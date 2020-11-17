ALERT: Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp ordered state agencies to buy from Chinese Lenovo and interlocking vendors

.

RED ALERT: George Governor Brian P. Kemp ordered state agencies to buy from Chinese Lenovo and interlocking vendors on Mar. 28, 2019, undermining U.S. sovereignty, the citizens of Georgia and the 2020 election

All FACTS:

The interlocking vendors include members of Obama’s Technology Council and members of the IBM Eclipse Foundation (incl. Chinese Tsinghua University) that stole the invention of social networking from Columbus-OH-based Leader Technologies, including IBM, Dell, EMC, HP and NetApp.

The “mandatory” requirement of Chinese Lenovo means all Georgia infrastructure and access to every citizens’ home has backdoors to China

These systems were used in the 2020 Georgia election

How did Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger (election chief) not know this since his election machines ran on this infrastructure?

Kemp’s more than 5% shareholding in First Madison Bank & Trust, now United Community Bank, NASDAQ: UCBI), puts him in direct relationship to Lance F. Drummond (TD Canada Trust (Rothschild Inc., Aspen Institute).

The Rothschilds are members of the British Pilgrims Society (MI6), Privy Council with Lord Mark Malloch-Brown—former UN Dep. Sec. Gen, and CEO of Dominion-Smartmatic election rigging computers with George Soros

.

Brian P. Kemp. (Mar. 28, 2019). COMMUNICATIONS ALERT, mandatory infrastructure purchases from IBM, Dell, HP, Lenovo (China), EMC, NetApp, Pure Storage, Paramount. Georgia Department of Administration.

Brian P. Kemp. (2017). Financial Disclosure Statement, 2017, #F200600008639424. Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

.

.

Gov. of Georgia: Brian Porter Kemp

Son of William L. Kemp II

.

