Peace is the Prize

Wednesday, January 6 is Epiphany 2021

The story of Epiphany is related by the first three Evangelists, Matthew, Mark and Luke, from the Baptist’s proclamation of the arrival of the Savior, to the baptism of Christ and to the witness of the Father and the descending of “the Spirit as a Dove.” The Evangelist John, on the other hand, preserves John’s witness of the divinity of Christ. John the Baptist proclaimed the arrival of the Savior, saying that “one mightier than I is coming after Me”; that “He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and with fire”; and “will gather the wheat into his barn.” The dialogue between Jesus and John the Baptist resulted in the recognition and proclamation of Jesus’ divinity and mission.

Originally tweeted by Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) on December 19, 2020.

#ThisElectionIsNotOver #ItsGoingToBeBiblical

Originally tweeted by SteelKRAKEN! Ann Vandersteel (@annvandersteel) on December 18, 2020.

Here we go again with General Mike Flynn being non-specific in his interviews. Blaa – blaa – blaa. How come you aren’t naming the British involvement in election rigging, Mike? What can you tell us about Richard Dearlove’s involvement with the overthrow attempt of Donald Trump? You knew Dearlove in your Obama days… so what’s up with that?

How come every time we listen to you, Mike, you don’t give us any meat on the bone? But you do toss a nice patriotic word salad. Is that a Tavistock technique you use to gain confidence with folks, but never really give them anything of any real importance?

AIM Patriot Regina writes: Creep McCarthy says Swalwell should not be on the intel committee, really?

Regina continues: “How about arresting Swalwell charge him with treason and throw his ass in the slammer. Very bad feelings about Creep McCarthy.”

Our reply to Regina (and to the rest of you who may be late to class): McCarthy is another RINO globalist. We’ve busted him before…but haven’t hammered on him lately. Waiting for him to make his big, bold anti-Trump move and we will slam him with wicked memes and truth right between the eyes.

Spanking Pussy is the rage on YouTube

For you lurkers on AIM that think our community doesn’t make a huge difference in the internet, a few weeks ago we did a little test. We posted a video of a cat being spanked. We had to search for just the right one; it was not in our recommended viewing list.

Y’all loved it and sent it through your downline, who also fanned it out, until YouTube saw the trend and started recommending 10-year old cat spanking videos to folks’ suggested YT watch lists.

Don’t believe me? Read the fresh comments under the video – folks are wondering why in the heck they are getting cat spanking videos. New algorithm, they ask?

This is an example of how electrifying this community is and when McCarthy crosses the line, Regina, we will pounce on him like the LIONS we are and like we did with Mike Pence who sat in the shadows waiting for his move against POTUS. Spanking Cat.

April 2018. They rule the planet. This video is trending right now on our YT channel. Wonder why….

AIM Patriot Weyne who actual resides in “lion country” sent this note and image, illustrating the nature of perspective: “When our lions drink from the river, this is their reflection.”

