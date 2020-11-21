.

The Red Tsunami

In new twist, Georgia @GovKemp urges audit of ballot envelop signatures to look for fraud

http://ow.ly/Pjqw50Cr1kp

Originally tweeted by Just the News (@JustTheNews) on November 21, 2020.

TAKE LESSONS IN HOW TO RESIST BROWN SHIRTS

Buffalo, New York Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo Lockdown Orders; Chase Out Sheriff & Health Dept

Many commentors of this video noticed that the sheriff has an English accent.. which would matter if, as Sidney Powell indicated, it is 1775.

Mike was on Ann Vandersteel’s show. The conversation starts around the 30:37 mark. Access show here.

Jon Voight urges Americans to ‘fight now for Trump’s victory’

Share the tweet with a reply to check out Tagg’s cousin Ronna

Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold CAUGHT deleting Dominion Voting System Proposal from her OFFICIAL website (www.sos.state.co.us). Direct connection to Sequoia and Smartmatic through Senior Product Manager – Read all about it.

@RonColeman (former Trump Campaign Legal Team) “This [election was] unprecedented. That’s why everything you know is wrong.

#stopthesteal @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bfpeu08luK

Originally tweeted by DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) on November 21, 2020.

The Declaration of Independence: The Revolutionary War in Four Minutes

Mr. President, we keep seeing this request in threads everywhere that when you come out to announce the draining of the swamp, they want you to say:

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”

Hidden Camera Catches Cat Comforting Anxious Dog While Family’s Away

