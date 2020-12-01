.

Note to Lin Wood:

There is so much disinformation, misinformation, propaganda, and straight-up lies being pushed in the media as well as indie channels and personalities on the internet that it can be crazy confusing. Our recommendation is that you check President Trump’s tweets each day, first and foremost. He is the steady ship in the storm.

Read and listen to other material as you wish, but do so with detachment and discernment. Let the stories, articles, images, and videos roll over you like waves on the beach. Soon, very soon, the President will show us his trump card. Until then remember:

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

Note that the audio quality of this recording is not too good:

VidEO President Trump Calls into Arizona Legislature Hearing on Election Fraud

Expert witness says he believes the numbers in Arizona are fraudulent based on the data

The Election Wizard tweets: A provisional ballot clerk in Arizona now speaking. Says the state directed her to allow people to vote who were not registered to vote in AZ and had just moved to the state.

Phillip Kline tweeted: We have three whistleblowers who will reveal substantial evidence of unlawful actions made by election officials; and widespread illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the outcome of the election.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai presents his data at the Arizona Hearing

Lin Wood tweeted: Maybe 1 of 3 GA Stooges @BrianKempGA@GeoffDuncanGA & @GaSecofState could tell GA voters truth about the 1062 registered voters who live at one of 56 UPS stores in GA.

chlofefe makes a good point with this comment:

“Yeah how many trade secrets can there be for a software that performs such a simple function? If, as people who know more about coding than me have stated, a freshman learning C++ could code a program to count votes, I don’t think there would be any functions that need to be kept secret?”

We agree! It would have taken less time to count all the legal paper ballots cast, plus a recount for good measure, than it has taken the Dominion election system to give an accurate count of the same.

Grade-AA left the image below with this note: “I am starting to wonder if maybe we need a good divorce lawyer.”

Next up will be the exposure and elimination of the nevertrumpers and RINOS in the Republican Party. We aren’t going to start a new party. We are going to get rid of the riff-raff in the Republican Party, from Congress down to the state houses. Each will be exposed for their ‘America Last’ agenda and booted to the street.

It’s called a takeover. Patriots are taking over the RNC and booting the RINOs out the door.

AMERICA FIRST

AIM Patriot Jamie sends us this note:

Talking about Newsmax. They have Mark Halperin on there with his own show! Look who his father is: “He is currently a senior advisor to the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by George Soros.” And that’s just for starters…

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Morton_Halperin

We have kitties for that!

Scuffers posted this of compromised Republicans. Can you add others? Or is someone on the list who shouldn’t be there?

Senate:

Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) – Next up 2024 Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) – Next up 2022 Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) – Next up 2022 Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb) – Next up 2026 Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) – Next up 2022 Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) – Next up 2026 Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) – Next up 2022 Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) – Next up 2022 Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) – Next up 2022 Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) – Next up 2026 Senator John Thune (R-SD) – Next up 2022 Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) – Next up 2024 Senator Todd Young (R-IN) – Next up 2022 Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) – Next up 2022 Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) – Next up 2024 Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) – Next up 2022 Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) – Next up 2024 Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) – Next up 2022 Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ) – Next up 2024 Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) – Next up 2022 Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS) – Out in January Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL) – Next up 2022 Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD) – Next up 2026 Senator James Lankford (R-OK) – Next up 2024

Congress:

Rep. Francis Rooney (R-FL) – Out in January Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) – Next up 2024 Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL) – Out in January Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) – Out in January Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) – Next up 2024 Rep. Tom Reed (R-NY) – Next up 2024 Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) – Out in January Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) – Next up 2024 Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) – Out in January Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) – Next up 2022 Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) – Next up 2022 Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) – Next up 2022 Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) – Next up 2026

Governors:

Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) – Next up 2022 Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) – Next up 2022 Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) – Next up 2022 Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) – Next up 2022 Gov. Phil Scott (R-VT) – Next up 2022 Gov. Elec. Spencer Cox (R-UT) – Next up 2024 Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) – Next up 2022 Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) – Next up 2022 Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) – Next up 2022 Gov. Kay Ivey (R-AL) – Next up 2024

State Senators:

St.Sen. Bryan Cutler (R-PA) St.Sen. Jake Corman (R-PA) St.Sen. Ed McBroom (R-MI)

State Reps:

(we need to add to this list)

Winners never quit and quitters never win. Keep your downline energized and engaged by sharing inspiring videos, redpill memes, and truth – plenty of truth. We are Citizens Addicted to Truth. Meow.

Looks like Europeans will be the first to receive the Bill Gates genocide injections. Will it be voluntary or mandatory? Let us know how those side effects worked for you. The human herd will be culled by the Pilgrims and it looks like the brainwashed sheeple people will go first.

Vaccine approval and rollout

Now, let’s have some fun with the Hodge Twins who are on a roll!

The First Female College Football Player

Guydence – Psychological War

Educate your downline on the early beginnings of the UN so when we defund them and wipe them off the map in New York for the new Trump library and history edutainment park, everyone will know that it is a nail in the coffin of the evil Pilgrims who tried to implement a New World Order on humanity to benefit their elite class by turning the rest of us into slaves and serfs.

The Failed Start Of The League of Nations I THE GREAT WAR 1920

Need another laugh today?!

Coming Home

Happened to us last night…that first snowfall of the year. Douglas and I love winters in Michigan because we settle in for a few months and write. That’s when we add books to our bookshelf. This year, Douglas is finishing a book on the heart and I am going to continue delivering the Cat Report to you, at least up to the point that Douglas is ready to have his manuscript edited, then I might take a “paws” on the Cat for a few weeks.

What do you do in the winter to become more of who you are?

As Fall turns to Winter in Rural New England

Nina, my dear friend, and I used to talk about “the shift” back in the day. We knew the planet couldn’t continue the way it was going. We knew and could sense that one day “things” would “shift” and the world would be different, in a good way, if we were prepared. Not many people wanted to discuss this topic with us as they thought we were loony and conspiracy theorists. We would hold back in conversations because we were ‘throwing pearls at swine’; although, our girlfriends were not swine. They were educated, accomplished, financially-successful women, but were limited in their thinking about a world other than the one that had made them successful.

Nina knew I was really struggling with this and understood when I had to move on from the group, leaving them and our social connections behind. Many of you, too, have left family and friends because they could not go with you in your expanding awareness and consciousness of yourself and the world.

You know that YOU could not remain in the deep sleep (brainwashing) that had been cast upon humanity. YOU wanted to rise and find TRUTH. You have always known that the truth, whatever it is, is being kept from you. YOU stood up and said “no more” and set out to find TRUTH.

Patriots, we are in the eye of the storm. Hold on to the truths you have discovered so far. Allow the rushing, turbulent waters to wash over you as you remain at peace, knowing that our President knows all we do, plus much more. It’s happening right now…this very moment and soon YOU will be called upon to lead your community into a new dimension of human evolution.

SPIRITUAL AWAKENING – Get ready for the changes

Note at the end there is a plug for their book, which we know nothing about so please do not take this video placement as an endorsement. Research yourself.

Truth.

