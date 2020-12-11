.

AIM Patriot pm_chan offered this video under a comment box…but we brought it to the top of the page because of its noteworthy quality. In an information war, you want to use meme warfare, which this community has known for several years.

“Viruses of the mind”: Fighting for Truth inside this increasingly polluted ‘meme-pool’

Texas does not ask this Court to reelect President Trump, and Texas does not seek to disenfranchise the majority of Defendant States’ voters. To both points, Texas asks this Court to recognize the obvious fact that Defendant States’ maladministration of the 2020 election makes it impossible to know which candidate garnered the majority of lawful votes. Source

Let’s have Laura of Fox Pravda give us a live demonstration of her taking the Pfizer bioweapon. https://t.co/4QnScglN5o

Originally tweeted by Vincent Kennedy (@VincentCrypt46) on December 11, 2020.





A caller asked attorney Jay Sekulow if the Supreme Court were to send the decision of this lawsuit back to the states, could the states split the electoral votes? The answer is no, but we could see a variety of outcomes if the Court were to rule in this particular way. Drop in to listen

A nursing home resident wanted to vote for Trump. But a staff member instructed her to vote Biden.

Melissa Tate tweets: “Joe Biden will not set foot in that White House. 170k votes in Michigan have just been discovered to not have a trace to a registered voter in Michigan.

For those asking, this information is in the Texas lawsuit. 174k ballots in Wayne County Michigan can not be tracked to a registered voter in the state.” Source

When did these states appear on the map? See the source document here.

New California State

New Nevada State

Michigan Democrat’s Bizarre Warning To ‘Trumpers’

Those are fighting words for AIM Cats, Representative Cynthia Johnson of Michigan. AIM Cats, get out of the spa and ready your battle stations for incoming commies. Medal of Honor Cat

This is how meme magic works. Memes help people awaken from their programming, indoctrination, and brainwashing. They present a picture that arouses interest and perhaps an “ah-ha”. We always keep your information arsenal full of great memes…but, remember, they won’t work unless you fire them into your downline.

