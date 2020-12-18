JAMES W. BREYER, FACEBOOK KINGPIN, IS THE BRITISH PILGRIMS SOCIETY SURROGATE IN CHINA AND LITERALLY XI JINPING’S RIGHT HAND MAN

CONTRIBUTING WRITERS | OPINION | AMERICANS FOR INNOVATION | DEC. 18, 2020 | PDF | https://tinyurl.com/y9k9qsl7
Moderna’s P-4 bioweapons lab in Indiana named Catalent producing the mRNA COVID DNA poison is controlled by British peers loyal to the Queen, Pilgrims Society, QintetiQ, C.I.A., MI6 and Wellcome Trust’s Coronavirus Pirbright patent
China is merely their dutiful front man.
While DNC plotted coup against Trump in 2017, bank-tech traitors were in Beijing conspiring with Xi Jinping at Tsinghua University
Dec. 18, 2020—On Oct. 31, 2017, while the DNC-British Crown Agents were plotting a coup against President Donald Trump at Elizabeth Bagley’s Georgetown mansion, their banking and tech bag men were in Beijing arranging China’s cooperation in the takedown of the American Republic.
Elizabeth Frawley Bagely is an attorney; DNC donor; former ambassador to Portugal (1994-97, Clinton); Global Partnerships Rep. (2009-10, Obama); Special Advisor to Hillary at State Department (2014-17); Portuguese Grand Cross.
BRITISH, AMERICAN & CHINESE SPIES AND TRAITORS TO THE AMERICAN REPUBLIC
Other traitors at the Xi Jinping meeting were Mark Zuckerberg, Henry Paulson, Stephen Schwarzman, Tim Cook, Steve Jobs, Barrick Gold, Microsoft, Facebook, Blackstone Group, Goldman Sachs, Apple, IDG-Accel Partners and no-name squirrelly banker (see photo).
Photo lineups are important pecking-order messages in China. On Xi’s right is Breyer (Facebook), and on his left Henry Paulson (Goldman Sachs, Treasury).
In short, James W. Breyer, the former chairman of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA), has sold out America to the British and their Chinese minions.
Note: Stephen Schwarzman, Blackstone group chairman, even copied Cecil Rhodes’ Pilgrims Society scholarships.
Blackstone/BlackRock is the third largest investor in Catalent, an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine P-4 laboratory producer in Bloomington, Indiana for Moderna, that Dr. Francis Boyle says is a bioweapon against your DNA in violation of the Nuremberg Code. Catalent boasted that they will produce 200 million doses of the poison by May 2021.
Vice President Mike Pence visited Catalent on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 and sang their praises, dubiously.
The second largest investor in Catalent is the British company Janus Henderson Group plc whose chairman is (Sir [OBE] Richard Gillingwater) a current director of Wellcome Trust, partnered with the Gates Foundation in The Pirbright Institute (UK) who holds the patent on Coronavirus.
Sir [OBE] Richard Gillingwater was an early director in British QintetiQ that has over $8 billion in U.S. contracts with the Navy and Space Wars and is controlled by the Queen’s Golden Share. Carlyle Group was QintetiQ’s first investor. Former C.I.A. Director George Tenet was an early director followed by the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs Staff—Admiral Edmund P. Giambastiani Jr.
Lord Mark Malloch-Brown controls Smartmatic that is attempting to perfect the greatest the greatest election from in history
Sir Nicholas Clegg, former British deputy prime minister, is Facebook’s global vice president of communications
Baron Richard B. Allan is Facebook’s European vice president of communications. Allan’s grandfather was British MI6 chief of staff responsible for formulating the treasonous “Five Eyes” agreement on Mar. 05, 1946.
Conclusion: COVID is a money-making hoax by the British Pilgrims Society bankers and their minions in the U.S. and China being used to take down President Trump and the American Republic.
Request to President Trump:
American patriots are with you, praying for you, your loyal staff and your family, and we urge you to declare martial law to stop this insurrection.
(See 18 U.S. Code § 2381. Treason and 10 U.S. Code § 894 – Art. 94. Mutiny or sedition.)
Please see this related article and get the word to your downline that the Vice President has been compromised by the Pilgrims Society.