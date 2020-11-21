Anonymous Patriots
by Our Spirit

Meow

.

Mark Malloch-Brown Busted for Foreign Election Interference

The Red Tsunami

.

‘Once again, the media is silent’: Jonathan Turley weighs in on Michigan AG’s legal threats against Republican legislators

.

Hundreds of Activists Gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ Rally in Georgia

.

.

In new twist, Georgia @GovKemp urges audit of ballot envelop signatures to look for fraud

http://ow.ly/Pjqw50Cr1kp

Originally tweeted by Just the News (@JustTheNews) on November 21, 2020.

.

.

.

TAKE LESSONS IN HOW TO RESIST BROWN SHIRTS

Buffalo, New York Business Owners Stand Up to Cuomo Lockdown Orders; Chase Out Sheriff & Health Dept

Many commentors of this video noticed that the sheriff has an English accent.. which would matter if, as Sidney Powell indicated, it is 1775.

Jordan Sekulow on New Election Lawsuits: “What’s Coming in Georgia Will Be Shocking”

.

.

Mike was on Ann Vandersteel’s show. The conversation starts around the 30:37 mark. Access show here.

.

Jon Voight urges Americans to ‘fight now for Trump’s victory’

.

Share the tweet with a reply to check out Tagg’s cousin Ronna

.

.

Ronna Romney and the RNC Rigged Election Boxes

.

Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold CAUGHT deleting Dominion Voting System Proposal from her OFFICIAL website (www.sos.state.co.us). Direct connection to Sequoia and Smartmatic through Senior Product Manager – Read all about it.

.

.

@RonColeman (former Trump Campaign Legal Team) “This [election was] unprecedented. That’s why everything you know is wrong.
#stopthesteal @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bfpeu08luK

Originally tweeted by DeplorableArmyBrat (@yogagenie) on November 21, 2020.

.

The Declaration of Independence: The Revolutionary War in Four Minutes

Mr. President, we keep seeing this request in threads everywhere that when you come out to announce the draining of the swamp, they want you to say:

“Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business.”

.

.

.

Share the tweet. See a sample complaint and file your own.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Hidden Camera Catches Cat Comforting Anxious Dog While Family’s Away