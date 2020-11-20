Cobb County, Georgia Shreds Election Documents

Patriot Susan Knox springs into action with her camera phone to get this breaking report.

Susan Knox is a courageous American Patriot.

There are millions more like Susan.

Get busy!!!

#FightBack

Originally tweeted by Lin Wood (@LLinWood) on November 20, 2020.

Looks to me like they may be destroying election documents in Cobb County, GA.

What do you think?

#FightBack Against Election Crimes

Susan Knox is a warrior for TRUTH.

#FightBack

Cobb County, GA Patriots, check with Sheriff & Police Departments & demand full investigation of possible obstruction of justice & evidence destruction today.

#FightBack

Election evidence about to be destroyed in Cobb County, GA?

DEMAND answers, Cobb County, GA Patriots!!!

#FightBack

