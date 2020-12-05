.

Urgent notice from a traveling patriot:

There are about 50 buses in circulation transporting us to the rally from parking. The police keep blocking every road. Now we’re trapped and our driver is arguing with one of the cops. Madness!

The bus driver said the Sheriff is playing games because he is a Democrat. Ashley Paulk

Phone: 229-671-2900

ONWARD TO VALDOSTA!

Other patriots are headed to Valdosta for the rally. “I was tearing up listening to The Battle Hymn of the Republic on my way here,” one energized patriot wrote.

The Battle Hymn Of The Republic

This was spotted on a White House Christmas tree. Many of you spotted it. Thank you AIM Patriot Sharon for grabbing a screen shot.

Lin Wood tweets:

In time, ALL will know that @realDonaldTrump is a genius who loves America & The People. He will go down as one of our greatest Presidents, if not THE greatest. Today is good day to read his September 2018 Executive Order. Trust Trump. Trust God.

“Let me tell you what I found. I have Reverse Engineered the entire Algorithm from start to finish, how ESS and Dominion operate. I’ve already signed affidavits. I will appear in court and testify. I will be asking for federal protective custody shortly after uploading this video.” Drop inside the link to read the details and watch the video.

The Never-Ending List of Hypocrisy

Can’t you get it through your head?

We were never fooled by the Conway family feud or anything that Kellyanne said. Now she can fade away with the Romneys, RINOs, and nevertrumpers.

Vital Information from Vernon Coleman. Click here https://brandnewtube.com to watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest videos. It’s worth the click.

Scientist Design Microbots And 1 Million Fit In Syringe!

The Elitists Who Control You

As AIM Cats know, we are sticklers for sourcing articles, videos, etc. with evidence. But from time to time we post information that we cannot prove with a source link….like this one. These images, of what appears to be a photo copier, were sent to us from an AIM patriot who wrote that the photographer said “Found in Arizona and they say there is no proof.” Slide the picture screen to see full images.

BenBC – Ruby Freeman / Shaye Freeman Moss USB Transfer Breakdown

I Bought a Voting Machine Online … Then Hacked It

The Brits, again…..

Who The Heck Are Buying Body Parts In The First Place ? It Must Of Been A BIG Market Too… They Must Be Cannibals Or Something …. 👇🥺⏰🎯👍😇🙏🌪️🌪️ pic.twitter.com/e5AeaAU2Ub — CHRISTOS ESSENE KNIGHT (@TheArchitect009) December 4, 2020

AIM Cats Love Dogs, TOo.

The Funniest Golden Retriever and Cutest Kitten – Amazing Friendship

An AIM Patriot sent us a video through the AIM app with her cat listening to her play a harp. She left attached note: “Hope this comes through. Advent blessings from the Vaughans to you and all AIMs friends also from newest family member, Miss Viva Sophia!”

AIM Patriot Weyne writes:

“Thank you Tyla for sharing more of your personal life on the CAT report. It is fantastic to get to know more of the personal lifestyle of people who have given so much geopolitical and spiritual guidance. Enjoy an old favourite African song from my country.”

Miriam Makeba – The Click Song

