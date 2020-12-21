.

We realize that many of you are hanging on by a thread. This is a wonderful time of the year to focus on what matters. Stay at peace in your prayers and look for guidance from your faith.

The miners have added a bunch of new links and content inside the post below. Well worth your time to read over if you are a deep researcher one of our intel professionals. Below the headline we placed a video of Breyer and Zuckerberg. (Yes, the Harvard idiot who didn’t invent a damn thing is in his flip-flops.)

James W. Breyer and Mark E. Zuckerberg Interview, Oct. 26, 2005, Stanford University. Start at 49m11secs.

Fig. 8—James W. Breyer, Mark E. Zuckerberg @49m11secs. (Oct. 26, 2005). Publicly and illegally solicit Stanford students to write social networking apps, inventions (stolen by the IBM Eclipse Foundation, but later U.S. Patents nonetheless) of Columbus OH inventor Leader Technologies, inventor and CEO Michael T. McKibben, MS&E 472, Entreprenuerial Thought Leaders Seminars, Prof. Tom Kosmik, Tom Byers, Tina Seelig. Stanford Center for Professional Development. https://youtu.be/WA_ma359Meg | (Raw *.mp4 video file) | TRANSCRIPT

Listen to Breyer’s shill in the Stanford audience. Watch their kiddiness. Watch Breyer squirm when he said he was not interested in an exit strategy. Listen carefully to Breyer’s answer re. future media companies—classical Pilgrims Society position. Zuckerberg’s nervous answers show his evident brain washing… “you know.”

See Crimeline, Oct. 26, 2005.

See also Kerry A. Dolan. (Nov. 03, 2011). Superstar Venture Capitalist Jim Breyer Is Super Bullish On China. Forbes.

Porus P. Cooper. (May 09, 2005). James W. Breyer, NVCA, Accel Partners, Pilgrims Society: Venture capital turning global (to China), noting Carlyle Group, Kleiner Perkins etc. The Philadelphia Inquirer. (“‘China will be the next Silicon Valley,’ a worldwide hub of innovation.”)

QINETIQ HOLDINGS LIMITED, Co. No. 4586941. (Nov. 11, 2002). Certificate of Incorporation and related records. Companies House (UK).

QinetiQ Holdings Limited, Co. No. 4586941 Annual Reports, 2002-2019.

James W. Breyer. (Accessed Dec. 21, 2020). Director, Biography. Blackstone.

President Trump knows so much more than Patrick Byrne could ever know or comprehend about foreign interference in our elections. Could be Trump theater going on here. Please read and decide for yourself. We welcome your insightful comments below.

Related. For your information only.

Here is President Trump surrounded by globalist cucks. Wilbur Ross. Pro-genocide Mike Pence.

All the Queen’s Men a discussion from June 12, 2018 to refresh yourself about the Queen’s man Wilbur.

AIM Patriot Jazz (UK) gives us a heads up that the Lizard Queen may be speaking soon. Is she going to tell us AGAIN that Christmas is cancelled as she has done in past years? What a royal bitch – someone needs to take some American-made hemp rope around the neck of the British Imperial Empire and strangle them until there is no, absolutely NO, evil life left in them.

These evil scum-of-the-Earth have terrorized humanity for centuries through their British-American Pilgrims Society. Time to ‘out’ them as being the world’s #1 TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.

Y’all boomers remember The Sting? Well…hold on for a Swamp Version, coming just in time for the New Year. The Sting (10/10) Movie CLIP

“This is what George Soros is really up to.” Blackburn pOSTS.

Seriously, Marsha, are you just now realizing this? Where have you been? Why are all you Senators so far behind the TRUTH REVELATIONS ? Maybe you should stop following MSM and do independent research out here in Truthville, USA.

Originally tweeted by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) on December 21, 2020.

DO

NOT

TRUST

PENCE

He is a globalist controlled by Big Pharma and the British-American Pilgrims Society. At his first opportunity, he will compromise Trump – Can we caution AGAIN about his role in counting electoral college votes?

AIM Kitties know full well who Mitt Romney is. This meme comes from somewhere deep in the internet where they know that cats rule and Romneys drool.

Shooting an AR-15 For The 1st Time – Teens & Grandmas! (ages 13-79)

Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)

