Here comes Texas with Legal CIVIL wars!

Legally, it’s not over election fraud. It’s over a violation of the Constitution. The Texas lawsuit presents a pure question of law. It is not dependent upon disputed facts. Although these unconstitutional changes to the election rules could have facilitated voter fraud, the State of Texas doesn’t need to prove a single case of fraud to win. It is enough that the four states violated the Constitution.

TUV SUD and it’s War on America

Packed article below from Sundance. Lots of great links.

This one might seem a little wacky in the beginning, but worth the listen. Just ONE way Trump fooled the Democrats

Legal Scholar Argues that States Which Were Undecided on the Winner of the Presidential Race at Midnight Election Day Acted Outside the Constitution and Their Results Are Therefore Void Read all about it!

Do you know the history of patriots in Texas? The Texas Rangers. History of the legendary lawmen.

Humans are being used as guinea pigs. Listen to what doctors from around the world have to say about these poisons. Share with your downline!

Thanks for the shout-out AIM Patriot Richard who wrote and suggested the attached video:

“It’s interesting that right independent media is now picking up on Lord Maliock brown now. 🤷‍♂️ Thanks to Aim for Truth we have known this for over 2 years!!” VIDEO: That’s What Trump Gets To Turn This Election—They Have Dominion! IMPLOSION IMMINENT?!”

Our reply: We typically do not post Lisa Haven material because she is so far behind truth news. Good that she is finally speaking up, but what is taking independent media so long to figure all this out? Why did it take Lisa over two years to report this? And what about her independent media pals Steve Quayle and Dave Hodges? Why are they so far behind on truth news?

Scotty is an AIM Patriot and ‘big truck’ driver, hauling loads all across America. He took the picture below and indicated that states now have these metal signs posted on exit roads into their states. This sign is from VERMONT.

Hang in there, patriots! Keep your faith during these challenging times. 10 Minutes To Help Strengthen Your Faith

Decadence of physical humanity would set in if the spiritual forces were not received

Here on Earth, Anthroposophy seems to be so much theory and the human being in his waking state has no consciousness of what is spiritually life-giving but nevertheless objectively present. After death man is a direct witness of how the forces he took into himself together with the spiritual teachings received during his life on Earth have an organising, vitalising, strengthening effect upon what is within his being when he is preparing for a new incarnation.

In this way spiritual teaching actually becomes part of the evolution of humanity. But if this spiritual teaching were to be rejected — at the present time it suffices if only a few accept it but in the future more and more individuals must do so — then, as they return to incarnations on Earth, human beings will gradually find that they lack the life-giving forces they need. Decadence and atrophy would set in during the subsequent incarnation. Human beings would quickly wither, be prematurely wrinkled. Decadence of physical humanity would set in if the spiritual forces were not received.

Source: Rudolf Steiner – GA 141 – Between Death and Rebirth: Lecture Four – 10th December 1912

Folks asked us to repost our November 2019 video where Douglas discussed President Trump’s astrological chart.

Beijing Admission About How China Controls DC Politicians

