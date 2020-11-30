Scytl The Vote-rigging Company that Fixed the 2020 Election for Lord Mark Malloch-Brown

.

A very good article from GreatGameIndia, came to our attention on a topic the Conclave had been discussing for weeks. To help settle a great deal of confusion about “election data” going over the Internet to foreign countries (driven by Microsoft’s “Election Guard” software) and being manipulated in the ballot count, particularly on election night, we decided to sound off about this election meddling, fraud, and treason.

As truth seekers know, Scytl, a Spanish company partly funded by the Spanish government, was fingered as the culprit for all those crazy vote numbers on election night. Scytl is so dubious that the more you look at the company, the more something smells in Denmark, or in this case, the city of London. AIM patriots could smell the British all over this election data manipulation. Therefore, when we realized that Scytl wasn’t even Scytl during the 2020 elections. They had already gone bankrupt for fraud scandals and had been sold. We called out the hunting dogs and they found a few foxes in the English countryside.

Scytl was Spanish, but is now British/Irish with branch offices throughout the world. The familiar smell of Lord Mark Malloch-Brown filled the air as the English international vote-riggers’ fingerprints were all over this blatant election manipulation by Scytl.

The standard English plan of imperialist regime-change accomplished through a fake democratic vote taken with machines and software owned by the best international Fake-Election Lords – Sir Geoffrey Pattie and Lord Mark Malloch-Brown. Both of these vote-riggers are dear friends of George Soros and his compatriots in Color Revolutions around the globe that are usually centered around a contested election. This Scytl digital “man in the middle” was beginning to remind us of Optech’s creation in the late 70’s with Malloch-Brown and Jimmy Carter in Venezuela through the CIA and the United Nations.

Again, British controlled dominance through controlling electronic data during elections, same old story as the dozens of CIA manipulated elections in foreign countries throughout the world.

The article below is a good summary of the general nature of Scytl and its well-known corruption, fraud, and vote-rigging through data manipulation. GreatGameIndia does a good overview of Scytl. Afterwards, we will fill in the details.

November 13, 2020

“Days after it was revealed how 2020 US Elections were rigged by Canadian Crown Agent Dominion Voting Systems through a so-called “glitch”, now GreatGameIndia has found involvement of another dubious foreign company in US Election meddling. The votes cast by Americans were counted by a bankrupted Spanish company Scytl in Spain. Like Dominion Voting Systems, Scytl has a long history of election fraud in various nations including injecting backdoors in its election software. The issue has prompted experts to question why the sensitive job of counting votes was outsourced to a foreign company? How could a bankrupted Spanish company count American votes in Spain? Due to such widespread fraud, the Chairman of the US Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes that the 2020 US Presidential Elections is illegitimate.

Many American states commissioned a foreign company based in Spain to provide various election services — including online voting — in the 2020 presidential election. Scytl, a Spanish company headquartered in Barcelona offering a suite of election services, has been used by various states and cities in several ways since 2008.

Forbes reported in 2017: Founded in 2001 in Spain, Scytl organized 12 state-wide implementations, and its technologies were used in another 980 U.S. jurisdictions in 28 states, during the 2016 General Election. Specializing in online voting and elections solutions, the company’s products include online voter registration services, poll worker management, and electronic ballot delivery.

Its online voting services employ end-to-end encryption, vote return cords, and a bulletin board audit service. Scytl’s customers include France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Green Party, the Parliament of the European Union and the Swiss Canton of Fribourg. In January 2012, the company bought SOE Software. Scytl also holds more than 40 patents and patent applications. In 2008, the company became the first online voting company to receive certification from the Florida Department of State.

Scytl’s website shares an overview of election services it provides to governmental clients in U.S.: Scytl has successfully delivered election modernization projects in the US since 2008, and most recently for the 2018 Midterm Elections, when over 70M voters from more than 900 U.S. counties successfully leveraged Scytl’s technology. Also, during 2016 US Presidential Election Scytl’s technology provided over 53 million registered voters and thousands of election staff across 28 states the benefits of more efficient, scalable and accessible election processes, consolidating Scytl as the leading election modernization provider in the United States.

What is interesting is that the Spanish firm Scytl was declared bankrupt in June this year. The company filed for bankruptcy as part of a broader analysis of security vulnerabilities associated with digital voting.

On 11 May 2020, facing debts of over 75 million euro, Scytl initiated bankruptcy proceedings with a view to sell its business to the U.S. investment fund Sandton Capital. On 2 June 2020, a Spanish court declared Scytl bankrupt and started the process of auctioning off its assets.

Scytl was funded by the Spanish Government

Scytl has been the center of controversy in the past for misuse of European Union funds and mishap with an election. Scytl received large amounts of research funds from the Spanish government which, reporting by Republik shows, was used in ways contrary to what had been stipulated.

Instead of spending it on cooperative work with universities, Scytl used it to stock up its product team and develop new prototypes for its customers. An injection of over 1.5 million euros from Spain’s Ministry for Industry was, according to an internal document seen by Republik, used for, among other things, a «product demo» for Neuchâtel. And 900’000 euros in EU funds were spent on the development of software modules for Ecuadorian election authorities.

Cases of Scytl Voting Fraud

Scytl’s products cover the entire election process, including election planning, online voter registration, poll worker management, electronic ballot delivery, online voting, results consolidation and election night reporting. In 2014, Scytl reported having customers in more than 35 countries. However, Scytl is involved in controversies wherever its products or services were used with allegations as severe as election voting fraud.

Australia

In 2018, the authorities of New South Wales selected Scytl to provide the software for the state’s “iVote” online voting system until 2022 for $1.9 million. The iVote system is an internet and telephone voting solution that allows persons with disabilities and voters with accessibility problems to vote remotely. During the 2015 election, researchers uncovered vulnerabilities in the iVote system which could be used to manipulate votes, violate ballot privacy and subvert the verification mechanism.

Ecuador

Scytl ran voting machines in several parts of Ecuador in 2014. They were supposed to produce results within 72 hours, but ran into a variety of problems and took over a month. According to a report by the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), «the system was unable to process the amount of scanned information». Although technology bloggers later argued that the system hadn’t been sufficiently tested in advance, Scytl, in turn, blamed Ecuador’s poor infrastructure.

Norway

Scytl deployed electronic voting in Norway in 2011 in partnership with the government. A flaw in their cryptography was discovered in 2013, and 0.75% of all voters managed to vote twice in 2013, once online and once in a polling station. In 2014 Norway abandoned Scytl’s Internet Voting project, due to security failures, lack of increase in turnout, and high costs.

Switzerland

In a joint venture with Swiss Post, Scytl provides its sVote e-voting system to several cantons that allow Swiss citizens who live abroad to take part in cantonal and federal elections and referenda electronically. Scytl said its sVote system used in Switzerland is “universally verifiable”, but its system has been criticized as overly complex, difficult to audit and not sufficiently transparent. After Swiss authorities launched a public code review, a group of researchers of the University of Melbourne, Université catholique de Louvain, and the Open Privacy Research Society reported in March 2019 that they discovered a deficiency in the code that would allow the system’s operator to alter votes undetected. They found backdoors is Scytl software. Because of the deficiencies, Swiss authorities disallowed the use of Scytl’s e-voting system in the Swiss referenda of 19 May 2019, and it has not been used since. Swiss Post purchased the rights to the software from Scytl in 2020 as the company faced bankruptcy.

Were the 2020 U.S. Elections Rigged?

A so-called computer “glitch” in the voting machines flipping votes during the 2020 US Elections has caused a major controversy. The source and ownership of the voting machines used in the elections has become an urgent issue because of real fears that hackers, whether foreign or domestic, might tamper with the mechanics of the voting system.

However, GreatGameIndia has found that the vendors and not hackers maybe behind the rigging. One of the vendors, a Denver-based Canadian Crown Agent company Dominion Voting Systems has a long history of allegation of election rigging and interference in elections of various nations, including census data theft in India and interference in US Elections of 2020.

The issue has prompted experts to question why the sensitive job of counting votes was outsourced to a foreign company? How could a bankrupted Spanish company count American votes in Spain? Due to such widespread fraud, the Chairman of the US Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes that the 2020 US Presidential Elections is illegitimate.

Who Really Bought Scytl?

When the Anonymous Patriots looked into this mysterious company Scytl we found many odd circumstances:

Scytl went bankrupt in May 2020

Has offices in Spain, Ireland, London, Germany and many other countries

Is owned by the British Paragon Group Limited (and its many affiliates)

Claims to have high integrity though history proves otherwise

Is now owned by part of Paragon Group Limited Ireland, Supervisors of Elections, and Service Point Solutions simultaneously

Found to be inadequately secure in the Scytl-Swiss Post scandal

Appears to be embedded in a series of London-directed subsidiary companies.

So we went to Scytl’s official website to see what we could find. The nonsense below is the narrative this bankrupt, election rigging company touts: https://www.scytl.com/en/

[Here is Scytl’s own PR from its website that uses ‘doublespeak’- revealing its true nature…]

As the company reports on its website:

“Scytl simplifies elections. We focus on the details so you can focus on your voters. Scytl is a global leader in election technology solutions that simplify communication with your constituents, facilitate opportunities to increase democratic participation, and decrease the administrative burden. In the 2020 U.S. General Election, elections officials trusted Scytl with 9 statewide implementations and more almost 800 total U.S. counties, directly benefiting 78+ million voters.

Scytl is leading the digital transformation and innovation in elections worldwide. Built up over 20 years of research and protected by over 50 international patents, Scytl’s solutions have been successfully used in over 30 countries across the globe. For further information about Scytl, visit http://www.scytl.com.

Scytl’s election solutions have earned the trust of public and private electoral organizations around the globe.

Online Voting:Secure and verifiable remote voting for increased voter participation and reduced election costs, while guaranteeing the integrity and transparency of the voting process.

Election Solutions:Efficient, secure and auditable election management solutions adapted to the needs of each election phase: Pre-Election, Election Day and Post-Election.

Leading the transformation of the elections industry by making voting more accessible, efficient, transparent, auditable and secure.”

This disinformation is taken from Scytl’s website – in their own words. But, we know by their history that every word of this nonsense is a deliberately contrived lie. They are bankrupt due to fraud issues and have hidden the knowledge of who actually owns “Scytl Elections” at this point, or where the digital information is processed and handled.

Next, we looked at the articles Scytl provides on its website and found three gems that show that they are simply liars, crooks, and frauds based upon the very information they present about their company and services. You may notice that in the first article, presented below, Scytl brags about the huge part they played in the U. S. 2020 election.

The third article states the opposite as a counter-measure to get ahead of the narrative and spin their defense in a web of lies concerning the election. The second article describes the convoluted mess concerning their bankruptcy and the many owners they now have to answer to who have access to their sensitive voter information and the many backdoors built into their election rigging software.

Articles From Scytl’s Official Website

(November 10, 2020) 78 million registered voters across the U.S. benefit from Scytl secure election technology during the 2020 General Election

78 million voters from more than 800 U.S. counties in states including Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey, California, and Texas benefited from Scytl secure election solutions.

Scytl award-winning technologies – including Online Election Worker Training, Online Voter Education, Election Night Reporting, and eBallot Delivery – helped election offices across the U.S. simplify their 2020 General Election and increase security, transparency, efficiency, and access to important election information before, during, and after the election.

2020 General Election by the numbers:

Award-winning Election Night Reporting provides secure real-time Election Night results that are user-friendly, ADA compliant, and easily shared by voters, media, and candidates.

Consolidated election results for 7 states

Local results for 95 counties in 17 states

Impacted more than 48 million registered voters

14k Election Workers trained state-wide in 4 states

72k Election Workers trained across 20 counties and 3 cities

34k Election Workers trained in 3 of the 10 largest election jurisdictions in the U.S

Over 82k Election Training courses completed

Impacted more than 35 million registered voters

Increased access in 27 counties in 8 states

Impacted 7 million registered voters

Learn more about Scytl Voter Education here

eBallot Delivery allows UOCAVA and remote voters to securely download their ballot and return it digitally

Almost 17k ballots made available to remote voters in 3 states

(Barcelona, October 22nd, 2020) Service Point Solutions, part of Paragon Group, announces the acquisition of Scytl, the Barcelona based company leader in digital voting and electoral modernization

Service Point Solutions, a company quoted in the Spanish Stock Exchange and part of Paragon group, announced today the acquisition of Scytl, a Barcelona based company leader in digital voting and electoral modernization. The acquisition also includes Civiciti, the citizen participation platform launched by the software company in 2016, and Scytl subsidiaries in USA, Canada, Australia, France and Greece. This acquisition unveils Paragon’s group strategy to position Service Point Solutions as a pan-european platform for high-growth digital business.

Scytl is a world leader in secure online voting and election modernization software. Its technology has been successfully used by more than 30 countries around the world and is entering the private elections market as well. Scytl has a very strong presence in the United States, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, France, Netherlands and Spain. As part of its integration into the Paragon Group Limited, the company will be renamed Scytl Election Technologies.

Mr. Laurent Salmon, President of Service Point Solutions and Paragon Group’s CFO, commented “we are delighted to have acquired Scytl’s businesses and we are pleased to see that this transaction will expand the offerings that both companies provide to their clients.” Mr. Salmon continued, “we welcome the Scytl team to Paragon, and look forward to the value and expertise they will add to our full-service range of leading technology and solutions for our clients.” Mr. Salmon added “the acquisition of Scytl is the first step in our strategy to develop Service Point Solutions as a European leader in digital transformation and technology business”.

(November 13, 2020) Scytl strongly denies the false information related to the U.S. elections

In view of the information published by some sources about Scytl’s involvement in alleged electoral fraud in the United States, the company would like to clarify that:

1) Scytl has NO presence in Frankfurt, Germany

The U.S. military has not seized anything related to Scytl in Frankfurt, Barcelona or anywhere else. The company does not even have offices in Frankfurt and does not have servers or computers in the German city.

Servers in Frankfurt were used for a specific project for the European Parliament in 2019. These back-up servers were closed in September 2019.

The technologies implemented by Scytl in the United States are hosted and managed within the United States by our local subsidiary, SOE Software, based in Tampa, Florida.

The company currently has offices in: Spain, France, Greece, the US, Canada, and Australia.

2) Scytl did NOT provide any electronic voting machines to US jurisdictions and does NOT tabulate, tally or count votes in US public elections.

These are the products Scytl provided to city, county, and state clients across the United States:

Election Night Reporting (ENR): ENR is a platform that provides visual representation of votes that have been tabulated by state and local elections officials.

Online Election Worker Training: Scytl works with election offices to take their already-created training content and put it into an online learning management system. All of the content for this training is provided and fully approved by each individual client.

Online Voter Education: A website for election officials to provide important election information to voters before, during, and after an election. All content on these websites is provided and approved by each individual client.

Electronic Ballot Delivery (eBD): A platform that allows state election offices to securely deliver ballots to UOCAVA voters. Each state has different laws and regulations regarding who can request a ballot through this system, and how that ballot can be returned. eBD does NOT allow voters to vote online and does NOT tabulate, tally, or count votes. [end of articles from Scytl website]

The Mysterious Paragon Group Limited

Paragon Group Limited is located in London, United Kingdom and is part of the Managed Application and Network Services Industry. Paragon Group Limited has 1,450 employees at this location and generates $935.42 million in sales (USD). There are 182 companies in the Paragon Group Limited corporate family.

Paragon Group is the leading provider of Identification, Customer Data Communications and Graphics Technologies, and has a total of more than $1.3 billion turnover and more than 7,500 employees.

Paragon ID is a leader in identification solutions, in particular in the e-ID, Transport & Smart Cities and Traceability & Brand Protection sectors. It has recently entered the area of Payment through its acquisition of the Amatech Group and Thames Technology. Paragon ID is listed on Euronext Paris with a majority of its shares being held by Paragon Group, Paragon Group is an international organization present in over 20 countries.

(Dublin, Ireland) Paragon Group Limited is a privately held company that provides technology-driven solutions.

(October 1, 2020, Archyde) Creditors give the green light to the sale of Scytl to the Irish Paragon Group

The bankruptcy of the Catalan electronic voting company Scytl is approaching its outcome. The Irish group Paragon will take control of the technology company, after months of negotiations with the bank to find a solution to its liquidation, according to ARA from sources close to the operation. Yesterday was the deadline the judge had given the creditors to reach an agreement on Paragon’s proposal, which, as he advanced The Vanguard, was the only offer in this phase. Scytl was dragging a debt of 75 million euros, of which creditors will end up collecting only 3 in return for the brands and licenses that will remain the buyer. The Irish group – which bought 80% of Service Point in 2015 – offers to collect the sum in three deferred payments in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The other option would be to collect compensation in Service Point shares.

The bankruptcy of Scytl attracted five banks (Sabadell, Santander, BBVA, Bankinter and Deutsche Bank) and a public financial institution, the Catalan Institute of Finance, which had lent funds to the company.

Its future buyer intends to give continuity to the company and therefore maintain the hundred employees who still work in the Barcelona offices and subsidiaries in the US, Canada and France. Paragon is an Irish communications group with a turnover of almost 1 billion euros last year and has a division dedicated to identification services to which could be added the encryption software that Scytl uses for electronic voting processes. .

However, this sale is a before and after in the management of the company, one of the eternal promises of the Catalan technological ecosystem. Scytl was born in 2001 as a spin-off of the Autonomous University of Barcelona. Despite having managed to face the giant of the sector in Spain, Indra, Scytl stumbled upon the business of elections in developing countries. After some attempts to find new revenue in the elections for the private sector and make some changes at the top, Scytl filed for bankruptcy in late 2019.

Paragon Group Limited Bank?

Just when we thought we had it figured out, another British nested doll scheme seems to be unfolding connected to Paragon, the largest vote-rigger in the world. How could there be so many companies in London with the same name?

PARAGON GROUP LIMITED

Industry: Commercial banks, Financial services

Incorporated: 2004-10-13

Shareholder: 2 Shareholders

Registration Number: 05258175

SIC Classification:

Data processing, hosting and related activities

Web portals

Other information service activities

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

Paragon Group Limited is a Private limited with Share Capital company based in Lower Ground Floor, Park House, Finsbury Circus, London, United Kingdom, which employs 5 people. The company started trading on the British market since 2004-10-13. Company registration number 05258175, It’s main line of business activity is Data processing, hosting and related activities and the company is listed as Active. According to their latest annual reports submitted on 2019-06-30, the company had a Turnover of £706M, while the Cash of £85M and Total Assets of £441M.

Swiss Post Online Voting and Scytl

Some citizen journalists (or outright propagandists) have reported that the Swiss postal service bought the exclusive rights to all of Scytl’s many patents and proprietary software and services. This is not true.

The Swiss Post did buy a license to use Scytl material, after its bankruptcy. Thus, Scytl Elections/Paragon Group/SOE/Service Point Solutions would still have control of the current election software. The Swiss Post brought an old version and changed it for their own online voting needs. Ultimately, the Scytl software, even with the upgrades, was still flawed and easy to hack and manipulate. This was demonstrated by the Swiss government. Scytl software was, again, found to lack proper security measures and was built to be manipulated without leaving a trace of evidence behind.

Once again, this election rigging software, just like Optech, was created to allow the owners to determine the outcome of an election via the inadequate control mechanism that were not built into the system. Zero security and no accountability plague the Scytl software.

Below we share two articles that describe the inadequacies found in the Scytl software and its vulnerabilities that were easily hacked and manipulated, even in the upgraded Swiss Post online voting software.

Swiss Online Voting System

(March 12, 2019) Researchers Find Critical Backdoor in Swiss Online Voting System

Researchers have found a severe issue in the new Swiss internet voting system that they say would let someone alter votes undetected. They say it should put a halt to Switzerland’s plan to roll out the system in real elections this year. An international group of researchers who have been examining the source code for an internet voting system Switzerland plans to roll out this year have found a critical flaw in the code that would allow someone to alter votes without detection.

The cryptographic backdoor exists in a part of the system that is supposed to verify that all of the ballots and votes counted in an election are the same ones that voters cast. But the flaw could allow someone to swap out all of the legitimate ballots and replace them with fraudulent ones, all without detection.

“The vulnerability is astonishing,” said Matthew Green, who teaches cryptography at Johns Hopkins University and did not do the research but read the researchers’ report. “In normal elections, there is no single person who could undetectably defraud the entire election. But in this system they built, there is a party who could do that. We have only examined a tiny fraction of this code base and found a critical, election-stealing issue.”

The researchers provided their findings last week to Swiss Post, the country’s national postal service, which developed the system with the Barcelona-based company Scytl. Swiss Post said in a statement the researchers provided Motherboard and that the Swiss Post plans to publish online on Tuesday, that the researchers were correct in their findings and that it had asked Scytl to fix the issue. It also downplayed the vulnerability, however, saying that to exploit it, an attacker would need control over Swiss Post’s secured IT infrastructure “as well as help from several insiders with specialist knowledge of Swiss Post or the cantons.”

But this ignores the fact that Swiss Post and other insiders themselves could pull off the attack.

“Their response hides that they are the primary threat actor for this scenario,” said Sarah Jamie Lewis, a former computer scientist for England’s GCHQ intelligence agency who conducted the research with two academics. “Swiss Post have ‘control over Swiss Post’s secured IT infrastructure’. No election system should have a backdoor that allows the people running the election the ability to undetectably modify the election outcome.”

Green and Lewis said the Swiss government should immediately halt the internet voting rollout as a result of the finding.

“If you’re building a voting system where the chief threat is somebody can hack into a server and replace votes, and if the primary mechanism for preventing that is implemented in a way that is wrong—and not just wrong but wrong in a way that I think any experienced cryptographer should have known was wrong—then … it’s a disqualifying flaw in a system like this,” Green said.

(September 2019) The Swiss Post/Scytl Transparency Exercise and Its Possible Impact on Internet Voting Regulation

In Switzerland, internet voting has been in the experimental phase for over fifteen years. With a view to putting an end to trials and normalizing its use alongside the paper-based channels (polling station and postal voting), a thoroughly updated federal regulation entered into force in January 2014. Only systems that are formally certified and offer complete verifiability can be authorized to propose internet voting in an unrestricted manner, i.e. to all the electorate. Furthermore, since July 2018, the publication of the source code of fully verifiable systems is mandatory. A major transparency exercise took place in February – March 2019. The first system to introduce complete verifiability – the Swiss Post/Scytl system – was submitted to a public intrusion test (PIT), open to anyone interested. In a parallel development, the source code of the same system was published on the internet. Researchers found critical errors in the source code of both individual and universal verifiability. The PIT revealed other, less critical issues. This experience has fuelled the already heated debate over the future development of internet voting in Switzerland. It questions the procedures for controlling verifiability solutions and, ultimately, the consensus to develop such solutions. Lessons learned will most probably be reflected in the future update of the regulation.

What to do Next Concerning Election Fraud

Terminate any election digital connection to foreign countries or corporations that are not American

Create one national, simple voting system that is not owned by any person or corporation

Create a uniform voting tally mechanism based upon paper ballots

Do not let any election information be transmitted over the Internet

Do not allow Britain, Canada, Ireland or any other nation to have anything to do with our elections – prosecute foreign interference

Prosecute those responsible for election rigging in the past – Optech, Smartmatic, Dominion, Hart Intercivic, SGO, Scytl, Paragon Group, etc.

Mandatory voter ID necessary to cast any ballot

Only U. S. citizens may vote – proof of citizenship mandatory

End all Super Pac’s and election donation fraud through the DNC and RNC

Enforce paper ballot backup in all states

Do not attempt to determine the winner on the night of the election

Follow all existing rules and regulations concerning election integrity – prosecute violators

