Mark Malloch Brown admits license agreement between Smartmatic and DominionFull interview:

Actually none of this election rigging stuff is shocking to our AIM community. Remember this audio discussion we posted on July 26, 2018?

Ban all electronic voting machines NOW

The END of BIG MEDIA as AT&T Looking to SELL CNN and Fox News Shares PLUMMET. Listen to the end where Steve discusses how the new “network” works.

Once we get POTUS settled in for his second term, we will take care of these turkey-butts, traitors to the country. (For those of you that may not understand the term ‘turkey-butt”, we have explained this at the end of the Cat.)

Here’s his sister Martha McSally, now a U.S. Senator, from a meme back in 2018.

The Herd Culls Itself!

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) offers this video below with a note; “The smell is so strong with this one, nose plugs are recommended.”

THANKS, Steve. Here’s the tweet for all to share. Thread is inside. The article he links to is below:

Wisdom Of The Lion (Lion Mentality)

“Why are all the most evil people in the world using the term, “reimagine?”

Because they focus grouped it, and the term “reimagine” sounds better than the truth, which is, “We’re going to ream you and take away everything and destroy your life.”

Watch out for the term “reimagine” — it means they’re about to LOOT you and destroy your liberties

When globalists say they want to reimagine the global financial system, it means they want to collapse fiat currencies and steal all your savings.” Read more

For those of you that are asking us about NewsMax,: In our opinion, they are just another a limited hangout. Not interested in promoting them, other than posting guests who have something significant to say. Make sure your downline doesn’t get too giddy about them. Listen for yourself and you will soon see their globalist tendencies.

…just as I was writing this note above, the tweet below came in.

AIM Patriot Estela writes us: “I think the same votes corruption technique was used in Argentina with current totalitarian corrupted government.”

Our reply: Yep. Mitt Romney – George Soros – Mark Malloch-Brown have been rigging elections, world wide, for a very long time. Most of us have probably not seen a fair and honest election in our lifetimes.

AIM Patriot Ralph wants to know how he can get on this committee:

.

For those of you who may not know what a “turkey-butt” is, we have pictured them below.

How Great Thou Art (Lyric Video)

