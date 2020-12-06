.

.

Everything You Missed From Trump’s Georgia Rally

.

VIDEO: President Trump asks Rep. Doug Collins if he wants to run for governor

VIDEO: We must pass voter ID requirements to protect our elections

.

.

.

.

Badass Dutch girl speaks out against modern day feminism and migration

AIM Patriot Rachel recommended this video in a comment box. Three Cycles of Time Converge on Dec 21, 2020

THe ‘Shift’ is Here

.

Yes, you heard that correctly in President Trump’s speech in Georgia last night. He likes cucumbers. And MAGA patriots are always looking for meme ideas, like this one:

.

FYI. Cats do not like cucumbers. VIDEO: Why Cats Are Afraid of Cucumbers

.

.

Good news is that folks are choosing RSBN and OANN over Fox Pravda. Bad news – we aren’t doing a good enough job boycotting the enemy. Remind your downline that Fox News is fake news and an enemy of the people.

.

.

.

Ultimate Proof: Covid-19 Was Planned to Usher in the New World Order

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

AIM Patriot John P. writes: “My wife and I have been listening to you and Thomas for years I’ve rediscovered your new site and I pass it around in my friends. You are truly the most informative deep dive discovery group I have ever encountered on the internet. And your listeners are obviously the most intelligent people on the internet. Anyway we love you. We’re with you. Keep up the good work. We appreciate all of your information. Your fellow Patriot from outside of Chicago the murder capital of America. John P.”

Our reply: Yes, the folks in this community are actually very savvy smart. Not just “intelligent”, but clear thinkers, BIG thinkers. 5D chess strategic thinkers. When we started our geopolitical writings, we began sending the links to our neoanthroposophy community which was already a global presence in the spiritual community. We sent them oodles of newsletters which we have archived here in case you run out of Gabriel reading material (wink).

As you can imagine, many of them were appalled at our political writings because the community of anthroposophists, like many “spiritual” groups, is filled with cultural Marxists. They left our ‘space of consciousness in the internet’ after Douglas went to war with them in the Facebook anthroposophy sites. Anyone here remember those epic battles? Many sites still have Douglas banned because they simply can’t shake their cognitive dissonance of the old world and make room for the new.

Any hoot….the word spread among other enlightened thinkers and now we have this amazing group of leading thinkers changing the world real time. Newbies have a challenging time with our material because it is “top shelf” and they are not accustomed to thinking outside of their silos and thinking so deeply.

However, we refuse to “dumb down” our material. It would be a huge disservice to the intellects already here. That’s why we don’t stay in “spin zones” and re-hash old material ad naseum. We have a Great Information War to win and must press forward with new information that takes us to WINNING.

.

One smart cookie in our community is Dr. Kelly Sutton, an anthroposophical doctor, who saw our Steiner meme a day or so ago and asked: “Betsy, can you please give the source lecture for the Steiner quote? If medicine can un-do humanity, maybe anthroposophic medicine can help to re-connect humanity, and protect conscience. I pray. Thank you for all you do!”

Our reply to Dr. Sutton:

Rudolf Steiner on vaccination. Spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination towards spirituality out of people’s souls

“I have told you that the spirits of darkness are going to inspire their human hosts, in whom they will be dwelling, to find a vaccine that will drive all inclination towards spirituality out of people’s souls when they are still very young, and this will happen in a roundabout way through the living body. Today, bodies are vaccinated against one thing and another; in future, children will be vaccinated with a substance which it will certainly be possible to produce, and this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life — ‘foolish’ here, of course, in the eyes of materialists.”

https://wn.rsarchive.org/Lectures/GA177/English/RSP1993/19171027p01.html

.

We updated Condor’s Bookshelf and added the booklet Kid Atlas and the History of Galt. Once we break free from the Pilgrims, we will be able to open up all kinds of new technologies. Condor is an AIM Patriot as well as an energy expert who has kept our community informed of the energy technologies that have been suppressed from humanity.

.

.

.

Many folks are beginning to notice that the governors now in place – Whitmer, Newsom, Hemp, DeWine, Wolf, Cuomo, and others were not ELECTED by the people. They were SELECTED and INSTALLED by Smartmatic. 100% illegitimate.

.

.

Message from anon_decoder: You are on camera. You are criminals. You have colluded with a foreign entity to undermine our elections. You have partaken in a coup. You are no longer protected by our constitution. You are an enemy combatant. You shall not use WE any longer.

.

Too bad we have the Zoom chats of Senior Executive Service federal employees plotting the coup against @POTUS and a copy of their premeditated plans to call it a “counter coup” @GavinWince

.

We all know where this is headed… AutoX puts fully driverless RoboTaxis on the roads in China VIDEO.

.

This was filmed in 2018 and the Technology exists today

https://t.co/vvLMnF7XAY

Originally tweeted by Wait_What_Memes Kodak (@wait_what_memes) on December 5, 2020.

.

.

KazimirRampant’s last tweet before being suspended by Twitter. We congratulate him for his hard fight. If you aren’t being suspended, censored, or removed, you are not fighting hard enough. Get out there, patriots, and give ’em hell. This is war.

.

.

Dear Kitten – just in case some of you have added furry friends to your family in 20/20.

Below are some extra memes for your information war arsenal. Remember, they work best when fired into your network.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

