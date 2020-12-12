Update on Leader Technologies Miller Act Notice

Objective:

Brief on Leader Technologies’ (“Leader”) Miller Act Notice currently on the President’s desk; original (Jul. 24, 2017) and first amended (Apr. 25, 2019, delivered by Rep. Jim Jordan); reviewing the commensurate authorities already available to the President alone, since the government has already benefited from the property use, and the President has a duty to properly compensate Leader for that benefit.

Subject:

The confirmed theft by the U.S. Government of the social networking inventions of Columbus, Ohio innovator Leader Technologies, Michael McKibben, inventor and CEO, by the Executive Branch, first under Clinton, then Bush and Obama.

How a remedy to this injustice can spark a truly FREE PRESS AND MEDIA that honors truthful, unbiased reporting almost overnight; and tames the fake media beasts in one bold move.

Background:

The declarations of the Miller Act Notice show that President Trump has the sole power to fix the organized, global propaganda frauds and election rigging by social media, literally with the stroke of a pen.

Leader proposes to provide the Executive with an exclusive global master license for social networking which will be owned by the Executive/U.S. Government. This will give the President the immediate power to order a new end user license agreement that honors the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights regarding privacy and security rights.

The IBM Eclipse Foundation (via the DoD Office of Net Assessment) stole Leader’s social networking invention and has never paid a license fee to Leader. The President can immediately order all users of social networking (persons, companies and organizations) to pay a surcharge in exchange for a license to continue using the technology legally.

That ongoing master license surcharge, that will be owned and held by the Government—We The People, will have two components: (1) $2/mo. to Leader, and (2) at the discretion of the President, e.g., a $5+/mo. government surcharge. Using 4 billion current users of social networking in the world, this would generate $240 billion in new revenue per year to the federal government without increasing taxes. This surcharge can be collected through the existing accounting system that telecoms use to collect the Universal Service Fee.

Leader also proposes a one-time payment of $40 billion to prime this pump. This represents a highly discounted fee for the last 20 years of theft and use of its social networking inventions. The ongoing income proposed will easily cover this up-front amount within months of initiation. In addition to getting Leader’s shareholders whole, a substantial portion (30% est.) of this inflow will be distributed to establish, enhance and expand proven alternative Free Press-Media Outlets immediately.

With the master license, the President can dictate the terms for the continued operation of the mainstream media and platforms who attack him unrelentingly with bogus accusations.

At the same time, Leader principles, most notably Michael McKibben, are ready to devote the bulk of their ongoing income from the master license to create a truly sustainable FREE PRESS with a plurality of NEWS OUTLETS who can start producing real, truth-based news instead of the current lockstep propaganda.

For more information on Leader Technologies and the Miller Act Notice, see:

.

The Miller Act Notice is a HUGE pitchfork against the Globalists

.

.

.

Do you part, please, and get this vital citizen report to your elected representatives and push through your downline. Thank you, Mike, Douglas, and Tyla.

