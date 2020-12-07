.

This Charlie Daniels video is both hysterical and totally true!

Like we have always said, give to the candidate of your choice – directly, or to the Donald J.Trump campaign. Do not give to the RNC as it funds RINOs, nevertrumpers, and Romneys.

NYC Outdoor Enclosed Outdoor Dining.. That’s Enclosed.. LOL

The idiots will cull themselves from the human population. If you have loved ones that want to take these vaccines, do what you can to educate them about their dangers and unproven long-term effects. Show them pictures of what is happening to people who take the vaccines – like their feet turning black and rotting off.

Why would you inject unsafe globalshit into your bloodstream? The next ‘front’ of this global war is in the BLOOD STREAM, but you have to be willing for them to SHOOT you with their needle-filled poisons and micro-ship trackers.

It’s easy to say no to the face masks. Just be polite and say “no thank you”. If you need other ideas of how to say no, visit Peggy Hall’s YT channel, the Healthy American, and learn her techniques.

Protest Erupts In Front Of Radical MI Sec of State Jocelyn Benson’s Home After Lawmakers Discover All MI County Clerks Were Ordered to Delete All Election Related Data From Computers. Read All About It.

Trump’s Astrological Chart for December 2020 is Amazing

Raw audio file: https://aim4truth.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/President-Trump-astrological-chart-for-December-.mp3

“You will own nothing, and you will be happy” – Rex van Schalkwyk opening remarks

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Study finds that the number of deaths attributed to the typically causes of death in the elderly have dropped in tandem with the increase in Coronavirus deaths reported by hospitals. In other words the number of deaths of elderly Americans has not increased at all as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The study showed that deaths attributed to heart disease plunged as did other causes of deaths in direct proportion to the increased Coronavirus deaths meaning that the elderly are dying from the same afflictions that they always have died from but because they have tested positive for Covid-19 it’s counted as a Coronavirus death.

Sound reason and morality

Just as nature must provide for a child being born into the world with suitable eyes and ears, to too, the laws of self-development must provide for the necessary capacities with which the higher self can enter existence. These laws governing the development of the higher spiritual organs are none other than the laws of sound reason and morality of the physical world. The spiritual self matures in the physical self as a child in the mother’s womb. The child’s health depends upon the normal functioning of natural laws in the maternal womb.

The constitution of the spiritual self is similarly conditioned by the laws of common intelligence and reason that govern physical life. No one can give birth to a soundly constituted higher self whose life in thought and feeling, in the physical world, is not sound and healthy. Natural, rational life is the basis of all genuine spiritual development.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 10 – Knowledge of the Higher Worlds And Its Attainment-V-Some Results of Initiation

Now that you are brewing your own colloidal silver water, using this inexpensive recipe THE RECIPE, start discovering all the ways you can use it around the house. Steve Barwick has an excellent site filled with great suggestions. Below are two we pulled today from his website. He also sells a device for making your own at home – perhaps the perfect gift this Christmas (or any time) for you or someone you love.

You Will Need a License to Use Anything on Planet Earth 2021 Forward

Remember, Bill Gates says black people should get the vaccines first. Gates is a white supremacist and eugenicist.

STOP LINING THE TROUGH. Bottom line: Buy locally sourced, created, and manufactured products and services.

When I was growing up in Tallahassee, little girl with a heavy Southern accent and often mistaken as being not-so-smart because of that, I would occasionally visit my Aunt Polly who was a “cat lady”. Her house was filled with dozens of cats and having a cup of tea with her was avoided because you never knew how many cats helped her wash the tea cups. Aunt Polly had so many cats that you could smell them as you turned into her driveway.

Do you have an elderly relative who collects animals like that? We are purrfectly fine with collecting our kitties in a digital way. Smile!

Dear Kitten: Impersona-cat.

Klaus Schwab sits, like a spider on a web,

spinning his reset, while spinning his head,

a twenty first century fascist ploy,

a new world order for the rich to enjoy.



Their reset will come in several stages,

setting man back to the new dark ages,

from masks to lockdowns, vaccines for free,

announced by government and mainstream marque.



They’ll promise the world an eco reset,

guaranteed income, no possession or debt,

the world will magically return to green,

everyone will live a life so serene.



Vaccines hurried and forced on the nation,

a tyrant rollout on the population,

what could be in it for a cough and sneeze,

that requires minus seventy degrees!?



The masses believe whatever they’re told,

so easy to feed and easy to mold,

‘cause COVID lockdown was planned all along,

where annual flu was played like mahjong.



Dystopian world, you’ll be like a bot,

nanite vaccines will be forced on the lot,

fourth revolution a fusion of all,

physical, digital, bio on call.



Cyborg drones in perverse automation,

life for an obedient population,

bio identities all kept on file,

all on the grid for their 5G trial.



Just as everything begins to go live,

the world’s population will then take a dive,

their reset now working, our numbers descend,

everything going as they did intend.



Depopulation, their torus of ill,

the masses obliged them with their free will,

and those that are left will all bend their knees,

enslaved forever, is humanity.

