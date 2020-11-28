.

Share the link: https://tinyurl.com/y68gqt8r Video link is inside.

US Senate: There were fraudulent papers, published by individuals interested in doing evil to the world with respect to HCQ.

The NEJM & Lancet acknowledged they were fraudulent papers, to scare people. This is people in my field, in academic medicine, committing academic fraud.

Originally tweeted by Dr. Simone Gold (@drsimonegold) on November 27, 2020.

Push the tweet out and make sure your downline is spreading the word. Our numbers show our strength.

JustHereForTheSalmon posted the map below with this note: Pet Theory: It was this day that the Democrat rigging election operations started.

Reagan won 525 electoral votes nationwide, leaving the Democrat Mondale with 13 (10 from Minnesota and three from the District of Columbia). Reagan also won the national popular vote by 58.8% to 40.6% — a difference of nearly 17 million out of 92 million ballots cast. Source

What happened in Pennsylvania last night?

BREAKING! PA Judge Rules Election UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Effectively Gives State to TRUMP. Skip commercial and start at 3:21

Slick snake oil salesman for Smartmatic – Mark Malloch-Brown. Watch him pitch his election rigging system as he sits in front of an ATLANTIC COUNCIL backdrop.

Someone let Matteo Salvini know that the election was rigged and probably why he lost. Italy’s first fully automated election – Lombardy 2017

Here are the other snake oil salesmen

MOLOCH wants to make it easy for you to vote…right from your phone.

Lord Malloch-Brown (can we just call him MOLOCH and be done with it?) Discusses The Possibility Of Digital Voting In The General Election. Moloch starts selling his snake oil at 1:43

Sidney Powell Witness Whom NY Times Described as “Always the Smartest Person in the Room” Concludes Hundreds of Thousands of Votes Transferred from Trump to Biden IN ALL BATTLEGROUND STATES READ ALL ABOUT IT!

Mark Malloch Brown admits license agreement between Smartmatic and Dominion

RUDY ON FIRE🔥🔥 You FAILED on those negotiations because you SOLD OUT the United States‼️listen in @RudyGiuliani #StopTheSteaI2020 👇👇 https://t.co/MTusHlmfOM

Originally tweeted by 🌹🇺🇸 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐒 🇺🇸🌹 (@Luna_paris) on November 28, 2020.

This morning’s mailbox was filled with truth bombs. AIM Patriot Sharon points out that the next level of awakening is happening as folks are realizing who Stephan Halper is. As tweeted by this twitter account:

“So the name Stephan Halper, you know, the guy hired to spy on the Trump campaign prior to the FISA surveillance warrant? Turns out he was a Bush-Era spy 🤡 used in Iran Contra to discredit & discourage any media journalism on the topic.” Read twitter thread for more

AIM Patriots know all about this British spy and alerted their downlines long ago. If you are New to the AIM School of Truth , giddy up.

Who is Stefan Halper?

Stefan Halper Payment Shows Ties to DoD and Atlantic Council

Papadopoulos was set up by Mifsud and Halper

Stefan Halper is clearly a double agent for the U.S. and UK.

Halper: Senior Executive Service Spy

CIA Director Gina Haspel is Complicit with the Coup

Cambridge Five 2.0 – Sambei, Dearlove, Andrew, Steele, Halper

Jon Voight: America.

Trump Reagan

Heads Up! ‘Compliance Units’ Rolled Out In Maryland After Governor’s Remarks On Face Masks

Is this CNN beginning the process of ACCEPTING the election results of a Donald Trump win?

CNN: “So, the outcome would be to re-elect Donald Trump. Trump doesn’t need to do anything other than to simply accept this outcome, which is Constitutional.”

Originally tweeted by Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) on November 28, 2020.

WINNING Legal Theory | Rudy Giuliani | Ep. 90

AIM Cats are getting ready for the next season of “Cleaning the Swamp” which is going to be a blockbuster. The cats are wild about popcorn! Popcorn Song – Crazy Cats

Presidential Election And Solar Eclipse On Same Day?

Did you know that cats love popcorn?

