COMPANY. THEY ARE SET UP TO CREATE TAILORED “PROJECTS” FOR GOVERNMENTS AND OFFICIALS

😡THIS IS LITERALLY THE OPPOSITE OF US CITIZENS WOULD WANT INVOLVED IN OUR VOTING SYSTEMS AND ELECTIONS

NOTHING TO SEE HERE – MARCH 2020(VENEZUELA) – JUST AN “ARMED COMMANDO GROUP SEEKING THE REMOVAL OF THE MODERO REGIME” BURNS 50,000 SMARTMATIC VOTING MACHINES Source:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8089803/Fire-destroys-voting-machines-Venezuelas-main-elections-warehouse.html

6 YEARS AGO JIMMY CARTER SAID VENEZUELA IS THE BEST IN THE WORLD AT ELECTIONS, SO NO WORRIES

.

Pilgrims Society Lord Mark Malloch-Brown

Election scamming Haiti (with The Clinton Foundation and George H.W. Bush)

Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Pilgrims Society. (Aug. 20, 2015). SmartMatic electronic voting, making it easier to [steal a] vote, interview by Wendell Theodore Lapin, Le Point, Haiti. SmartMatic.

Trudeau is saying that the purpose of Coronavirus is for ‘The Great Reset’. The Cabal are coming out of hiding now 👀 https://t.co/xcCEInn5y9

.

Lin continues tweeting:

The evidence of national vote fraud in voting machines is irrefutable. The evidence will be increasingly revealed this week. They tried to steal the Presidency. They got caught.

Sorry. We aren’t buying this argument from Sundance. The “fix” is very easy. Don’t be on WordPress platform – just migrate over to another server provider. But it is a brilliant technique that one can use in an information war. Use a “controlled” site post massive truths, while building a loyal audience. Then poof – deplatform them and let all their previous article links go dead and their readers lost in confusion as where to congregate.

Same technique used in building up the Q community – then one day. Poof. No more.

One week after the 2020 presidential election, The Conservative Treehouse received the following notification:

…”given the incompatibility between your site’s content and our terms, you need to find a new hosting provider and must migrate the site by Wednesday, December 2nd.

NEW: President Trump waives at supporters after departing Trump National Golf Club DC 🇺🇸

.

‘We The Inevitable’ adds an observation that we see all the time in our own research here at AIM and AFI. The enemy scrubs the Internet of their family connections. The commentor observes:

Their relationship should have been easy to find, but it wasn’t, leading me to suspect it had already been scrubbed from the internet. I only found the connection by digging their dead brother Martin McSally and the parents.

Martin McSally, Sen. Martha McSally’s older brother, dies

“He was “most proud of being known as ‘the fixer’ and ‘the closer’ because of his ability and reputation for taking on responsibility to resolve unique and complex issues bringing major projects to a successful completion,” according to his obituary.”

We’ve asked the AFI miners to grab intel on Mark McSally as much is being scrubbed right now….

Martin McSally worked in the construction business, undertaking concrete work and demolition of steel and concrete structures.

Arizona is the key to so much crime and corruption.

“If the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.” — George Washington #FreedomOfSpeech

Patriots, the winning days are ahead of us. Start practicing your happy dance. Happy Tap Dance #TAPPY.

AIM Patriot Nami writes:

Impossible to express in words your excellent tutelage. Betsy, Douglas and Mr Mckibben.



As one of your original students, the best compliment I can pay you is that I am the most revered mind in my orbit because the unimpeachably brilliant information you have imparted and shared, have been shared among so many, with due accreditation, and 100% has proved prophetic and totally useful. I suspect the POTUS’ popularity among the black community is concordant with your efforts.

Thank You once again. NAMI

Our reply: We will always remember Nami Dehya as one of our cheerleaders when we were on YouTube in the early days. More than that we remember the brilliant comments that you left under these videos, Nami, and hope that other internet truth seekers have benefited from them as well.

America is a place of freedom and liberty. Citizens are free to express their creativity and entrepreneurship without limitation and fear of a tyrannical government that surveils and controls its citizens like human cattle. This is why we have been a people known for

AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM

“The idea of “America” can be a place in any person’s heart who longs for freedom and liberty. Anyone of us can be exceptional when unfettered from the suppression of the rulers of our planet, the Pilgrims Society, which is the ultimate terrorist organization against planetary freedom and liberty.

We want to be free to discover our individual human potential. We want to evolve and ascend as far as our potential takes us. America is a place where that happens all the time, but if we do not stamp out this evil once and for all, it can never happen in human history. The globalishits want to turn us into human animals who are cultivated and harvested for their satanic purposes.

This talented young man lived in a country where his race was inconsequential to his amazing talents. He entertained and inspired people all over the world.

Michael Jackson. Bailando. Dance (1969-2009)

