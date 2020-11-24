.

We are not donkeys and elephants. We are LIONS. Hear us roar.

Patriots are the PRIDE of America.

.

Cat Vibing to Star Wars – Imperial March

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

.

Based upon President Trumps September 2018 Executive Order on election interference, the DNI director – who is John Ratcliffe – has up to 45 days to provide a report on whether there was foreign election interference in the 2020 election. The report is to be disseminated to a variety of agencies.

Frankly, we will be hugely disappointment if Ratcliffe, Kash Patel, and the DNI team can’t produce a more encompassing report than what citizens have provided here at the American Intelligence Media for well over 4 years.

Section 1. (a) Not later than 45 days after the conclusion of a United States election, the Director of National Intelligence, in consultation with the heads of any other appropriate executive departments and agencies (agencies), shall conduct an assessment of any information indicating that a foreign government, or any person acting as an agent of or on behalf of a foreign government, has acted with the intent or purpose of interfering in that election. The assessment shall identify, to the maximum extent ascertainable, the nature of any foreign interference and any methods employed to execute it, the persons involved, and the foreign government or governments that authorized, directed, sponsored, or supported it. The Director of National Intelligence shall deliver this assessment and appropriate supporting information to the President, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of the Treasury, the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security.

.

Georgia’s Raffensperger faked hacker testing on his Dominion voting machines

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claimed he did randomized fraud tests on his Dominion voting machines. However, his testing sidestepped the testing of the Microsoft IIS network used to connect the machines. Therefore, the test was pure Kabuki Theater—the testing company, Pro V&V (incl. British Crown subjects at TÜV SÜD Canada), did not test Microsoft components used with even a single Dominion machine for 2020!

When intrusion is a feature—like the Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Sir Nigel Knowles (DLA Piper Plc) OpTech component in Dominion/Smartmatic and others—hacker tests are irrelevant. Those tests will naturally turn up nothing. Raffensperger and his globalist handlers are counting on the technical inexperience of the general public to get away with this election fraud.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger used the same U.S. Election Assistance Commission testing for his Dominion machines as used by Arizona’s Katie Hobbs and many other states. Wisconsin uses Dominion also, but did separate testing not involving the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission.

Raffensperger proudly claimed on Nov. 17, 2020 that he had done a “random sample of machines to confirm no hack or tamper: ‘Pro V&V [including TÜV SÜD] found no evidence of the machines being tampered.’”

Random sampling test will sidestep the Dominion fraud completely, as we shall show.

The glaring failure of Raffensperger’s “random sample of machines” does nothing to test for compromised Microsoft Internet Information Servers (IIS) components used to connect all Dominion machines to handle all upgrades, maintenance, collection, file management and reporting of in the system.

Therefore, Raffensperger’s random sampling test is meaningless Kabuki Theater for finding the Dominion fraud.

Evidently Raffensperger knew that, and that is why he did it so proactively.

For example:

We have your number Raffensperger (and Microsoft):

.

.

Sidney Powell Reveals EPIC Lawsuit Coming! ‘IT WILL BE BIBLICAL’! Steve starts at 1:55

.

.

.

.

.

.

We have offered solutions to the global financial reset that can benefit ordinary citizens. It’s not their way or the highway. There is another option. Many of our readers will be familiar with these articles which were posted in 2016. Is this a good time to help your downline see another option instead of the collapsing humanity into the Rothschild Plan?

Time to Get Your Silver Bullets as We Fedexit From the Banking Cabal

Is New U.S. Currency Already in Our Money Supply?

.

The NOT SO Great Reset

They think you’re stupid.

.

Why The “Vibing Cat” Meme Took Months To Reach Its Full Potential

AIM Pro-Tip: If you want to try your hand out in creating your own video of vibing cat, here is a green screen version of the kitty. Then, have some fun on YouTube when you finish today’s truth lesson (yeah, good luck with that) and hop over to your favorite video platform and search for “vibing cat” to see the fun folks are having with this viral kitty.

.

SHOUT OUT to TruthWillOut for posting the comment below. We need AIM cats inside these threads, helping the next line of patriots understand the big picture. We saw this posted under: https://thedonald.win/p/11QRtf9OVc/smartmatic-lied-lord-mark-malloc/c/

AIM Cats, you know how deep the swamp is, but Betsy and her team simply cannot be in all the comment boxes on the internet. This is why we need skilled and educated keyboard warriors like YOU to go in and start enlightening the next line of patriots.

There are front line information warriors that need INTELLIGENCE reports so that they can educate their own circles of influence (downlines).

For the un-initated our site is way too intense to approach directly, so we need you to be a “translator”. We recommend that you select an article, image, or video that might help a person understand the targeted subject matter a bit deeper. Be alluring and inviting, like TruthWillOut, as you describe your link so that readers will want to open it.

This is the Great Information War. YOU are a keyboard warrior. It’s important to activate in the 3D world as well as the digital world. We are working to elevate consciousness and awareness to a higher vibration of truth. If you haven’t already done so, sign up as a commentor on Conservative Treehouse and the Donald. Start laying down some truths in those communities. Many are so close…but just can’t find that next “dot” to connect. You could help in a big way because you have been studying this material for years.

If you are on social media, push out articles, memes and videos that will help enlighten the folks in your network. Turn off Fox Pravda. Instead, use the time to change your part of the world.

Some AIM cats create newsletter emails to send to their network of truth seekers. Here is an example (below) from spiritual samurai. They use some of our material, and add some of their own.

.

AIM Pro-Tip: When you want to grab a specific article from our site, go to the search bar and type the names you are looking for. Another way is to go to your favorite search engine and type the name, but ADD the phrase aim4truth. Try this now. Copy and paste this phrase in your browser: aim4truth Mark Malloch-Brown.

.

.

Note to AIM cats: Resist this intrusion of your freedom. This is the beginning of becoming human cattle. Soon, the individual sense of self will be dissolved into their evil Borg. Your children, if you are even allowed to have them outside of the human birthing farms, will never know themselves as an “I am.”

It is awareness of “I am” that sets humans apart from animals. The animal ego is contained within the group soul of the particular type of animal. There is a group soul for giraffes, another for German Shepherds, another for bluebirds, and, yes, even kitty cats and lions. Animals have a physical body, an etheric body, and an astral body. Humans have these three, plus an ego. It is the “ego”, the spark of divinity, that gives us a sense of self and unique identity.

What the evil ones want to devolve humans so that we no longer have the God spark, I AM that I AM. They will make us an animal known as human. We will be harvested, farmed, exploited, and used as like livestock for labor, sex, or materials (think organs, blood, fetuses).

What Tyla and Douglas Gabriel show you is that humans can evolve into a higher state of human becoming, something many of us call Spirit Self, when we, in the highest state of awareness of our individual I AM join others in similar consciousness and heal our planet and humanity in the process of individual and collective ascension.

.

Spanish kids getting COVID test cheered by clowns…which reminds us of that time musicians were required to play to Holocaust victims being walked into the gas chambers. The globalists try to distract you with clowns and music as they march you to global genocide.

These force-vaccinated Spanish children can now go home where parents can watch their babies’ feet rot off from toxins in the vaccine.

Your children and your family…in fact, all of humanity, will need to be offered up to MOLOCH. Cabiria – The Temple Of Moloch. DemonRats, Globalshits, and Satanists must constantly feed their idol of evil to maintain control over humanity.

AIM Patriot John Richard sends us this:

HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP DATA DROP! TEXT MESSAGES, EMAILS, BANK DOCUMENTS, BURISMA DOCS, INVOICES AND MORE!



“You can view them in your browser. If they get censored, I’ll put them back up. You can find the zip in the original thread.



I’m currently extracting the emails. I’ll see what possibilities exist for getting them uploaded for everyone to view/search through. It’s a big file so it’s taking some time to extract. If you want to view it yourself, I’ve had to go through about 4 tools before I found one that would import the data: SysInfo MBOX File Viewer v18.0 – so if you don’t want to wait on me – that might save you some time if you want to view just the emails locally.”



.

Below is an example of what you might find, but we do not have time to go through these…if you see anything that the community should be aware of, please send it our way.

.

.

Joe Biden & Trump – Cat Vibing to Levan Polka

.

.

.

.

.

‘Columbo’ posts: I found an old email from Eric Coomer about his work on Sequoia’s Frontier Election system. I don’t know if it has any importance. It is here: https://lists.oasis-open.org/archives/election-services-comment/200912/msg00000.html

.

.

From the mines. BTW we will be doing an audio update on this subject later today (by 3:00 pm EST) so stay tuned for the upload on our audio-video page.

The FOREIGN company TÜV SÜD certifies AMERICAN voting machines, incl. Dominion.

https://www.tuv-sud.cn/cn-en/about-tuev-sued/tuev-sued-in-greater-china/about-us-in-greater-china

This TÜV SÜD AG company is a totally globalist enterprise. Check out their subsidiaries all over the planet. They have the same sort of footprint as SERCO, QinetiQ, etc.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

