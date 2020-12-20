.

WOW!! Thank you, AIM Patriot Sharon, for pointing out this thread. So many interesting pictures and details to consider. Y’all drop in and see what you make of this information. We are not drawing any conclusions, just offering the link for your consideration.

Meet John Durham Jr – E.D.N.Y. – The Stealth Bomber and the SON of John Durham SR

THE Plan doesn’t come from Q. Comes from T.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “People in Authority Lie”

DUH!!!

See how far behind the ‘truth narrative’ these politicians are? And you thought they were LEADERS? How long have you known about the real agenda behind face masks? How long did it take one semi-woke politician like Rand Paul to figure it out?

…Shhh don’t tell Nancy Pelosi. She looks much better with a piece of cloth over her ugly mug.

How the “Greater Good” is Used as a Tool of Social Control

Tweeted by Murray: “YouTube apparently took down Mr. @jbinnall’s opening statement in front of the Senate Homeland Security Committee last week. For those who may have missed it or want to see his remarks, his entire opening statement is transcribed below, followed by video.” Follow this tweet thread to pick up details and video.

“Oh, The Irony Of It All” Now The Left Is Questioning McConnell’s Election Totals In Kentucky. Of course, the RINOS use the election rigging system ES&S. Ask Ronna ROMNEY McDaniel all about it – it’s a family business with Tagg and Mitt Romney. This is how globalists keep their puppets in place – RINO ELECTION RIGGING 101.

We asked AIM Patriot Sharon to check into Helium for the community and wowzer, look what she reports:

https://www.helium.com

https://blog.helium.com/

It’s already happening – – – purchasable units sold out in the US for a period back in September when block chain people got wind of it. They’re in Europa and Australia.

They got people to comply with setting up The Borg by paying them for buying and setting a unit up.

Put a frog in cool water and turn the heat up gradually – never look under the pot to what it’s mission / purpose is. The Government / DS doesn’t need to do the Smart Connections – the minions are willingly doing it.

They’re another piece to the puzzle like the face recognition software / hardware, fitbit watches, Alexia, etc..

ahhhh. Look what’s trending on our YouTube channel today, a hit from way back on February 9, 2018. Comey’s Conspiracy to Overthrow the President of the United States. One new viewer wrote this note after listening to the audio:

Nancy Morgan Hart – WAR WOMAN and Revolutionary War Patriot. Now wasn’t that an interesting ah-ha?

Famous People From History Shown In A Different Light

Christmas wrapping tips

