Question, class: Why does Rudy Giuliani keep pointing to two Venezuelans behind Smartmatic, when all of us out here know that it is Lord Mark Malloch-Brown behind Smartmatic-Dominion-Optech-etc. with his good buddies Mitt Romney and George Soros? We have heard Giuliani point to the Venezuelans twice, at today’s Pennsylvania hearing and in his opening presser attended with Sidney Powell

Is Rudy protecting Mark Malloch-Brown? Is Jenna the “Romney girl” protecting Mittens from being discovered in a global conspiracy of election rigging? Rudy and Jenna’s counter-intelligence mission would be to contain the “discovery” from spilling over to the Privy Council and Pilgrims, implicating a whole swath of swamp bottomfeeders which have been running a coup against the president from day 1.

It’s basically a war of good vs evil . Pick your side, Rudy. We are watching carefully.

“During the meeting on Monday, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases who frequently participated in CDC press briefings during the early days of the outbreak, said the agency would work to develop guidance if a health-care worker got a vaccine and then felt unwell the following day, since this could “impact planning on a hospital level in terms of which staff gets vaccinated which day?” she said.”

Dr. Nancy Messonnier = Rod Rosenstein’s sister.

Whose side are you on Rudy?

Are you going to side with the American Republic, or are you going to hobble us with a wishy washy defense in favor of the British Monarchy (who has schmoozed you)?

Which side will Neil Gorsuch protect?

Why is Rudy Giuliani silent about Dominion owners and directors—the British Pilgrims Society Privy Councilor Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, Sir Nigel Knowles (DLA Piper Plc, Kamala Harris’ husband’s boss)? Instead, he narrows the focus in only on their Smartmatic-Dominion underlings in Venezuela Chavez & Maduro

We now know, he has conflicting interests with all the British royal honours that have been bestowed upon him in the past. Can he break free and robustly pursue the really enemy without hedging British bets, and not giving his all for President Trump and the salvation of the American Republic?

Rudolph Giuliani. (Apr. 30-May 2, 2003). Golden Plate Award, 2003 Summit, 42nd Annual International Achievement Summit. Academy of Achievement.

The Academy of Achievement Golden Plate Awards Council (that awarded Rudy Giuliani in 2002) includes numerous Pilgrims Society leaders, including: Lord Jacob Rothschild, Carlos Slim Helu, Oprah Winfrey, James W. Breyer (Facebook, IDG-Accel China), Sergey Brin (Google), Larry Page (Google), Jimmy Carter (Senior Executive Service, aka Crown Agents), Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates, Neil Gorsuch, Paul Kagame (the butcher of Rwanda), Bill Clinton, Sting, Chris Wallace (Fox News), John Lewis, David Petraeus.

The Pilgrims Society has wrapped Rudy in the fuzzy blanket of “our special relationship” of the evil spy surveillance of “Five Eyes”. Can he break free and give a full-throated defense of the American Republic from our British attackers? (Read his certificate below if you doubt this.)

Remember, Building 7 was not hit, yet fell into its footprint

Rudolph Giuliani. (Feb. 13, 2002). In pictures: Rudolph Giuliani KBE [Knight Commander of the British Empire]. BBC News UK.

Editor. (Feb. 14, 2002). Arise, Sir Rudi as ex-mayor honoured. Irish Independent.

No wonder Rudy is deafeningly silent about Dominion Privy Councilors chairman Lord Mark Malloch-Brown and director Sir Nigel Knowles who was Kamala Harris’ husband’s (Doug Emhoff) boss at DLA Piper Plc.

See also Roma Panganiban. (Mar. 21, 2019). 12 Famous Non-Brits Who Have Been Named Honorary Knights and Dames. Mental Floss.

Editor. (Sep. 27, 2002). US FED Chairman Alan Greenspan Gets British Knighthood – United States Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan Thursday received an honorary knighthood from British Queen Elizabeth II. The People’s Daily Online (China).

Wednesday, 13 February, 2002, 17:22 GMT

In pictures: Rudolph Giuliani KBE

Former Mayor of New York, Rudolph Giuliani, is in London to receive an honorary knighthood from the Queen and to meet politicians.

Mr Giuliani was given the award for his strong leadership of New York in the wake of the 11 September attacks

The Queen told him she admired the way he led the city in its darkest hour; he said the honour was shared by its people. Mr Giuliani is made Knight Commander of the British Empire but is not “Sir Rudi” as he is not British

New York’s Fire Chief Thomas van Essen and Police Chief Bernard Kerick were also honoured

Later, Mr Giuliani was the Lord Mayor of London’s guest of honour at a Mansion House lunch

Prince Andrew chats to Mr Giuliani during the dinner

Mr Giuliani was told at the dinner that Britons have raised £4.9m for victims of the terror attacks

Tony Blair gave Rudolph Giuliani KBE a guided tour of Downing Street

The former mayor of New York was given a certificate commemorating the close links between the UK and US

Ali Hooper. (Nov. 25, 2020). Minnesota 2020 Election Fraud Analysis, Proof [VIDEO]. Ali Hooper.

AIM Cat Weyne sends this headline with a note: All CATS matter.

AIM Patriot Alfonso writes us:

Michael, Douglas & Betsy



Just want to let you know that since a child I have been on the mission to

expose the works of the devil (Ephesians 5:11). I received the gift of discernment and so I am on right on board with all you do and love you for doing so much for humanity; what a blessing you are to me!

Betsy, I wish I had someone like you in my life because your zeal is I am! It’s beyond my belief to see that so much evil has done so much harm; totally disgusting! Michael I look forward to the day you are compensated for the great work you and Leader Technologies have done; and I must say brother you are an example of humility in Christ under such adverse circumstance; Love you bro!

Douglas and Tyla, I have been with you two from the beginning and you are champions and I will always be in gratitude to your efforts to free our country from these robber barons and the tyranny of Great Britain and their many institutions of corruption and pure evil!!! God Bless you all! Let me know how I can contribute! Your friend always, AJLJ

Our reply: Because of the scalability of the internet (thank you, Michael McKibben), non-state actors, regular citizens, are making a difference in the world. We are exposing the evil ones, by name and address, and holding their deeds up for the world to see and judge. We are going to be victorious, Alfonso, and WE THE PEOPLE are going to bring peace and prosperity to the world. We are going to unchain humanity from its enslavement by the Pilgrims and the British Imperial Empire.

The best is yet to come.

