OUTRAGEOUS: U.S. ELECTIONS ASSISTANCE COMMISSION PICKED CANADIANS—SUBJECTS OF THE BRITISH QUEEN—TO TEST AMERICAN VOTING SYSTEMS!

BREAKING: AZ SEC OF STATE KATIE HOBBS APPROVED FRAUDULENT DOMINION TESTING BY FOREIGN ACTORS INSIDE THE US ELECTION ASSISTANCE COMMISSION FOR MARICOPA COUNTY VOTING MACHINES

The proof is unmistakable: British peers Lord Mark Malloch-Brown & Sir Nigel Knowles, Doug Emhoff’s DLA Piper Plc boss in London, rigged Dominion-Smartmatic voting machines in AZ, NV, WI, MI, PA and GA

Doug Emhoff is Kamala Harris’ newly-minted husband

Espionage is the crime of British foreigners Lord Malloch-Brown, Sir Knowles; sedition & treason are the crimes for their American co-conspirators

The U.S. Elections Assistance Commission conspired with Dominion and Canadian/German TÜV SÜD to mask massive foreign vote stealing from Trump to Biden

Read full AFI article here.

Nov. 22, 2020—A favorite strategy of corrupt bureaucrats like Katie Hobbs is to shift their statutory accountability to third party “consultants.”

It is called “deniability.”

In other words, if the bureaucrat plans to commit illegal acts, or otherwise avoid responsibility for bad acts, the bureaucrat hires third party consultants to do the dirty work.

See Comedian Flip Wilson, Jan. 11, 1970 video: “The Devil Made Me Do It!”

The more corrupt the profession, the more deniability is prevalent. A similar phrase is “CYA” (Cover Your Ass). Those professions include law, politics and media. Technology too has fallen victim to these professions. If one doubts this, just take a look at the 2000+ page End User (CYA) Software License Agreements.

For example, providers like Facebook disabuse fundamental intellectual property Constitutional principles with a confidence trick whereby you, the user, inadvertently agree to give up 100% of your intellectual property rights. Facebook Permissions:

Paragraph 2: “You own the intellectual property rights (things like copyright or trademarks) in any such content that you create and share on Facebook and the other Facebook Company Products you use.”—SOUNDS GOOD.

Paragraph 4: “[Y]ou grant us [Facebook] a non-exclusive, transferable, sub-licensable, royalty-free, and worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content.”—THE BAIT & SWITCH SCAM.

HEADS UP TO ARIZONA VOTERS:

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs scammed you in her selection of an outside federal agency—the U.S. Election Assistance Commission—to ostensibly “test” and certify the corrupt Dominion voting machine (and ES&S)—who then sent some of the testing to Canada where non-citizens, with no liability, were hired to give reliable, patriotic opinions.

This is just outrageous. It is an obvious attempt to use the power of a federal agency to organize the full disenfranchisement of America. The Commission should be closed immediately and their employees prosecuted for their utter betrayal of the entire U.S. citizenry of all parties.

We will focus on Dominion below since it is the voting machine that Hobbs chose to count the votes in Maricopa County vote. For the geographically challenged, this is the most populous county in Arizona containing Phoenix, and the fourth most populated county in the United States (4.5 million souls).

WISCONSIN DID NOT USE THE U.S. ELECTION ASSISTANCE COMMISSION FOR THEIR TESTING; THEY TOLD US THINGS THE COMMISSION HID FROM MANY STATES

We analyzed the Wisconsin testing in our previous post.

While Wisconsin’s testing was juvenile, they did provide us clues to important connectivity and ballot duplication that Arizona hid in its testing.

CORRUPT SOFTWARE, TESTING AND CERTIFICATION IS A DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS FEATURE

The Wisconsin testing report revealed at least four corruption-enabling features in Dominion, for example:

Photocopied (read: fake) ballots could be read by the Dominion ballot scanner. The Dominion machine supports telecommunications modems of all kinds. The Dominion machine 100% connects to the Internet/telecom outside world in real time. Dominion dial-outs during election night are “hard-coded” into the machines (thus enabling Dominion to change the software at any time).

The Arizona testing report from the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission did not disclose or test any of the above “features” of Dominion!

Here is list of voting machines used in Arizona, by county in the 2020 election. It actually shows that OpTech 400-C is included in the Dominion/Sequoia machines. OpTech, licensed from Smartmatic (Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Sir Nigel Knowles), is common to all voting machines including Dominion.

Fig. 2—Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Chairman, SGO Smartmatic (Dominion, OpTech, ES&S, Premier, Sequoia.



British Privy Council, Pilgrims Society, Investec and hundreds of multi-national companies.



Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. (Jun. 04, 2015). Biography & Timeline. Anonymous Patriots.

Here is Katie Hobbs’ testing report for Dominion (and all others) (395 pgs., 19.8 MB) used in Maricopa County.

Arizona (and other states using the U.S. Election Assistance Commission) did not test the communications features in Dominion!

Arizona (and other states using the U.S. Election Assistance Commission) did not test the communications features in Dominion! Arizona did not test support for photocopied ballots! Arizona did not test support for unbroken, bi-partisan chain of custody certification of each ballot by Arizona citizens. Arizona did not test the Microsoft Internet Information Server (IIS) that runs the networked Dominion machines! (Microsoft/Bill Gates etc. are thus free to send the Dominion voting information ANYWHERE in the world without any bi-partisan citizen oversight.

Remarkably, modems, ethernet (Internet) connections, and Microsoft server connections were not tested in Maricopa County’s Dominion voting machine. We know the hardware is present in Dominion machines from the Wisconsin testing report.

Astoundingly…

Telecommunications Requirements, Security, External Threats, Wireless were “not applicable” to the testing!

U.S. ELECTIONS ASSISTANCE COMMISSION DID NOT TEST THE INTERNET CONNECTIONS, OR DO VULNERABILITY TESTING ON DOMINION!

Fig. 4—Katie Hobbs. (Jul. 22, 2020). Official Certified Vote Tabulating Equipment, p. 65. Arizona Secretary of State.

FOREIGN ACTORS AT TÜV SÜD Canada Inc (CANADA, GERMAN HQ) PERFORMED CRITICAL TESTS ON AMERICAN VOTING MACHINES !

Fig. 5—TÜV SÜD Canada Inc. was hired by the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission to test Dominion Elections Systems used in some 30 years states, including the hotly contested Presidential states of AZ, NV, WI, PA, MI and GA. The company is German. It’s Canadian subsidiary was selected by the Commission to test in Canada, despite having multiple offices in the United States.

Two of the testing reports came from Canada (EMC/EMI Test Reports, Attachments A-1 and A-2) and were PASSWORDED from being able to include them in Katie Hobb’s Arizona Report (Since voting is the property of American citizens we un-passworded them).

OUTRAGEOUS: U.S. ELECTIONS ASSISTANCE COMMISSION PICKED CANADIANS—SUBJECTS OF THE BRITISH QUEEN—TO TEST OUR SACRED AMERICAN VOTING SYSTEMS!

Fig. 6—Katie Hobbs. (Jul. 22, 2020). Official Certified Vote Tabulating Equipment, p. 196. Arizona Secretary of State.

These passworded, copy written Canadian reports were prepared by TÜV SÜD Canada Inc., Reg. No. 6844A-3, annual report, corporate brochure, 11 Gordon Collins Dr., Gormley, ON L0H1Go, Canada (905) 883-7255 by Project Engineers Marty McLear and Sanjiv Vyas.

Tellingly, this Canadian firm has multiple offices in the United States, yet the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission sent the testing to CANADA!

TÜV SÜD CANADA INC. IS A GERMAN COMPANY!



HERE IS TÜV SÜD’S INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP

Dr. Matthias J. Rapp worked with Boston Consulting Group, a large contributor to the Clinton Foundation.

Ishan Palit attended the notoriously communist London School of Economics; MBA from Georgia Southern University, USA.

Dr. Nathalie von Siemens from Siemens.

Dr. Karl Huber from the Bavarian Constitutional Court.

Prof. Dr. Angelika Niebler is a member of the European Parliament.

John Tesoro has associations with Fortiv, Danaher (GE BioPharma, Nobel ICI Biocare UK, Bain Capital, Tektronics, Leica Microsystems—Sir Geoffrey E. Pattie, Privy Council, Pilgrims Society), Canaccord Genuity, Alex Brown,

James J. Marsh has associations with Marsh & McLennan, RSA Security.

Mark Alpert has associations with Juniper Networks, CIA/NSA Dual EC DRBG spy algorithm backdoor into all corporate security systems.

Fig. 7—Injunctive Relief Amicus Request, Doc. No. 483. (Oct. 08, 2020). State of Texas et al v. United States of America et al, Case No. 1:18-cv-00068-ASH (S.D. Tex. 2018), p. 24 of 88. (17.7 MB).

Kapil Bansal TÜV SÜD’s Indonesia operations; Indonesia-based C.I.A. agent, Stanley Ann Dunham Soetoro, is Barack Hussein Obama a.k.a. Barry Soetoro’s, mother. See Fig. N

One of the two TÜV SÜD Canada project engineers who signed off on the Dominion testing, Marty McLear, worked for almost a decade for the Australian subsidiary of Leeds, UK-based Minorplanet Systems Plc – vehicle management, a major vehicle tracking supplier to the British Crown. See corporate website.

Minorplanet founders included Sir James Spooner MA FCA-Financial Regulatory Body in the UK who was a British Telecom Pension trustee, Barclays Plc bank chairman, J. Sainsbury PLC director, numerous other interlocking international directorships.

Another Minorplanet director was Sir Michael David Abrahams CBE-Commander of the British Empire, whose directorships include Prudential Plc chairman, Ferrexpo Plc Ukraine chairman, numerous other interlocking international directorships.

TÜV SÜD Canada’s other project engineer who signed off on the Dominion testing, Sanjiv Vyas has deep roots in a large Indian defense contractor Larsen & Toubro.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T, Mumbai, India) is a military and commercial “world-class conglomerate.”

L&T’s group chairman is A. M. Naik. Naik has a Danish Knighthood by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe in 2008, and a further honour, the Order of the Dannebrog – Knight First Class in 2015.

Naik’s awards are so numerous, he cannot possibly be anything but systemically corrupt. Was he interfering in the American election through his former employee, Sanjiv Vyas? We think very likely. This is the modus operandi of the British Pilgrims Society using surrogates, cutouts and front men and women, especially in their current and former Commonwealth colonies.

L&T’s Subodh Bhargava, chairman of GSK (GlaxoSmithKline Plc, India – Wellcome Trust-Coronavirus COVID-19 patent holder).

L&T’s Vikram Singh Mehta, director of Shell Oil & Chemical, Brookings Institution, Vodafone, Jet Airways, Colgate Palmolive.

L&T’s Adil Zainulbhai, director of McKinsey & Company, Harvard.

L&T’s Sunita Sharma, Indian National Stock Exchange.

L&T’s Naina Lal Kidwai, HSBC India chairman.

L&T’s Narayanan Kumar, IEEE fellow; Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai.

THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY ARE MASTERS OF GLOBAL DECEPTION, PROPAGANDA, INSIDER TRADING, COMMUNISM, SURVEILLANCE, IRRADIATION, DEPOPULATION AND BIOWEAPONS

Do not be fooled by the variety of voting machine brand names.

All of these devices include the Venezuelan-created OpTech scanning software included in all the different brand names. These evil men and women practice “in confusion there is profit.”

At the root of the 2020 election corruption is Smartmatic/Dominion controlled by British Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and Sir Nigel Knowles—Kamala Harris’ husband long-time boss at DLA Piper Plc (London, UK).

Here’s Katie Hobbs’ 547-page 2019 Arizona Election Procedures Manual.

KATIE HOBBS IGNORED UNBROKEN, BI-PARTISAN CHAIN OF CUSTODY



CONCLUSION

Katie Hobbs replaced unbroken, bi-partisan chain of custody with citizen spectators while she concealed the foreign interference in the Dominion election machines, and therefore the Arizona election itself.

Her incompetence and arrogance are astounding and cannot be tolerated. She broke the law and common decency.

Arizona’s ballots must each be examined for unbroken, bi-partisan chain of custody. If she cannot prove that, then those ballots cannot be counted.

Now that foreign interference has been proven by the government’s own documents, and since the FBI, DoJ, NSA, C.I.A. and State Department are complicit in the criminality and are protecting each other, President Trump must act on our behalf to protect the most sacred act in our Republic, our vote.

The Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election must now be invoked to the fullest.

The Executive Order calls for property confiscation of the criminals who carried out this conspiracy, at home and abroad. The Americans who brought in the foreign actors must themselves be treated as foreign actors, and “any other measures authorized by law.”

FIRE AWAY MR. PRESIDENT

We The People are with you, Mr. President, and we are praying with you. The moral principle is pretty simple: If the citizens of America have been disenfranchised, we have no Republic. These traitors cannot be allowed to get away with their treachery any longer.

We humbly ask you to use the full power of your office to protect us, and restore/revive our sacred elections. This is why we hired you. Ignore the bullies, liars, whiners, propagandists, sleazy RINOs and naysayers. They are but dross. That is all they know how to do. Such “skill” cannot run a country, much less itself. Get these parasites off all of our backs.

We’ve already seen that you can do more in one day than Joe Biden has accomplished in 47 years.

It’s nut cutting time.

Traitors and seditionists must be dealt with. The death penalty is proscribed in the U.S. Code as the ultimate penalty for attempts to destroy our Republic.

(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

