Originally tweeted by CBLCRSHR (@cblcrshr) on November 27, 2020.

August 24, 2019 It Was An Overthrow By The Brits

Remind you of that time that insurance was purchased on the Twin Towers just before 9-11? Same globalshits. Same scam.

Share the video on your platform: https://videos.files.wordpress.com/2NbXN3BZ/pandemic-bonds_hd.mp4

Senator Doug Mastriano explains his attack plan in Pennsylvania. In the meantime, Pennsylvania patriots, call and email your local Pennsylvania state senators and representatives and tell them to SUPPORT Senator Doug Mastriano.

Senator Doug Mastriano is attempting today to get enough support to pass a resolution that would enable Pennsylvania to exercise their constitutional authority to seat the electors themselves and decide which electors to send to DC to vote for president. But enough of his colleagues need to support it in order for it to pass.

CALL THEM AND EMAIL!!! (PREFERABLY CALL). LET THEM KNOW HOW YOU FEEL. DEMAND THEY DO THIS. IF THEY DON’T, DEMAND TO KNOW WHY.

IF THEIR VOICEMAIL IS FULL, EMAIL THEM, AND THEN CALL BACK LATER.

PA senate:

https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/contact.cfm?body=S

PA House of Representatives:

https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/contact.cfm?body=H

Not sure who your PA state senator or representatives are? Click here

Doug Mastriano was on War Room this morning in case you missed it. The PA senate leadership was dragging their feet and Doug said we needed to contact the legislature:

https://youtu.be/hXQ4kDgjDiU?t=5786 (timestamp 1:36:20)

And remember: Even if the resolution is introduced and passes, enough republicans in both houses are going to have to flip to supporting Trump electors, not Biden. Remember how weak-kneed they are!

If you live outside Pennsylvania, you can still contact the Senate and House leadership:

Senate Pro Tem (republican): Jake Corman / (717) 787-1377 / (814) 355-0477 /

Senate Majority Leader (republican): Kim L. Ward / (717) 787-6063 / (724) 600-7002 /

Speaker of the House of Reps (republican): Bryan Cutler / (717) 284-1965 / (717) 783-6424 /

Majority leader of House of Reps (republican): Kerry A. Benninghoff / +1 (814) 355-1300 / (717) 783-1918 /

Not pictured is their partner-in-crime – Mitt Romney. Also not pictured is Ronna Romney McDaniel who has still not reported her family’s election rigging business to RNC members and her boss.

Are you ready for what’s coming?

Article from Fox Pravda: Trump says coronavirus vaccine deliveries will start next week

Step right up to get your untested vaccine by Big Pharma.

The Internet is a virtual cat park. Learn why from the video below:

Why the internet loves cats

Now…to the voodoo lady, Paula White. We saw the original video a few weeks ago, but it did not resonate with us and our spiritual path. Some say that Paula White is a spiritual advisor to President Trump; we don’t know and don’t think it is a pressing national issue so have not paid her any attention.

However, we were disturbed that the vibration she sent out was voodoo-like so we went into the vast sea of information called the internet and discovered that Paula White has become quite an item….almost as much as Vibing Cat. We thought that the President’s team might want a heads-up about the trending Paula White.

Paula White Rap Remix 2020 feat. Kenneth Copeland

Paula White goes HEAVY METAL! [Sound of Victory]

Then Vibing Cat started to appear: Paula White remix, US Wahl 2020

Now the cat-lovers are joining in the commentary. Paula White Speaking In Tongues Video Reaction #2

Paula White v. Adenoid Hynkel

People are concerned that Paula White has a called upon African voodoo deities to actually destroy the Trump presidency. Just in case, we are exposing her rant and asking everyone to join in prayer at the end of the blog to counter the spiritual attack (if this is what is going on).

Paula White Remix Zaouli African Dance

There are many more videos mocking Paula White for her preaching style, and most include the President in a disparaging way. This is just the tip of the meme collection that we found.

Somebody had to call Paula White

Just in case this was a voodoo spell being cast upon us, let’s listen to Tasha Cobbs Leonard sing us up to heaven and antidote these evil spells. Tasha Cobbs Leonard – You Know My Name

