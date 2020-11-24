.

Mike and Doug provide deep analysis of the hidden powers and software behind the cyber election rigging system. This information shows how all election machines were rigged right from the start by Microsoft and Bill Gates.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/11/tuv-sud-and-its-war-on-america.mp3

.

.

Dominion Executive: Trump is not going to win. I made f***ing sure of that.

‘Chieflemons’ writes and posts the image below: “Some of you may be wondering why the contents on Hunter’s laptop just got leaked. Well, Section 6 included on the GSA letter forces Biden to disclose conflicts of interest with himself and his team. So basically, Trump has just cornered Biden using the laptop from hell + Section 6. Checkmate bitch.”

.

.

.

.

Audios, like the one below, are the reason AIM Cats are so well versed in political truth. If you are new to our site, welcome. The video below was uploaded several years ago and we have uncovered much, much more than this since then.

June 6, 2018 Overthrow of America by Geoffrey Pattie

(TJV NEWS) In a video that was banned within 2 hours on YouTube(watch it at the end of this article) Dr. Michael Yeadon, an Allergy & Respiratory Therapeutic Area expert with 23 years in the pharmaceutical industry, including the Chief Science Officer claims: that half or even “almost all” of tests for COVID are false positives.

ONLINE The Jewish Voice ARTICLE:

Dr. Michael Yeadon. (Nov. 24, 2020). BANNED VIDEO: Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon; COVID Second Wave Based on False Positives. The Jewish Voice.

PDF OF THE ARTICLE:

Dr. Michael Yeadon. (Nov. 24, 2020). BANNED VIDEO: Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon; COVID Second Wave Based on False Positives. The Jewish Voice.

The Jewish Voice *.MP4 VIDEO ONLY:

Dr. Michael Yeadon. (Nov. 24, 2020). BANNED VIDEO: Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon; COVID Second Wave Based on False Positives. The Jewish Voice.

BACKUP *.MP4 VIDEO ONLY:

Dr. Michael Yeadon. (Nov. 24, 2020). BANNED VIDEO: Former Pfizer Chief Science Officer Dr. Michael Yeadon; COVID Second Wave Based on False Positives. The Jewish Voice.

Please make safety copies.



Full story.

.

Tucker Carlson was a VIP at Comet Ping Pong

.

.

Keep those prayers going, patriots!

Down To The River To Pray – Alison Krauss

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Watch and share the video. This cuteness might be just the thing someone in your downline needs today.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

