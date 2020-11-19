.

.

Did you watch the presser? We posted it earlier as it was going live, but if you missed it, please catch it now. Some of today’s cutting-edge memes come from patriots who listened and reflected their perspective through images.

Trump Campaign Legal Team Holds Press Conference in DC 11/19/20

.

.

.

Fig. 1—Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Michael & St. Gabriel, Privy Council, British Pilgrims Society (with Henry Kissinger, David Petraeus, Wesley Clark, Preetinder Baharara, Bill & Hillary Clinton, Bill & Melinda Gates, Eric Schmidt, John D. Podesta, James W. Breyer, George Tenet, Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr., Sir Nick Clegg (Facebook), Baron Richard B. Allan (Facebook), Sir Richard Dearlove (MI6-Five Eyes), Sir Robert Hannigan (GCHQ Five Eyes), (Title) Robert Mueller, III, (Title) James B. Comey, (Title) John G. Roberts, Jr., Knight of Malta, etc.).

The Wisconsin Election Commission used unskilled novices to evaluate Dominion and ES&S

Wisconsin’s procedures ignored bi-partisan, unbroken chain of custody

Wisconsin approved use of photocopied ballots, wireless remote access and last minute “de minimis debugging code” to report to Dominion during the voting

Conclusion: Votes for Trump were shifted to Biden in massive, landslide quantities using secret “fraction magic” programs

.

.

.

Answer to Jim’s question:

#1 Lockdowns and no human contact.

#2 Global Genocide

.

Mark Malloch-Brown is in the middle of it all – election rigging and the coup against Trump. Time we pulled Queen Lizard (is she even alive?) and her evil Privy Council, along with the Rothchilds, into the streets for some tar and feathering. While we are at it, let’s DEMAND reparations for the many wars we fought for the British, while they and their bankers were cashing in on patriot blood and Lockheed weapons.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot Rick writes:

God bless you!

The stuff your team puts out is so far ahead that (and I apologize) it sounds crazy!!

But so much of what you’ve said comes out 2 years later!! It used to be when you would start talking about the Brits, I would get annoyed, thinking not the queen and the privy council again!!

But so far, everything does seem to go back to the Brits. You guys are the best!! Please keep at it! You’re helping a lot of people!

.

.

.

.

DOMINION.🚨

"Results are loaded directly from the encrypted Memory Card"…

This is the first of SIX Dominion Training Videos leaked from a NON-PUBLIC SOURCE. They reveal just how *shockingly* vulnerable the voting system is.

Dominion does *not* wants us to see this. Watch:🔻

Originally tweeted by Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) on November 18, 2020.

We didn’t watch all of them. If you see something that pops, let us know in the comment section. Thank you.

.

.

.

.

Actually… it reminds us of that time that Queen Lizard announced the last Christmas. If anyone finds that video, please post in the comment box.

.

.

.

Not amused.

.

.

Christopher Johnson posts:

“Earlier I talked about this moment essentially being akin to the Battles of Gettysburg, Midway, D-Day and The Bulge; the enemy realized they were losing and threw everything they had to try and break our fighting spirit.

And that’s just it… this is ALL they have. Naked cheating, blunt intimidation and de-platforming of voices. After seeing the election results… THEY KNOW. They know that we absolutely outnumber them and are awake to their schemes. Their only hope is that their ever more desperate lies can break our resolve to resist them.

If all I was doing was to reiterate that, I wouldn’t have bothered with just reposting it. No, I’m mentioning it because I had a realization.

Why are they so Hellbent on The Great Reset (for which they need a pliable American President) NOW?

Why didn’t they just hold their powder for the certainly much easier fight of 2024? Why not play along with Donald Trump throughout 2017-2020, play their gains off in 2018 as the public preferring a bipartisan hand, keep things mostly as they were in 2020 and then unleash the steal in 2024 when conditions were much more favorable to them?

Because they can’t. Because THIS is all they have. The Globalist/Socialist/Communist systems are running out of other people’s money to spend and President Trump has spent the last four years accelerating that process through deals to choke off the flow of American blood, sweat and tears into their coffers.

If they don’t do their Great Reset NOW (the chief portion of which is the massive exfiltration of wealth from the United States) the entire facade will collapse under its own weight and destroy them. They can’t survive another four years of no new wars, crackdowns on human trafficking, of fair tariffs and dwindling kickbacks as the avenues of extortion are choked off.

THAT is why they’re all in. That is why they’re so desperate. That is why they needed to so sloppily commit massive fraud when their more subtle efforts failed under the massive weight of support for President Trump. They are out of time and if they don’t win now it will be generations before their heirs can try again.

They are the Axis throwing everything they have at the Allies in the Battle of the Bulge to make it look like they still have tremendous power behind them because if they can’t convince the far more powerful Allies to give up the fight, they’re doomed.

All they have on their side are lies, deception, threats and short-sighted bureaucrats who think they’ll have a place in the Globalist order if they just go along (i.e. basically idiots).

We are 80+ Million strong… with the amount of fraud added to Biden’s count they in truth have little more than smoke, shadows and a handful of fanatics and well-paid flunkies (the latter of whom mostly assist by doing nothing and will turn on them to save their own skins the moment it’s obvious which way this is really going).

Hold the Line. Never Surrender. The enemy is projecting the illusion of strength, but that’s all it is… an illusion.”

.

.

.

This meme below comes the end of the Powell-Giuliani presser.

.

.

.

A Deep Message for You

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

