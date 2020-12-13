.

.

.

.

2020 ELECTION WAS A FEDERAL CRIME

.

To watch the video inside the headline link above, you will need to access FOX PRAVDA HERE.

.

.

.

DemonkkkRatSlavers posts: “Globalist William Ruby Ridge Barr was always the right man for the job, if the goal was subverting Democracy and helping usher in the NWO agenda.”

Hehrhehrhrvg posts: “Barr actively downplayed story before the election in an attempt to “avoid influencing the election”. Guess what? actively hiding information that the public needs to hear about in order to make an informed decision during an election is actually a way to influence an election”

.

.

Are the vaccines being run through the U. S. military as a “sting” operation just like the Dominion election rigging sting was set up and the evil ones still don’t know how deeply they were caught? Once it is discovered that Pfizer’s so-call “vaccine” is actually a bioweapon meant for mass maiming and murder – not only aimed at U. S. troops, but any citizen taking it:

.

.

THE INSURRECTION ACT OF THE UNITED STATES:

“Whenever the President considers that unlawful obstructions, combinations, or assemblages, or rebellion against the authority of the United States, make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings, he may call into Federal service such of the militia of any State, and use such of the armed forces, as he considers necessary to enforce those laws or to suppress the rebellion.”

.

.

It’s called Directive 51.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a very easy context for Directive 51 which was a presidential directive signed on May 4th, 2007. The directive gives the president special powers during times of a “catastrophic emergency”, like an international pandemic.

Directive 51 can be used in case of a “catastrophic emergency” which is defined by any incident, regardless of location, that results in extraordinary levels of mass casualties, damage, or disruption severely affecting the US population, infrastructure, environment, economy, or government functions. It is also used to keep “continuity of government, meaning a coordinated effort within the Federal Government’s executive branch to ensure that National Essential functions continue to be performed during a (as defined above) catastrophic emergency.

.

.

This is Directive 51 written in Tom Clancy’s novel The Division.

.

.

RogueSchwarzII writes: Mr. President, Do Not Back down. Invoke the Insurrection Act Invoke the 2018EO Declare the Election and act of cyber warfare Arrest those that are complicit in the election Seize all ballots/machines Black out the MSM DO NOT WAIT FOR BIDEN TO USE THESE TOOLS.

Joebagofdonuts chimes in: AND SEIZE ALL THE ASSETS OF GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, CNN, MSDNC, complicit Governors, Senators, Members of Congress, et al.

.

BasedMedicalDoctor suggests that we adopt the word ‘dominioner” into our vocabulary. A ‘dominioner’, she writes, “is a politician that was solely and illegitimately elected thanks to altered votes, most often by Dominion voting machines.”

Coincidence … Or divine intervention by the Archangel Michael who slays the China-British dragon DOMINION.

.

.

.

The video below is Recommended by AIM Patriot Terry; however, the embed function was disabled so you will need to go to YT to view it and which will probably be removed shortly.

.

.

.

.

.

.

FYI. We didn’t create this Kamala Harris meme. We are seeing this sentiment everywhere we fish in the internet.

.

.

Nazism, COVID-19 and the destruction of modern medicine: An interview with Vera Sharav.

Same Nazi families trying to control and exterminate humanity, then as they are today – the Rothschilds and the Pilgrims.

.

The Deadly Combo of Censorship + Totalitarian Government

.

“This Is Insane”: NYC Small Businesses Furious At Indoor Dining Ban After Data Shows Restaurants Account For Only 1.4% Of Covid Cases. Read All About It.

.

AIM Patriot Suellen writes: “Dear Betsy, I opened the Bible and slid my finger down the page. My eye landed upon this verse.”

.

AIM Patriot John adds this, Suellen:

.

We recommend that you break the witchcraft or mind-control spell that has been cast over your community by organizing small, peaceful, prayerful groups of 15-20 to walk into stores, restaurants, bars, places of worship, and other target areas WITHOUT MASKS. By doing this in a group, you will diffuse your fear of doing it alone. You will help the place of business by giving others courage to take off their masks.

Can you organize a group of Christmas carolers, which of course would not sing in masks, and break the spell that the evil ones have cast upon the Earth? Please send us videos of your local actions so that we can give them global exposure.

.

NO MASK Christmas Caroling Flash Mob The First Noel #LIGHTtheWORLD | The Five Strings

.

The article below comes from the DAILY MAIL, a propaganda rag by the British Pilgrims to keep you from looking at BRITISH espionage and Queen Elizabeth’s failed attempt to overthrow President Trump. Not saying that the Chinese aren’t baddies, but the British Imperial Empire runs China and the Rothschilds are hiding up those nasty robes of the Lizard Queen. Just sayin’

.

F L A S H B A C K May 2020

.

.

.

.

.

The COVID Vaccine Is Here… And So Are Potential Side Effects

.

No More Lockdown, Van Morrison + Video Collection

Leader of the FREE WORLD.

.

Prison Planet Jailer .

.

.

Get your facemask-less Christmas carolers out in force to break the evil spells that have been cast upon humanity. Important to sing without face masks!

Kitty Carol of the Bells (Kitten Christmas) – The Regulars Band

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

