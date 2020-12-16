.

Sit back with a full screen, head phones and maybe a special little ‘gummy bear’ to get the full, awesome effects of the storm rolling in. Vorticity

DOMINION PICKS ‘Friends of the Queen’ each and every time!

.

Look what we found in the new batch of Wikileaks – More proof of TREASON.

More (WikiLeaks) evidence of treason among the C.I.A. and U.S. spy agencies with British military, intelligence and defense

.

A TREASONOUS joint U.S.-UK spy agreement dated Dec. 19, 2005 unearthED at/by Wikileaks

More proof John G. Roberts, Jr. is a traitor; he and Sir Robert Fulton joined the Knights of Malta as about the same time.

Ken Krieg, Robert Fulton. (Dec. 19, 2005). TOP SECRET US-UK Memo re. Special Access Programs (SAP) for Information Exchange, Kenneth J. Krieg, Sir Robert Fulton KBE KStJ. US Sec. Def., WikiLeaks. (See full Wikileaks dump here.)

Ken Krieg:

Ken Krieg (traitor)

https://dod.defense.gov/OIR/gallery/igphoto/2001243247/

Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Ken Krieg

Sir Robert Fulton

Sir Robert Fulton (espionage-spy)

Fulton was honoured as a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) in the 2005 Birthday Honours.[6] Sir Robert was appointed a Knight of the Most Venerable Order of Saint John (KStJ) on 5 August 2009. (Knight of Malta).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Fulton_(Royal_Marines_officer)





Mike Pence Supports Weapons Manufacturing Facilities in Indiana – for BioWeapons to be used against you and your family.

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Gov. Eric Holcomb toured the Catalent facility in Bloomington on Tuesday afternoon. (Source). This facility will be making bioweapons that are called by propagandists and enemies of America as “vaccines”.

Actually, these plants are modern-day weapons manufacturing plants. They are making bioweapons – right here on American soil – that will be delivered to Americans for our extermination. Here’s our Vice President giving the process his approval. Disgusting.

.

Imagine living in America where the Vice President gives the green light for mass production of bioweapons that are developed to sterilize, maim, and kill its citizens.

.

.

.

F L A S H B A C K May 2020

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

More on SCOTUS Scumbag Neil Gorsuch , proving that he is a Pilgrims Society operative:

His primary investments are overseen by a former director of the Bank of England during the 2008 bank “bailout”; he’s also tied in investing relationship with Accel-KKR; Accel Partners, James W. Breyer, was Facebook’s first venture capital money in 2004-2005

https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/download/appendix-12c

Questionnaire starting on PDF, p. 15

Financial statement starting on PDF, p. 34

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/USAA

On July 26, 2019, the Charles Schwab Corporation announced it would acquire USAA’s investment and brokerage accounts for $1.8 billion.[15] The deal with Charles Schwab closed on May 26, 2020.[16]

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/316709/000119312520092483/d868781ddef14a.htm

The British overlord at USAA (merged into Schwab). (Deep researchers will want to note who is on the Board of Directors and their backgrounds.)

.

.

Oh, really, the FDA finds Moderna’s “untested, toxic, dangerous and deadly” COVID-19 vaccine to be safe!

.

FINALLY!!! More people are finally waking up to the bureaucratic ENEMY in Washington call Senior Executive Service. Does your downline know about these Crown Agent enemies of America? This article is a simple and direct:

.

KazimirRampant writes: BTW— EVERYTHING I post on PARLER flashes a “sensitive” message as I press to post it and I haven’t gained a follower there in weeks. So much for the head-fake of alternative platforms. KAZIMIR is BANNED —here, there, and EVERYWHERE!

.

.

.

.

Republican UPRISING as GOP DEFIES Sen McConnell’s SURRENDER to the Democrats! Start at 1:42 to skip over the infomercial.

.

.

Here come the internment camps – hard core, folks. They are stepping us into the next step of genocide. Lockdowns, microchips, re-education and internment camps are also here to stay for those countries that can’t beat back the globalist attack on their citizens.

No End in Sight: 2021 will be worse than 2020

.

.

.

BTW – going through WikiLeaks, we find that Steve Jobs was HIV positive.

.

.

.

Here is USA Today trying to normalize Bell’s Palsy as one of the side effects of COVID-19 bioweapons.

What is Bell’s palsy? Symptoms, treatment and recovery

I was yakking with a friend yesterday and the subject of dental care came up and I told her about my Solodey toothbrush that I absolutely love. I ordered my first one from Japan because years ago this was the only place you could get them. Since then, they are now available in the U.S. and around the world through local sources. I ordered one for each family member and they were really great for the children (we have seven) that went off to camp or to college.

We all still use the Solodey and thought you might like to know about them. Instead of reading what I have to say about it, check out this video:

Soladey – eco

I still like the freshness of toothpaste in my mouth so I pre-brush with a natural, no fluoride, toothpaste with my regular brush. Then, I spray colloidal silver water into my mouth and brush the Solodey over the teeth, which immediately removes all remaining plaque, giving me that super slick clean feeling you have after a dental hygienist cleans your teeth. And the colloidal silver water takes care of bacteria and gum health.

I can’t recall if I mentioned this in the ASCEND diet – so wanted to make sure everybody knows about this fantastic toothbrush.

Then we started talking about her new kitty which she named ‘Tuesday’ and how he was enjoying his new home. I suggested that her new kitty might like to be carried in a sling as many cats love being close to the heart beat and breath of their human. I sent her this video (below) to show her how it works.

SLINGMOUSE INSERTION

Then I noticed that folks have taken off with this concept and have created special bags that do the same thing, but may be easier for you to secure your kitty. Check out this product:

Cat-in-the-bag The Best Cat Carrier!

Or maybe you are a more hands-on builder-type that wants to give your outdoor and feral kitties a special dwelling. Check these out. You can find ‘build kits’ on the internet for versions of these houses.

We Surprised Our Cats with a 7 Bedroom Cat House

Here’s a great project for those who know how to build stuff. Who Let the Cats Out? Deluxe Cat Enclosure

Of course, if none of this interests you, you might just try giving your kitty a spanking. This is the cat who also loves the sling as pictured in the video above…but you can search “cat spank” on the internet and see that all kinds of cats love this rub down.

MORNING BEAN SPANK

