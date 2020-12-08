.

“If the presidential elections fraud succeeds, 74 million citizens will have their votes nullified. What would this act of disenfranchisement be other than war by other means? Such historic elections theft amounts to a coup d’état. Rigged software and avalanches of phony ballots have replaced bullets as the means of waylaying the people’s will. The rule of law and the democratic process are left strewn along roadsides, victims of war.” Read more.

the US Supreme Court has officially put Texas’s lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on the docket, meaning the case will be heard. Source

Someone said you needed a friend today! GY6

Originally tweeted by (Y)oman45|17 🐸&🇺🇸 (@yoman4517) on December 7, 2020.

This has to be the best satire on mask wearing I have ever seen. She’s hilarious & spot on! pic.twitter.com/Ho13X4nCeZ — The Epigenetic Whisperer aka bodhisattva bastard (@epigwhisp) November 24, 2020 The tweet

Nope. Not going to inject globalshit poisons into our bloodstream. Vaccine idiots will cull themselves from the human population before the long-term side effects (or even the short-term ones) are reported. In the meantime, let stupid humans be guinea pigs. We told you that not everyone would make it through the Great Information War, which is now a BIOLOGICAL WAR.

EXECUTIVE ORDER: Trump details nationwide vaccine plan

At the last minute, Pennsylvania FINALLY filed their brief, as requested by SCOTUS, and this is basically what they came up with:

Damiano read the Pennsylvania response and concluded:

Page 2: They make that request without any acknowledgment of the staggering upheaval, turmoil, and acrimony it would unleash.

Alt Text: You must let our fraud stand or we will have our BLM brownshirts burn every city in America.

Time to start calling legislators and making sure that they understand that their choice is between BLM burning trash cans until they are arrested and imprisoned, or our removing them from office via recall or… Minecraft.”

Must be an AIM cat – very smart. Notice what’s on the shelves. Cat in supermarket

Patriots are crowdsourcing the truth. If you can add to the conversation, please do. Link below:

….which reminds us of that time this California Senator was handled by a Chinese “driver” for decades.

….or how about that time the Senate Majority Leader was controlled by his Chinese shipping magnate father-in-law whose daughter was the U.S. Secretary of Transportation?

Daddy sits to the right of his daughter Elaine Chao.

中国驻休斯敦总领事李强民拜会佐州州长 Brian Kemp 州长：“感谢你为佐治亚州所作出的贡献”！（美國美中報道）The pictures are worth the look inside.

Chy-Na!

How to play a scale on the theremin | Carolina talks Theremin

“Marxists of all stripes despise the petite bourgeoisie, a disparaging French term for small business and wealthier peasantry. Running a business and employing people qualifies one as an exploiter in Marxian terms, but in today’s elitist social circles, it also connotes small-mindedness, lack of sophistication (“If you’re so smart, why aren’t your rich like Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg?) and an alarming tendency toward self-reliance.”

Hackers Remotely Kill a Jeep on a Highway

New Abnormal Advertising

The depopulation vaccine against “useless eaters” that Pfizer/BioNTech SE just announced at the US SEC (is a bioweapon).

BioNTech SE, Co. No. 001-39081. (Dec. 02, 2020). Form 6-K, Report of foreign issuer, BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. re. COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, Exh. 99.1. SEC Edgar.

Breaking just now:

“Senior citizens are most at risk of this mRNA vaccine.”

Mocking your vaccine victims:

Dr. Francis Boyle:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Boyle

“This vaccine violates the Nuremburg Code against medical experiments on humans.”

Pfizer Inc., Co. No. 1-3619. (Dec. 31, 2019). Annual Report Form 10-K. SEC Edgar.

https://biontech.de

https://sec.report/CIK/0001776985

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.08.17.20176651v2.full.pdf+html

https://sec.report/Document/0001193125-20-198614

Pfizer will fund 100% of the development costs, and we will repay Pfizer our 50% share of these costs if success-based milestones are reached, or with proceeds generated from the commercialization of the vaccine, if approved. If the vaccine program is not successful or does not generate sufficient proceeds, we will not be required to pay back our 50% share of the development costs incurred…

…we and Pfizer would also work jointly to commercialize the vaccine worldwide (excluding China which is covered by our collaboration with Fosun Pharma). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fosun_Pharmaceutical

…the parent company of fellow listed company Sinopharm Group (Chinese: 国药控股).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sinopharm_Group

In April 2020, Sinopharm’s parent company China National Pharmaceutical Group began developing chemically-inactivated whole virus vaccines for COVID-19, whose Phase II results were published in The Lancet and Journal of the American Medical Association respectively.[5][6] Sinopharm is currently conducting Phase III trials of the vaccine in Argentina[7], Bahrain[8], Brazil[9], Egypt[10], Jordan[11], Morocco[12], Pakistan[13], Peru[14], and United Arab Emirates.[15]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China_National_Pharmaceutical_Group

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp. (CNPGC) known as Sinopharm is a Chinese state-owned enterprise

China National Pharmaceutical Group was supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.[5]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/State-owned_Assets_Supervision_and_Administration_Commission

BioNTech SE is registered with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission and incorporated in the state of Germany. BioNTech SE is primarely in the business of biological products (no diagnostic substances). For financial reporting, their fiscal year ends on December 31st. This page includes all SEC registration details as well as a list of all documents (S-1, Prospectus, Current Reports, 8-K, 10K, Annual Reports) filed by BioNTech SE.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company’s oncology pipeline contains several classes of drugs, including mRNA-based drugs to encode antigens, neoantigens, cytokines, and antibodies; cell therapies; bispecific antibodies; and small-molecule immunomodulators. BioNTech is partnered with several large pharmaceutical companies, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Genmab and does not yet have any commercialized medicines.

BioNTech Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer to Develop mRNA-based Vaccines for Prevention of Influenza

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005735/en/BioNTech-Signs-Collaboration-Agreement-with-Pfizer-to-Develop-mRNA-based-Vaccines-for-Prevention-of-Influenza

https://fintel.io/so/us/ntgn

Security NTGN / Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (64050Y100) President & CEO O’Dowd Hugh ISIN US64050Y1001 LEI 5493002CE5QX7NT6VT20 Institutional Owners 7 Shares Outstanding 28,963,858 shares

Pfizer investors:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/78003/000093041320000781/c94228_def14a.htm

Pfizer Inc., Co. No. 1-3619. (Mar. 13, 2020). Form DEF 14A Proxy Statement, Directors and Officers. SEC Edgar.

Pfizer’s top three shareholders:

http://d18rn0p25nwr6d.cloudfront.net/CIK-0000078003/e7d7e633-7011-42eb-86d3-6c3d3a5b2371.pdf#page=47

The Flight of the Bumblebee performed on the theremin

Cat Runs for Mayor

