Who is not talking about the British coup on president Trump and the British Privy Councillors behind the foreign election interference? Who is not talking about Obama’s army against the President – Senior Executive Services or the super secret society that isn’t a secret anymore that already assassinated one president – the Pilgrims Society? If your favorite information sources are not talking about this, then they could be ‘camouflaged’ traitors, not patriots.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Emerald Robinson tweeted: If you’re wondering how five lawyers have managed to discover more election fraud in 3 weeks than the GOP has managed to find in 3 decades then you’re not alone.

This video is so important that we created a flier that you could push out through your downline.

So there is this interview trilogy that is circulating the internet. Lt. General Michael Flynn’s First Interview Since President Trump’s Pardon. After listening to it and comparing notes with others on Betsy’s Team, we were concerned that Flynn and Lt. General McInerney are NOT discussing OPTECH, Smartmatic, Dominion, Mark Malloch-Brown, George Soros, and other British matters, like the Crown overthrow attempt of President Trump run by Richard Dearlove, pictured with General Flynn below.

Why is Mary Fanning clinging to the Hammer-Scorecard narrative when information over the last few years has pinpointed the election rigging to the Pilgrims and their proxies like Malloch-Brown and Mitt Romney?

Listen for yourselves – with discernment. Are these folks protecting the Privy Council and the Pilgrims or are they uninformed or purposefully distracting us from the target?

As AIM patriot Regina noted:

“It is an excellent broadcast but for one fact, England is not mentioned!! Only the usual suspects, China, Iran and Russia. I doubt that Russia is involved.”

Inquiring minds want to know why General Michael Flynn is not talking about the Privy Council scumbag Richard Dearlove and his FAILED attempt to overthrow President Trump, using crown agents (Senior Executive Services) in the United States as their ground warriors.

Are you doing your part to put this organization permanently out of business? It is so easy to do, just NEVER TURN IT ON!!! Let’s teach these corporate propagandists a lesson. The American people are sick and tired of their commie brainwashing. Patriots reject FOX NEWS and FOX BUSINESS News.

Tuesday, Nov. 24 Scoreboard: MSNBC Wins Prime and Total Day in Overall Viewers; CNN Tops Both Dayparts in Adults 25-54

“The fact is, yes, part of our technology is licensed from Dominion.” -Lord Malloch-Brown, Smartmatic Chairman

Share the tweet

Joseph A. Camp tweets:



The great purge: @dominionvoting

Why remove these several documents -instruction manuals, and policies (thus no copyright owned pursuant to US Copyright) from your website?



Sure hope no one saved everything for others to review.



PDFs preserved here: https://yadi.sk/d/3Z6Zp9X2IUco2A?w=1

The tweet

Thomas Wictor sheds light on the nuclear scientist assassination in Tehran. What I once did a lifetime ago

New Patriotic Song for President Trump – United We Rise, We’re American

Atlas_Glugged saw this meme (above) and added:

And the final panel where there is only dust left:

Pay stubs for people engaged in election fraud.

Dominion Voting Rep. Worked Directly For Kamala Harris?

JAPAN TRUMP RALLY AGAINST ELECTION FRAUD

THE WORLD IS WATCHING!!!

Originally tweeted by Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) on November 28, 2020.

Diamond and Silk on Election Fraud vs. Voter Fraud

Bill_in_texas posts:

The DOJ and FBI haven’t worked on the illegal spying on Team Trump, haven’t worked on Wasserman-Schultz’ laptop, on Weiner’s laptop, or on Hunter’s laptop, or on what must be a lot of other shit we aren’t even privy to. I think it’s clear that the DoJ was never, at any point, actually controlled by Trump. I mean, that should be clear to everyone here at this point. Remember Durham? We’re gonna get indictments in the Spring. In the Summer. 3 months before the election? After the election, because we don’t want to interfere with the election?

You are here. We got nothing. We didn’t even get the gimmees of prosecution of the criminal referrals by Congress, from Devin Nunes and others, those investigated, documented perjury charges delivered to Barr with bows and gift wrapping. Didn’t even get those.

But now that the election has passed, and there was massive fraud and a presumption that unless the SCOTUS overrules the election as fraudulent, we’re expecting the DoJ to swoop in and say, “Gee, sorry we are late, but here’s the arrests you’ve been waiting for?”

You got the last part right. They need to be torn down, they are worthless. 100% agree with that.

WARNING: This is a very disturbing video that is what it says it is.

GIRLY GITMO!!!

Step up. Step right up and get your globalist vaccine. VIDEO: President Trump promised a vaccine by the end of the year – he was RIGHT!

Pay no attention to body parts that turn black and fall off, or to your future cancer, diabetes, autism, or sterility.

Guydence – Coronalies

Road Drama

Here’s another 360 degree video that plays well on your phone or tablet. Move it around for the effects. Angel Falls, Venezuela. Aerial 8K video

Breaking feline news: AIM Cat in training? 😂

Originally tweeted by Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) on November 25, 2020.

