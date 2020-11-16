.

Analysis of National Emergency Declaration in Event of Foreign Interference in a US Election

Keep in mind that CBS and Axios are propaganda sites, but eventually they will have to report the truth about MASSIVE LEFT WING CONSPIRACIES. Even Catherine will have to report their crimes or she will be left in the garbage heap of presstitutes and propagandists.

Thank you, Giorgio, for providing this article from the NYT, which is worth the read as it explains what recently happened when FRAUD was committed in an election. Don’t worry, patriots, we placed it on an archive page so the NYT doesn’t see your clicks.

RELEASE THE KRAKEN!!

Sidney Powell With Maria Bartiromo. Again, sorry that the video comes from Fox Pravda.

VotingWorks was created within and incubated by the left-leaning Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) in December 2018 and later and spun off as a separate non-profit. CDT’s major donors are large technology firms, such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft; and large left-of-center foundations, including George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.

‘coderdude6598 posts:

That’s the genius of the software algorithm. Based on all the analysis done so far it actually cheats more as more and more Republicans vote. It is designed to flip 100% of close elections to Dems, likely since 2004.

They have been using us against ourselves the whole time! Pure evil straight out of CCP playbook.

THOU_SHALL_NOT_SIMP adds:

These same machines are why Venezuela flipped to that socialist faggot.

‘Snake’ defines the word Dominion:

The power or right of governing and controlling; sovereign authority rule; control; domination

675-EVIL points out a few items in several comments:

Smartmatic partners with DLA PIPER. Doug EMHOFF works there, KAMALA HARRIS’ HUSBAND. Smartmatic’s holding company SGO is run by Malloch-Brown who is friends with Soros and on the board of Soros’ Open Society Foundations. No kidding. I double checked and it’s true.

Crazy. Malloch-Brown, the boss of SGO Corporation Limited, a holding company based in London whose primary asset is the election technology and voting machine manufacturer Smartmatic, founded several non-profits with the help of Soros, his good friend. One is International Crisis Group which is headed by Robert Malley, Obama’s former Special Assistant to the President and Frank Giustra who gave the Clinton Foundation $2.35 million to look the other way while the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One. International Crisis Group warned in October that the elections might be contested and that violence might ensue due to ‘Trump’s toxic rethoric’.

AIM Patriot Linita writes:

Honestly guys, you give me hope every single day. Firstly, I am a cat addict so there’s that…I am from South Africa and am convinced the only thing standing between us and complete Chinese occupancy is Donald Trump.

Come live here for a while to see what a socialist government looks like where corruption is so rife it is the norm, where every piece of infrastructure is falling to pieces, where we are arrested if we take food to white squatter camps, where our farmers are systematically murdered daily to force them off their land without compensation, where our hospitals are rightfully called slaughterhouses, where we have loadshedding that is nothing more than rampant blackouts, where our police protect the criminals and ARE the criminals, where you are the unwilling cash cow with NO say, no rights and no recourse.

Let’s see how many of your citizens like the reality of where you are heading.



Trump Chaplin original song

Sidney Powell tweets: It’s certainly possible Trump won every state. He definitely won the popular vote. He probably did that in 2016 too.

“Hart Intercivic, Inc. filed a lawsuit against Diebold Incorporated and Election Systems & Software, Inc. (ES&S) alleging antitrust. Based in Austin, Texas, Hart traces its origins to the CIA-linked Bain & Co. and Mitt Romney campaign donors.”

The Romney Crime Family.

SEQUOIA VOTING SYSTEMS, INC. USES VOTE-COUNTING SOFTWARE DEVELOPED, OWNED, AND LICENSED BY FOREIGN-OWNED SMARTMATIC, A COMPANY LINKED TO THE VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT OF HUGO CHÁVEZ Read more from government document.

2020REBOUND posts:

Keep digging guys!

We need more about Co-Owner Nick Ikonomakis who was in person in Detroit at his machines while the fraud happened!

Why is a vice president for Dominion Voting Systems working in the field in a “battleground” state? Why is his information being wiped from the web?

DOMINION Co-Owner Nick Ikonomakis WAS IN DETROIT ELECTION NIGHT Overseeing Fraud!

March 2019: “WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee with oversight jurisdiction over federal elections, sent a letter to the country’s three largest election system vendors with questions to help inform the best way to move forward to strengthen the security of our voting machines. In the U.S., the three largest election equipment vendors—Election Systems & Software, LLC; Dominion Voting Systems, Inc.; and Hart InterCivic, Inc.—provide the voting machines and software used by ninety-two percent of the eligible voting population. However, voting and cybersecurity experts have begun to call attention to the lack of competition in the election vendor marketplace and the need for scrutiny by regulators as these vendors continue to produce poor technology, like machines that lack paper ballots or auditability.

Color Revolutions are one of the newest models of state destabilization. They allow external actors to plead plausible deniability when accused of illegally interfering in the domestic affairs of a sovereign state, and their mass mobilization of ‘people power’ renders them highly effective in the eyes of the global media. Additionally, the conglomeration of large numbers of civilians protesting the government also increases pressure on that said government and limits its options in effectively dealing with the ongoing destabilization. All Color Revolutions closely follow the same template, and understanding the nature of this applied tactic of destabilization will allow states to craft suitable countermeasures against it.

Warning to those, especially the terrorists from the Pilgrims Society, involved in foreign interference of our elections.

HILARIOUSLY EPIC New Parody – “Democrats Went Down To Georgia…”

Several patriots have noticed that Barack Obama resigned from the Senate on November 13th, 2008. Today is November 16th and Kamala Harris still hasn’t resigned her seat. That just goes to show you that even they don’t believe that they’ll be able to steal this election

Read the statement herehttps://republicans-oversight.house.gov/release/hice-gsa-administrator-must-adhere-to-constitution-past-precedent-in-determining-president-elect/

Patriots are creating their own ways of grokking the criminality they see in front of them. This patriot is working on the relationships at Dominion with this chart:

Rudy Giuliani Discusses Ballot Fraud Evidence Discovered – “We Have Proof I Can’t Disclose Yet”

South Dakota Gov. Noem Refuses To Enforce Biden Mask Mandate, Citing Lack Of Authority

DC Car Accident

For preservation:

Alek Boyd. (Nov. 08, 2020). Conexiones Peligrosas [Dangerous Connections] (electronic voting machine fraud). BehindElectronicVote.org.

Downtown San Diego – Massive rally continued standing strong with President Trump

