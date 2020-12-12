Brett Kavanaugh Is a Pilgrims Society Operative out to Destroy America and the Constitution. Neil Gorsuch, too.

.

Yesterday, we posted the headline below and reminded you about the corruption of Brett Kavanaugh, John Roberts, and Neil Gorsuch. We were a little “light” on the Kavanaugh updates so read below how he is Pilgrims Society groomed, ready to destroy the Constitution from his high legal perch.

During the constitutional election crisis storm, please keep your attention on Trump Tweets. There’s lots of misdirection and propaganda – everywhere. We don’t have time to vet these for you so pay attention to President Trump’s tweets, videos, orders, and speeches. Keep in mind that the Texas lawsuit was not in the president’s original plan, as far as we can tell. But it did show the low-information patriots how corrupt the Supreme Court is.

AIM Cats always check Trump Tweets daily.

As far as mom of seven ACB goes, all they needed to do is remind her that her children are transported in vehicles that could wind up looking like this:

We didn’t create this meme of Barrett. Just sayin’ that she has pissed off a lot of patriots for her outright judicial cowardice and this was one of the kinder memes we saw. Patriots will not forget how President Trump supported her, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch just to be stabbed in the back by a rogue group of Pilgrim-controlled legal thugs.

Breaking: Brett Kavanaugh has failed to disclose his material association with the Pilgrims Society Academy of American achievement; this association certainly disqualifies him from current election controversies since his relationships taint his impartiality

https://achievement.org/summit/2019/

The British Pilgrims Society Grooming of Assoc. Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Kavanaugh is most definitely a groomed swamp rat controlled by the Washington-London Inns of Court to carry out his assigned tasks.

Was the confirmation hearing fiasco merely a false flag to gain the sympathy of an unsuspecting public? Seems likely.

Kavanaugh is a dutiful member of the British-American Inns of Court (read: Pilgrims Society)

Conclusion: Kavanaugh became the company he kept, copying the Pilgrims who groomed him. Now we see it in the way he abandoned his political sponsor, President Trump. Hell has a special place for men and women who betray trust.

https://www.edwardcokeinn.org

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inns_of_Court

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/American_Inns_of_Court

https://www.innertemple.org.uk/your-professional-community/pegasus-trust

Born: Brett Michael Kavanaugh

February 12, 1965 (age 55)

Washington, D.C.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brett_Kavanaugh

Brett Michael Kavanaugh. (Sep. 4–7, 2018). Questionnaire. Senate Judiciary Committee. US Senate.

Note: Williams & Connolly is the Clinton and Clinton Foundation law firm; also oversees the Economic Espionage Act of 1996 where modern day economic espionage gained its momentum under Clinton, written by James P. Chandler, III.

Covington & Burling is where impeached Eric H. Holder, Jr. is employed now

You become the company you keep?:

Gibson Dunn was Facebook’s appeal attorney in Leader v. Facebook. Wilmer Hale is notoriously known.

King & Spalding tried to bail on Leader Technologies’ representation in Leader v. Facebook, then simultaneously represented Google. Leader’s attorney, Paul Andre, resigned, move to Kramer Levin, and carried on representing Leader.

Mark Elias facilitated the notorious “pee pee” dossier for Hillary Clinton. Perkins Coie represents Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, Clinton Foundation, DNC

Richard A. Cordray became Barack Obama’s director of the Consumer Protection Agency

Theodore W. Ullyot was Facebook’s Chief Counsel during the Leader v. Facebook patent infringement trial (2008-2012); handled Hillary’s secret contracts starting in 2009 to build a “template for winning elections” using Facebook.

Gibson Dunn was Facebook’s appeals attorney in Leader v. Facebook

David Kendall was Hillary’s attorney and chief evidence obstructor in the Benghazi hearings.

Thomas G. Hungar was Facebook’s Gibson Dunn appeals attorney in Leader v. Facebook, who was alsore representing the Federal Circuit judges and Chief Judge Randall Radar in an ethics lawsuit. Radar was later forced to resign for misconduct in feeding intelligence to friendly lawyers.

Jay B. Stephens was former become senior vice president and general counsel of Raytheon Corp

