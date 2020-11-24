.

We will be keeping an eye out for Sidney’s filing and will post it as a separate item ASAP. Betsy’s Team, please be on stand-by for incoming kraken.

.@SidneyPowell1: Election conspiracy "Is a massive criminal voter fraud."

Kayleigh McEnany Reveals How Trump Will Win this Election With His Secret Weapon

Last 48 Hours: Powell-Trump Excitement, The Big Guy, Special Forces Reporting Directly to Sec-Defense

Next on the Pilgrims Society march towards global genocide: Citizens will be locked down in their homes, then starved out. It’s all part of the plan to exterminate large swaths of humanity. This is being done to the people of the world by the Pilgrims Secret-No-More Society. If you don’t like how things are being run by these globalist thugs, have you done anything about it – like sending them letters (torches) and packages (pitchforks) to express your disgust? Address below.

Like the face masks, this will not be a two-week period for closed grocery stores. It will go on and on….leaving citizens with no way to buy food for their families.

“Earth To God’ by John Rich

Vigorous discussion going on in this thread about the Michigan Supreme Court ruling. An attorney has jumped in and is explaining the ruling. Also, links to other relevant court cases.

The Vortex —Dominion vs. Patriotism

Yes, we see Overstock CEO Patrick M. Byrne yapping it up in the internet. If we thought he or his message on Dominion were significant, we would post it. Just sayin’.

No job. No school. No grocery stores. No money. No hope. That’s how easy it was to kill us all off. No guns were ever fired.

Little Monkey Hugging His Kitty Friend

