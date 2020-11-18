.

Expect a Miracle

Ezra Cohen-Watnick just delivered a speech

It’s not a glitch. It’s a feature.

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Not-a-glitch-A-feature.mp3

FLOYD COUNTY, GEORGIA!

https://t.co/mIZ5rmdkvw

Originally tweeted by Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on November 18, 2020.

L. Lin Wood, Jr. v. Brad Raffensperger et al. (Filed Nov. 18, 2020). COMPRESSED (26MG-469 pgs.), COMPLAINT, Doc. Nos. 1-8, 20, 21, filed Nov. 18, 2020, Case No. 1:20-cv-04651-SD (N.D. Ga).

L. Lin Wood, Jr. v. Brad Raffensperger et al. (Filed Nov. 18, 2020). UNCOMPRESSED (43MB-469 pgs.), COMPLAINT, Doc. Nos. 1-8, 20, 21, filed Nov. 18, 2020, Case No. 1:20-cv-04651-SD (N.D. Ga).

See [REDACTED VENEZUELAN’S NAME] Affidavit from a Dominion/Smartmatic (Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros) engineer, starting at PDF p. 283

Unmasking the Thieves Behind the Attempt to Steal the Election

AZ Sec. of State: Katie Hobbs discloses financial support from foreign governments, George Soros and numerous British Pilgrims Society minions including the Ford Foundation

Hobbs must resign her involvement in the AZ vote count? Her own financial report shows that she is a foreign agent of British Pilgrims Society globalists

Breaking: AZ Sec. of State Katie Hobbs takes money from foreign governments and George Soros.

Kathleen M. “Katie” Hobbs. (2017). STATE FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE STATEMENT. Arizona Secretary of State.

p. 6

The State Innovation Exchange is funded by Democracy Alliance controlled by George Soros and Tom Steyer, and funds Black Lives Matter. Gara LaMarche is president of Democracy Alliance, a longtime ally of George Soros.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katie_Hobbs

https://justfacts.votesmart.org/candidate/biography/123724/katie-hobbs

Experience: 25+ yrs of social work. “She advocates ending domestic violence.” Membership in numerous Soros-finance organizations like Emerge Arizona (Experian PLC (UK) – BAIN CAPITAL – Great Universal Stores Limited (UK) – SOCIAL CREDIT SCORING, Apple, Go Daddy, Planned Parenthood, Stanford, Pew Trust, Harvard, UN) , Center for Progressive Leadership (Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin; renamed Social Justice Leadership (SJL) – https://nonprofitquarterly.org/funders/ incl. Fidelity Foundation, Ford Foundation, Kellogg Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Packard Foundation, Mott Foundation),

Now she’s counting our Presidential votes in AZ.

What is this, a joke? This is the Rockefeller Christmas tree for 2020. It depicts @NYCMayor‘s city as it stands today: broken, empty, drained of its life, by failed leadership and incompetence. @BernardKerik

Machiavelli – The Rulers vs The Ruled and the Struggle for Power

This is a Meeting Privately Recorded in EDMONTON Alberta Canada last week

UPDATE: Here is the direct mention of Monica Palmer’s Children. Abraham Aiyash should be arrested for intimidating a US election official. VIDEO

My name is Roy Wilson and I am Ned Staebler’s boss. I am the President of Wayne State University. Here is my contact info.

Anyone looking for a miracle?

Do you know the story of Boudicca? She was a warrior woman, a lioness, who took on the Holy Roman Empire. What is that spear she is holding?

Boudicca Documentary – Biography of the life of Boudicca and the Roman Invasion of Britain

Douglas wrote about Boudicca and the line of women in history who protected the Christian blood relic, passing it down a lineage of grail keeper women. You can download a free copy of the book – Hidden History of the Grail Queens.

Boudicca was a queen of the British Celtic Iceni tribe who led an uprising against the occupying forces of the Roman Empire in 60 AD. Boudicca’s husband, Prasutagus, ruled as a nominally independent ally of Rome and left his kingdom jointly to his daughters and the Roman emperor in his will. However, when he died, his will was ignored, and the kingdom was annexed, and his property taken.

When the Roman governor Gaius Suetonius Paulinus was campaigning on the island of Anglesey off the northwest coast of Wales, Boudicca led the Iceni, the Trinovantes, and others in revolt. They destroyed Camulodunum (modern Colchester), earlier the capital of the Trinovantes but at that time a colonia, a settlement for discharged Roman soldiers, and the site of a temple to the former Emperor Claudius. Upon hearing of the revolt, Suetonius hurried to Londinium (modern London), the twenty-year-old commercial settlement that was the rebels’ next target.

The Romans, having concluded that they lacked sufficient numbers to defend the settlement, evacuated and abandoned Londinium. Boudicca led 100,000 Iceni, Trinovantes, and others to fight Legio IX Hispana, and burned and destroyed Londinium and Verulanmium (modern-day Saint Albans).

It is said that she carried the Spear of Longinus (which she took from Longinus after imprisoning him and Joseph of Arimathea) into battle.

….just sayin’. Meow.

