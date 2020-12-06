.

NOW will you believe?

This is the article referred to in the video above.

This young Woman understand what’s going on

Originally tweeted by Once you know the truth you can not sleep (@lizzywales) on December 6, 2020.

ArchAngel777 wrote this after listening to the young woman accurately describe information warfare:

“Extremely impressed by this young lady’s intelligence level because she is in my view exactly dead-on point! People had better open their eyes and their minds and stop playing this do as you’re told game. KoVid is a Psychological Program! Take off the masks! Release your minds.”

Don’t be sad for these people. They were part of the overthrow attempt of the President and the country. They are TRAITORS. Once found guilty through an appropriate trial, they will need to be imprisoned, and many will be executed. Prepare your downline for incoming redpills.

The obvious question many are asking is why do Dominion machines have an algorithm?

Isn’t counting a straight forward process?

.@JennaEllisEsq on the Antrim County, Michigan judge that gave Team Trump access to 22 Dominion voting machines to conduct a forensic audit TODAY!

Originally tweeted by Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) on December 6, 2020.

Heads-up. There are no sources for this tweet and nothing that we could find to confirm it. Asking patriots to keep eyes and ears open for sources that can confirm. In the meantime, sorry for your loss, John Kerry.

Footage Of The Altercation That Happened In Olympia Washington On 12/05/2020 HT Black Rebel

Now they are fact checking WiFi passwords:

It’s just a conspiracy silly!

@AwakenedOutlaw posted the image below with a note: “Nothing to see here. It’s just the Military Court clearing off its docket for the next 10 days (ending on the 16th).“

Replying to @AwakenedOutlaw and @LtlM55: “Every case back to July 2020 also shows cancelled”

Billie Eilish – COPYCAT

