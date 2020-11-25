.

“THEY WERE *OVERWRITING* BALLOTS.”

Articia Bomer, who signed an affidavit testifying to fraud committed in Detroit, gives shocking details of poll workers *overwriting* Trump votes to Biden votes. Revealing. 🗳️👇

This is the *same language* a GA election worker used when I asked her about tracking changes. “Dominion OVERWRITES the changes.”

Originally tweeted by Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) on November 25, 2020.

Chuckwagon642000 posts: It is VITAL, I repeat VITAL to blackout commie fox hard. Never forget Fox spearheaded the Nov 3 attempted coup against our President. That tweet exposes fox being a treasonous corporation as the media branch of the CCP coup. Do not be tempted by Fox click bait headlines. Do not, I repeat do not sympathize with the commie collaborators. Do your part to save our democracy. Hold the line hard.

sackofwisdom points out: Didn’t watch Tucker when the President tweeted him yesterday.

Betsy agrees: Either did we, sackofwisdom. We will not open anything that has to do with Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity – or any of the enemies on Fox Pravda, even if President Trump tweets them out. They are the enemy propagandists.

Varangian posts: When their sedition is proven, their assets will be seized, along with goo goo twatter and facef*ck. That 2018 EO is a MOAB arsenal. The landscape will be permanently altered.

pepperconchobhar adds: For years the left has been screaming, “Right wingers are brainwashed by Faux News!!”

And Fox believed them. So they thought that they could lead us by the nose like good little sheep. They snapped their fingers and told us to ‘come.’

They were so wrong.

Patriots, Newsmax is not the answer. They, too, push the Commie talking points.

Rudy gives opening statement. Since the days of Perry Mason, O.J. Simpson, and Judge Judy, Americans have loved COURT TV. Get ready, patriots….lots of court TV is about to unfold this month. Drop in and watch Pennsylvanians discuss their state’s rigged election in the headline link below.

This article was first tweeted by Lin Wood and then retweeted by President Trump. To get to the bottom of the cyber election rigging, you have to bust Mark Malloch-Brown and the Pilgrims Society. This article retweeted by The Marshall Report is severely lacking, in our opinion.

This is what the Marshall Report article and Lin Wood failed to mention. Why is everyone being such a coward about the British Imperial Empire’s role in the coup and the election rigging?

Mark Meadows tweets: BIG news in Nevada: a Judge has allowed NV Republicans to present findings of widespread voter fraud in a Dec. 3rd hearing. Americans will now hear evidence from those who saw firsthand what happened—a critical step for transparency and remedying illegal ballots. Stay tuned.

For now, this is just a meme. No sources attached.

Lin Wood tweets: Make requests for the video footage, Georgia Patriots. Overwhelm them so that they CANNOT destroy the evidence.

Follow the Chinese money. Follow the Dominion money. DEMAND answers from @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState.

They work for We The People. [Read the tweet and see the video about Georgia ballot boxes]

We told you so. The Pilgrims have planned MASS MURDER on humanity. It is global genocide where humans are herded off the cliff and the Pilgrim elites grab the wealth and start the planet all over again…but this time with human animals kept on the prison planet.

‘Covid Checkpoints’ Unleashed Across NYC to Catch & Fine Violators of Quarantine Rules

Dominion’s Eric Coomer Made Software Change In September?

Straight up COMMUNISM in action

Cat Vibing to Star Wars – Cantina

All you folks sending us stuff from the YouTube channel “Dark Journalist”, save your time. His channel, his messages, and his “guests” do not interest us in the least. Not even a scintilla of interest….

Is Jenna one of those Romney girls over at the RNC?

Here is a cool visual treat. Once you open up the video, hold your screen up and move around for the 3D effects. Works best with tablet or phone; not as cool on a PC screen. The starry night Stereo VR experience See how they are chumming us to experience virtual reality? This was fine, but we will not put one of those VR those devices over our eyes.

