.

.

Trump Campaign Legal Team Holds Press Conference in DC 11/19/20

Post-Election Special: Trump’s Trap. Michael Voris interviews attorney Ann Dundas

Foreign Election Involvement:@RudyGiuliani says votes in 28 states were sent to Germany and Spain to be counted by Smartmatic #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs

Originally tweeted by Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) on November 18, 2020.

.

This video retweeted by President Trump. Cyber Analyst on Dominion Voting: Shocking Vulnerabilities

FEC Chair Declares Election ILLEGITIMATE as MI Republicans CERTIFY Fraud. Start Steve at 2:20 to skip advertisement.

.

AIM Patriot Lisa writes:

I would like to participate in the lawsuit against the constitutionality of Gov Wolfe’s mandates for 2020 lock downs , mask wearing mandates and contact tracing initiatives in PA. I , being a US citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania for my entire life and a disabled individual, have now been disallowed to open my business which would have been assisted by the state organization via the organization OVR as of 2020. I have worked on this project with OVR for over 5 years now.



Not only has my business and path to self support been totally derailed by Governor Wolfe’s unreasonable and unconstitutional laws but I am now getting messages from medicare of PA saying I can expect contact tracing calls. What is this? I am not sick nor have I ever been tested for any virus.

Not only is there no clear evidence by the CDC and many other global medical authorities that a vaccine is effective or safe for this so called virus but even the test used to support cases has been shown to be highly contested with false positives. So how am I now being subjected to false claims and mandates by AARP, my medicare insurance provider and even by my own state about the validity of such claims. Please let me know how to proceed.

Thanks, Tyla, any help you can give Is much appreciated as I no longer trust my government.

Our reply: Any AIM Cats out here that can give Lisa some direction? Your advice might help other patriots in Pennsylvania and other states. Please contact us here: https://aim4truth.org/contact/ or put your comment below.

.

Welcome to Clown World Vol.17

.

…digging on that creepy Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum That forum has some interesting members. Pics related. https://younggloballeaders.org @Mareq16

.

.

AIM Patriot Ulrich wanted to make sure everyone caught this in the video we posted yesterday:

You posted that video and I HIGHLIGHT the part of transcript that shows how Gates is strategically involved Unmasking the Thieves Behind the Attempt to Steal the Election



VIDEO Meet Lord Malloch Brown / Christopher Krebs

7.390 Aufrufe•17.11.2020 LaRouchePAC Videos



04:33 and it’s headed by microsoft’s former director for cyber security Christopher Krebs (Harley is laughing/giggling). Krebs put together this team in 2018 and it’s made up of quote „over 30 firms responsible for developing, deploying, protecting and defending our nation’s critical voting infrastructure.

.

Another video that needs more attention was on yesterday’s report. In the link below, jump into the conversation about what this means for the CIA, FBI, and the rogue intelligence agencies in the United States.

Basically – BYE BYE British spying on the United States.

Trump just decentralized the CIA from the intelligence community. All intelligence agencies will now act at the behest of the military and will not conduct themselves as a parent entities. Drop in to the conversation here.

.

.

VIDEO INSIDE LINK: Viruses are NOT Transmissible. Also related is a video (below) about Canada, with implications for the entire world, entitled Possible Leaked Roadmap for the Next Phase of the Agenda

AIM Patriot Giorgio sends this gif in with a note:

BOOM! SIDNEY JUST MENTIONED DARK LORD MALLOCH-BROWN

.

Reaction to New CDC and Government Rules For the Holidays | Joe Pags

Creed Fisher – This Place Called USA

.

Free choice between good and evil

Freedom is inseparably connected with the idea of love. It would be impossible for man to develop either love or freedom without the possibility of sailing down into the abyss. A man unable, of his own free decision, to choose good or evil, would be a being who would only be led on a leading-string to a good which must be attained of necessity and who had no power to choose the good of his own fully purified will, by the love which springs from freedom. […]

The possibility of freedom could be given on no other condition than that man himself has to make the free choice between good and evil.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 104 – The Apocalypse of John: Lecture XII – Nuremberg – 30th June 1908

.

DominionOpinion

The Eagle Mentality – [EAGLE WISDOM]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

